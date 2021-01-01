Home > Laptop comparison > ThinkPad E14 Gen 3 (AMD) or Inspiron 15 5515 – what's better?

Review

Evaluation of Lenovo ThinkPad E14 Gen 3 (AMD) and Dell Inspiron 15 5515 important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Lenovo ThinkPad E14 Gen 3 (AMD)
  • Features a a little bigger (~10%) battery – 45 against 41 watt-hours
  • Provides 20% higher max. screen brightness: 300 vs 250 nits
  • Much smaller footprint: 12% more compact case (110.8 vs 126.3 square inches)
Advantages of the Dell Inspiron 15 5515
  • Around 60% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
  • Thinner bezels and 9% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • User-upgradable RAM (up to 32GB)

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
ThinkPad E14 Gen 3 (AMD)
vs
Inspiron 15 5515

Case

Weight 1.64 kg (3.62 lbs) 1.64 kg (3.62 lbs)
Dimensions 324 x 220.7 x 17.9-20.9 mm
12.76 x 8.69 x 0.7-0.82 inches		 356 x 228.9 x 14.6-17.9 mm
14.02 x 9.01 x 0.57-0.7 inches
Area 715 cm2 (110.9 inches2) 815 cm2 (126.3 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~75.5% ~82.4%
Side bezels 7.1 mm 5.3 mm
Colors Black Blue
Transformer No No
Opening angle 180° -
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Number of fans 1 1
Noise level 34.5 dB -

Display

Size 14 inches 15.6 inches
Type IPS LCD TN LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 157 ppi 141 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels
HDR support No No
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Matte
Display tests
Contrast 1200:1 600:1
sRGB color space 100% 55.7%
Adobe RGB profile - 38.4%
DCI-P3 color gamut - 39.5%
Response time - 35 ms
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Voltage - 11.25 V
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Left Left
Charge power 65 W 65 W
Weigh of AC adapter 365 gramm -

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 2.6 GHz 2.1 GHz
Turbo frequency 3.8 GHz 4 GHz
Cores 4 6
Threads 8 12
L3 Cache 4 MB 8 MB
Integrated GPU Radeon RX Vega 6 Radeon RX Vega 7
Fabrication process 7 nm 7 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 15 W 10-45 W
Type Integrated Integrated
Fabrication process 7 nm 7 nm
GPU base clock 0 MHz 300 MHz
GPU boost clock 1500 MHz 1600 MHz
FLOPS - 1.108 TFLOPS
Memory size System Shared System Shared
Memory type DDR4 DDR4
Memory speed 3.2 Gbps 3.2 Gbps
Shading units 384 448
DirectX support 12.1 12.1
GPU performance

RAM

RAM size
Channels 1x4 GB 2x4 GB
Clock 3200 MHz 3200 MHz
Type DDR4 DDR4
Upgradable No Yes
Total slots 2 2
Max. ram size - 32 GB

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB 1x256 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 2
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Audio chip Realtek ALC328 Realtek
Speakers 2.0 2.0
Power 2x2W 2x2W
Dolby Atmos Yes -
Loudness 77.5 dB -
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6
Bluetooth v5.2 v5.1
Fingerprint Yes Yes
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB-A 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2
Thunderbolt No No
HDMI 1x HDMI 1.4 1x HDMI 1.4
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) Yes No
SD card reader No Yes
Proprietary charging port No Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No Yes
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel 1.8 mm 1.3 mm
Touchpad
Size 10.0 x 5.6 cm 11.5 x 8.0 cm
Windows Precision Yes Yes
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.

