Lenovo ThinkPad E14 Gen 3 (AMD) vs Dell Inspiron 15 5515
Lenovo ThinkPad E14 Gen 3 (AMD)
From $680
Dell Inspiron 15 5515
From $650
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Review
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score
Key Differences
Advantages of the Lenovo ThinkPad E14 Gen 3 (AMD)
- Features a a little bigger (~10%) battery – 45 against 41 watt-hours
- Provides 20% higher max. screen brightness: 300 vs 250 nits
- Much smaller footprint: 12% more compact case (110.8 vs 126.3 square inches)
Advantages of the Dell Inspiron 15 5515
- Around 60% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
- Thinner bezels and 9% higher screen-to-body ratio
- User-upgradable RAM (up to 32GB)
Tests and SpecificationsComparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
vs
Case
|Weight
|1.64 kg (3.62 lbs)
|1.64 kg (3.62 lbs)
|Dimensions
|324 x 220.7 x 17.9-20.9 mm
12.76 x 8.69 x 0.7-0.82 inches
|356 x 228.9 x 14.6-17.9 mm
14.02 x 9.01 x 0.57-0.7 inches
|Area
|715 cm2 (110.9 inches2)
|815 cm2 (126.3 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~75.5%
|~82.4%
|Side bezels
|7.1 mm
|5.3 mm
|Colors
|Black
|Blue
|Transformer
|No
|No
|Opening angle
|180°
|-
Size comparison
|Cooling system
|Active
|Active
|Vapor chamber
|No
|No
|Number of fans
|1
|1
|Noise level
|34.5 dB
|-
Display
|Size
|14 inches
|15.6 inches
|Type
|IPS LCD
|TN LCD
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|60 Hz
|PPI
|157 ppi
|141 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|16:9
|16:9
|Resolution
|1920 x 1080 pixels
|1920 x 1080 pixels
|HDR support
|No
|No
|Touchscreen
|No
|No
|Coating
|Matte
|Matte
|Contrast
|1200:1
|600:1
|sRGB color space
|100%
|55.7%
|Adobe RGB profile
|-
|38.4%
|DCI-P3 color gamut
|-
|39.5%
|Response time
|-
|35 ms
Battery
Capacity
|Voltage
|-
|11.25 V
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|Yes
|Yes
|Charging port position
|Left
|Left
|Charge power
|65 W
|65 W
|Weigh of AC adapter
|365 gramm
|-
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|2.6 GHz
|2.1 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|3.8 GHz
|4 GHz
|Cores
|4
|6
|Threads
|8
|12
|L3 Cache
|4 MB
|8 MB
|Integrated GPU
|Radeon RX Vega 6
|Radeon RX Vega 7
|Fabrication process
|7 nm
|7 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Inspiron 15 5515 +8%
1111
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Inspiron 15 5515 +52%
5481
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Inspiron 15 5515 +8%
1190
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Inspiron 15 5515 +60%
7226
Graphics Card
GPU name
|TGP
|15 W
|10-45 W
|Type
|Integrated
|Integrated
|Fabrication process
|7 nm
|7 nm
|GPU base clock
|0 MHz
|300 MHz
|GPU boost clock
|1500 MHz
|1600 MHz
|FLOPS
|-
|1.108 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|System Shared
|System Shared
|Memory type
|DDR4
|DDR4
|Memory speed
|3.2 Gbps
|3.2 Gbps
|Shading units
|384
|448
|DirectX support
|12.1
|12.1
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|1x4 GB
|2x4 GB
|Clock
|3200 MHz
|3200 MHz
|Type
|DDR4
|DDR4
|Upgradable
|No
|Yes
|Total slots
|2
|2
|Max. ram size
|-
|32 GB
Storage
Storage size
|Bus
|PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x)
|PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x)
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x256 GB
|1x256 GB
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|2
|2
|NVMe
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Audio chip
|Realtek ALC328
|Realtek
|Speakers
|2.0
|2.0
|Power
|2x2W
|2x2W
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
|-
|Loudness
|77.5 dB
|-
|Microphones
|2
|2
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v6
|v6
|Bluetooth
|v5.2
|v5.1
|Fingerprint
|Yes
|Yes
|Optical drive
|No
|No
|Webcam
|Above the display
|Above the display
|Webcam resolution
|1280 x 720
|1280 x 720
|USB-A
|2x USB 3.2
|2x USB 3.2
|USB Type-C
|1x USB 3.2
|1x USB 3.2
|Thunderbolt
|No
|No
|HDMI
|1x HDMI 1.4
|1x HDMI 1.4
|DisplayPort
|No
|No
|VGA
|No
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|Yes
|No
|SD card reader
|No
|Yes
|Proprietary charging port
|No
|Yes
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Island
|Numpad
|No
|Yes
|Backlight
|Yes
|Yes
|Key travel
|1.8 mm
|1.3 mm
|Size
|10.0 x 5.6 cm
|11.5 x 8.0 cm
|Windows Precision
|Yes
|Yes
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.
Cast your vote
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1