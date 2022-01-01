Home > Laptop comparison > ThinkPad E14 Gen 3 (AMD) or ProBook 445 G9 – what's better?

Lenovo ThinkPad E14 Gen 3 (AMD) vs HP ProBook 445 G9

48 out of 100
Lenovo ThinkPad E14 Gen 3 (AMD)
VS
51 out of 100
HP ProBook 445 G9
Lenovo ThinkPad E14 Gen 3 (AMD)
HP ProBook 445 G9
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display
Battery 42 Wh
CPU
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of Lenovo ThinkPad E14 Gen 3 (AMD) and HP ProBook 445 G9 important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Lenovo ThinkPad E14 Gen 3 (AMD)
  • 40% sharper screen – 157 versus 112 pixels per inch (PPI)
Advantages of the HP ProBook 445 G9
  • Easier to carry: weighs 260 grams less (around 0.57 lbs)
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • Thinner bezels and 4% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • User-upgradable RAM (up to 32GB)
  • High-speed PCI Express Gen 4 interface
Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
ThinkPad E14 Gen 3 (AMD)
vs
ProBook 445 G9

Case

Weight 1.64 kg (3.62 lbs) 1.38 kg (3.04 lbs)
Dimensions 324 x 220.7 x 17.9-20.9 mm
12.76 x 8.69 x 0.7-0.82 inches		 321.9 x 213.9 x 19.9 mm
12.67 x 8.42 x 0.78 inches
Area 715 cm2 (110.9 inches2) 689 cm2 (106.7 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~75.5% ~78.4%
Side bezels 7.1 mm 6 mm
Colors Black Silver
Transformer No No
Opening angle 180° -
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Number of fans 1 1
Noise level 34.5 dB -

Display

Size 14 inches 14 inches
Type TN LCD TFT VA
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 157 ppi 112 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1366 x 768 pixels
HDR support No No
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Matte
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Left Right
Charge power 65 W 45 / 65 W
Cable length - 1 meters
Weigh of AC adapter 365 gramm -

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 2.6 GHz 2.7 GHz
Turbo frequency 3.8 GHz 4.1 GHz
Cores 4 4
Threads 8 8
L3 Cache 4 MB 8 MB
Integrated GPU Radeon RX Vega 6 AMD Radeon Vega 6 (Ryzen 4000)
Fabrication process 7 nm 7 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 15 W 15 W
Type Integrated Integrated
Fabrication process 7 nm 7 nm
GPU base clock 0 MHz 0 MHz
GPU boost clock 1500 MHz 1500 MHz
Memory size System Shared System Shared
Memory type DDR4 DDR4
Memory speed 3.2 Gbps 3.2 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 384 384
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 24 24
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 8 8

RAM

RAM size
Channels 1x4 GB 2x4 GB
Clock 3200 MHz 3200 MHz
Type DDR4 DDR4
Upgradable No Yes
Total slots 2 2
Max. ram size - 32 GB

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB 1x128 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 1
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Audio chip Realtek ALC328 -
Speakers 2.0 2.0
Power 2x2W -
Dolby Atmos Yes No
Loudness 77.5 dB -
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6E
Bluetooth v5.2 v5.2
Fingerprint Yes Optional
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB-A 2x USB 3.2 3x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2 1x USB 4.0
Thunderbolt No No
HDMI 1x HDMI 1.4 1x HDMI 2.0
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) Yes Yes
SD card reader No No
Proprietary charging port No Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No No
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel 1.8 mm -
Touchpad
Size 10.0 x 5.6 cm -
Windows Precision Yes Yes
