ThinkPad E14 Gen 3 (AMD) or Inspiron 15 5515 – what's better?

You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review Battery - 45 Wh 57 Wh - 41 Wh 54 Wh CPU - AMD Ryzen 3 5300U AMD Ryzen 5 5500U AMD Ryzen 5 5600U AMD Ryzen 5 Pro 5650U AMD Ryzen 7 5700U AMD Ryzen 7 5800U - AMD Ryzen 5 5500U AMD Ryzen 7 5700U RAM - 4GB 8GB 16GB 24GB - 8GB 16GB 32GB Storage - 256GB 512GB - 256GB 512GB 1024GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the Lenovo ThinkPad E14 Gen 3 (AMD) Features a a little bigger (~10%) battery – 45 against 41 watt-hours

Provides 20% higher max. screen brightness: 300 vs 250 nits

Much smaller footprint: 12% more compact case (110.8 vs 126.3 square inches) Advantages of the Dell Inspiron 15 5515 Around 60% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test

Thinner bezels and 9% higher screen-to-body ratio

User-upgradable RAM (up to 32GB)

Case Weight 1.64 kg (3.62 lbs) 1.64 kg (3.62 lbs) Dimensions 324 x 220.7 x 17.9-20.9 mm

12.76 x 8.69 x 0.7-0.82 inches 356 x 228.9 x 14.6-17.9 mm

14.02 x 9.01 x 0.57-0.7 inches Area 715 cm2 (110.9 inches2) 815 cm2 (126.3 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~75.5% ~82.4% Side bezels 7.1 mm 5.3 mm Colors Black Blue Transformer No No Opening angle 180° - Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber No No Number of fans 1 1 Noise level 34.5 dB -

Display 1920 x 1080 1920 x 1080 Size 14 inches 15.6 inches Type IPS LCD TN LCD Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz PPI 157 ppi 141 ppi Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9 Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels HDR support No No Touchscreen No No Coating Matte Matte Display tests Contrast 1200:1 600:1 sRGB color space 100% 55.7% Adobe RGB profile - 38.4% DCI-P3 color gamut - 39.5% Response time - 35 ms Max. brightness ThinkPad E14 Gen 3 (AMD) +20% 300 nits Inspiron 15 5515 250 nits

Battery Capacity 45 Wh 57 Wh 41 Wh 54 Wh Voltage - 11.25 V Battery type Li-Po Li-Po Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Left Left Charge power 65 W 65 W Weigh of AC adapter 365 gramm -

Graphics Card GPU name Radeon RX Vega 6 (Ryzen 4000) Radeon RX Vega 7 TGP 15 W 10-45 W Type Integrated Integrated Fabrication process 7 nm 7 nm GPU base clock 0 MHz 300 MHz GPU boost clock 1500 MHz 1600 MHz FLOPS - 1.108 TFLOPS Memory size System Shared System Shared Memory type DDR4 DDR4 Memory speed 3.2 Gbps 3.2 Gbps Shading units 384 448 DirectX support 12.1 12.1 GPU performance ThinkPad E14 Gen 3 (AMD) n/a Inspiron 15 5515 1.108 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 4GB 8GB 16GB 24GB 8GB 16GB 32GB Channels 1x4 GB 2x4 GB Clock 3200 MHz 3200 MHz Type DDR4 DDR4 Upgradable No Yes Total slots 2 2 Max. ram size - 32 GB

Storage Storage size 256GB 512GB 256GB 512GB 1024GB Bus PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x256 GB 1x256 GB Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 2 2 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Audio chip Realtek ALC328 Realtek Speakers 2.0 2.0 Power 2x2W 2x2W Dolby Atmos Yes - Loudness 77.5 dB - Microphones 2 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6 v6 Bluetooth v5.2 v5.1 Fingerprint Yes Yes Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720 Ports USB-A 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2 Thunderbolt No No HDMI 1x HDMI 1.4 1x HDMI 1.4 DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) Yes No SD card reader No Yes Proprietary charging port No Yes

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad No Yes Backlight Yes Yes Key travel 1.8 mm 1.3 mm Touchpad Size 10.0 x 5.6 cm 11.5 x 8.0 cm Windows Precision Yes Yes

* Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.