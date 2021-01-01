You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review Battery - 45 Wh 57 Wh 53 Wh CPU - AMD Ryzen 3 5300U AMD Ryzen 5 5500U AMD Ryzen 5 5600U AMD Ryzen 5 Pro 5650U AMD Ryzen 7 5700U AMD Ryzen 7 5800U - Intel Core i5 1135G7 Intel Core i7 1165G7 RAM - 4GB 8GB 16GB 24GB - 8GB 16GB Storage - 256GB 512GB - 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the Lenovo ThinkPad E14 Gen 3 (AMD) Includes an old-school USB-A port Advantages of the Dell Inspiron 13 7306 (2-in-1) Easier to carry: weighs 370 grams less (around 0.82 lbs)

Thinner bezels and 3% higher screen-to-body ratio

Features a bigger (~18%) battery – 53 against 45 watt-hours

Around 8% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test

Display has support for touch input

Much smaller footprint: 12% more compact case (97.6 vs 110.8 square inches)

We may earn commissions from Amazon for purchases made via the links below. This does not affect our assessment methodology.

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 1.64 kg (3.62 lbs) 1.27 kg (2.8 lbs) Dimensions 324 x 220.7 x 17.9-20.9 mm

12.76 x 8.69 x 0.7-0.82 inches 305.19 x 206.4 x 15.9-16.7 mm

12.02 x 8.13 x 0.63-0.66 inches Area 715 cm2 (110.9 inches2) 630 cm2 (97.7 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~75.5% ~77.4% Side bezels 7.1 mm 5.4 mm Colors Black Black, Silver Transformer No Yes Opening angle 180° 360° Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber No No Number of fans 1 1 Noise level 34.5 dB -

Display 1920 x 1080 1920 x 1080 Size 14 inches 13.3 inches Type IPS LCD TN LCD Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz PPI 157 ppi 166 ppi Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9 Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels HDR support No Yes, Dolby Vision Touchscreen No Yes Coating Matte Glossy (Antireflective) Display tests Contrast 1200:1 800:1 sRGB color space 100% 100% Response time - 35 ms Max. brightness ThinkPad E14 Gen 3 (AMD) 300 nits Inspiron 13 7306 (2-in-1) 300 nits

Battery Capacity 45 Wh 57 Wh 53 Wh Voltage - 15.2 V Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Left Left Charge power 65 W 65 W Weigh of AC adapter 365 gramm -

Graphics Card GPU name Radeon RX Vega 6 (Ryzen 4000) Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (80EU) TGP 15 W 15 W Type Integrated Integrated Fabrication process 7 nm 10 nm GPU base clock 0 MHz 300 MHz GPU boost clock 1500 MHz 1100 MHz FLOPS - 1.41 TFLOPS Memory size System Shared System Shared Memory type DDR4 LPDDR4X Memory speed 3.2 Gbps 3.2 Gbps Shading units 384 640 DirectX support 12.1 12 GPU performance ThinkPad E14 Gen 3 (AMD) n/a Inspiron 13 7306 (2-in-1) 1.41 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 4GB 8GB 16GB 24GB 8GB 16GB Channels 1x4 GB 2x4 GB Clock 3200 MHz 3200 MHz Type DDR4 LPDDR4X Upgradable No No Total slots 2 2

Storage Storage size 256GB 512GB 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB Bus PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x256 GB 1x256 GB Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 2 1 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Audio chip Realtek ALC328 Realtek ALC3254 Speakers 2.0 2.0 Power 2x2W 2x2W Dolby Atmos Yes No Loudness 77.5 dB - Microphones 2 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6 v6 Bluetooth v5.2 v5 Fingerprint Yes Yes Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720 Ports USB-A 2x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2 Thunderbolt No Thunderbolt 4 HDMI 1x HDMI 1.4 1x HDMI 2.0 DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) Yes No SD card reader No Yes Proprietary charging port No Yes

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad No No Backlight Yes Yes Key travel 1.8 mm - Touchpad Size 10.0 x 5.6 cm 10.5 x 6.0 cm Surface - Glass Windows Precision Yes Yes

* Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.