Lenovo ThinkPad E14 Gen 3 (AMD) vs Dell Latitude 7420 (2-in-1)

48 out of 100
Lenovo ThinkPad E14 Gen 3 (AMD)
VS
50 out of 100
Dell Latitude 7420 (2-in-1)
Lenovo ThinkPad E14 Gen 3 (AMD)
Dell Latitude 7420 (2-in-1)
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display
Battery
CPU
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of Lenovo ThinkPad E14 Gen 3 (AMD) and Dell Latitude 7420 (2-in-1) important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Lenovo ThinkPad E14 Gen 3 (AMD)
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
Advantages of the Dell Latitude 7420 (2-in-1)
  • Slightly easier to carry: weighs 180 grams less (around 0.4 lbs)
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1
  • Thinner bezels and 7% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Around 9% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
  • Better webcam recording quality
  • Provides 60% higher max. screen brightness: 400 vs 250 nits
Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
ThinkPad E14 Gen 3 (AMD)
vs
Latitude 7420 (2-in-1)

Case

Weight 1.64 kg (3.62 lbs) 1.46 kg (3.22 lbs)
Dimensions 324 x 220.7 x 17.9-20.9 mm
12.76 x 8.69 x 0.7-0.82 inches		 321.3 x 208.6 x 17 mm
12.65 x 8.21 x 0.67 inches
Area 715 cm2 (110.9 inches2) 670 cm2 (103.9 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~75.5% ~80.6%
Side bezels 7.1 mm 5.7 mm
Colors Black Gray
Transformer No Yes
Opening angle 180° 360°
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Number of fans 1 1
Noise level 34.5 dB 44.9 dB

Display

Size 14 inches 14 inches
Type TN LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 157 ppi 157 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels
HDR support No No
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Matte
Display tests
Contrast - 1000:1
sRGB color space - 100%
Response time - 35 ms
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Voltage - 11.4 V
Full charging time - 2:00 hr
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Left Left
Charge power 65 W 65 / 90 W
Weigh of AC adapter 365 gramm 310 gramm

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 2.6 GHz 0.9-2.4 GHz
Turbo frequency 3.8 GHz 4.2 GHz
Cores 4 4
Threads 8 8
L3 Cache 4 MB 8 MB
Integrated GPU Radeon RX Vega 6 Iris Xe Graphics G7 80EU
Fabrication process 7 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 15 W 15 W
Type Integrated Integrated
Fabrication process 7 nm 10 nm
GPU base clock 0 MHz 300 MHz
GPU boost clock 1500 MHz 1100 MHz
FLOPS - 1.41 TFLOPS
Memory size System Shared System Shared
Memory type DDR4 LPDDR4X
Memory speed 3.2 Gbps 4.27 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 384 640
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 24 40
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 8 20
GPU performance

RAM

RAM size
Channels 1x4 GB 2x4 GB
Clock 3200 MHz 4267 MHz
Type DDR4 LPDDR4X
Upgradable No No
Total slots 2 -

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB 1x128 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 1
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Audio chip Realtek ALC328 Realtek ALC3281-CG
Speakers 2.0 2.0
Power 2x2W 2x2W
Dolby Atmos Yes No
Loudness 77.5 dB 82.7 dB
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6
Bluetooth v5.2 v5.1
Fingerprint Yes Optional
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1920 x 1080
Ports
USB-A 2x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2
Thunderbolt No Thunderbolt 4
HDMI 1x HDMI 1.4 1x HDMI 2.0
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) Yes No
SD card reader No Yes
Proprietary charging port No No

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No No
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel 1.8 mm -
Touchpad
Size 10.0 x 5.6 cm 11.5 x 6.5 cm
Surface - Plastic
Windows Precision Yes Yes
