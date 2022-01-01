You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review Display - 1920 x 1080 (TN) 1920 x 1080 (IPS) - 1920 x 1200 3456 x 2160 3840 x 2400 Battery - 45 Wh 57 Wh - 56 Wh 86 Wh CPU - AMD Ryzen 3 5425U AMD Ryzen 5 5625U AMD Ryzen 7 5825U - Intel Core i5 12500H Intel Core i7 12700H Intel Core i9 12900HK GPU Radeon RX Vega 6 (Ryzen 4000) - GeForce RTX 3050 Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3050 Ti Mobile 4GB RAM - 8GB 16GB 24GB 40GB - 8GB 16GB 32GB 64GB Storage - 256GB 512GB 1024GB - 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the Lenovo ThinkPad E14 Gen 4 AMD Includes an old-school USB-A port

Easier to carry: weighs 250 grams less (around 0.55 lbs)

Better webcam recording quality

Smaller footprint: 10% more compact case (110.8 vs 122.8 square inches) Advantages of the Dell XPS 15 9520 (2022) Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 3 versus 1

Thinner bezels and 18% higher screen-to-body ratio

Features a bigger (~24%) battery – 56 against 45 watt-hours

Provides 100% higher max. screen brightness: 500 vs 250 nits

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 1.59 kg (3.51 lbs) 1.84 kg (4.06 lbs) Dimensions 324 x 220.7 x 17.9 mm

12.76 x 8.69 x 0.7 inches 344.4 x 230.1 x 18.5 mm

13.56 x 9.06 x 0.73 inches Area 715 cm2 (110.9 inches2) 792 cm2 (122.9 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~75.5% ~89% Side bezels 7.1 mm 4.2 mm Colors Black, Gray Black, Silver Transformer No No Opening angle 180° - Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber No - Number of fans 1 2 Noise level - 44.6 dB

Display 1920 x 1080 (TN) 1920 x 1080 (IPS) 1920 x 1200 3456 x 2160 3840 x 2400 Size 14 inches 15.6 inches Type TN LCD IPS LCD Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz PPI 157 ppi 145 ppi Aspect ratio 16:9 16:10 Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1920 x 1200 pixels HDR support No - Touchscreen No No Coating Matte Matte Display tests Contrast 500:1 1650:1 sRGB color space - 100% Response time - 35 ms Max. brightness ThinkPad E14 Gen 4 AMD 250 nits XPS 15 9520 (2022) +100% 500 nits

Battery Capacity 45 Wh 57 Wh 56 Wh 86 Wh Voltage - 11.4 V Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Left Left, Right Charge power 65 W 90 / 130 W Weigh of AC adapter - 429 gramm

Graphics Card GPU name Radeon RX Vega 6 (Ryzen 4000) GeForce RTX 3050 Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3050 Ti Mobile 4GB TGP 15 W 40 W Nvidia Optimus - Yes Type Integrated Dedicated Fabrication process 7 nm 8 nm GPU base clock 0 MHz 938 MHz GPU boost clock 1500 MHz 1223 MHz FLOPS - 5.01 TFLOPS Memory size System Shared 4 GB Memory type DDR4 GDDR6 Memory bus - 128 bit Memory speed 3.2 Gbps 12 Gbps Shading units (cores) 384 2048 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 24 64 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 8 40 GPU performance ThinkPad E14 Gen 4 AMD n/a XPS 15 9520 (2022) 5.01 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 8GB 16GB 24GB 40GB 8GB 16GB 32GB 64GB Channels 1x8 GB 1x8 GB Clock 3200 MHz 4800 MHz Type DDR4 DDR5 Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 1 2 Max. ram size 40 GB 64 GB

Storage Storage size 256GB 512GB 1024GB 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x256 GB 1x256 GB Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 2 2 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Audio chip Realtek ALC3287 Realtek ALC3281 Speakers 2.0 2.2 Power 2x2W 4x2W Dolby Atmos Yes - Loudness - 83.1 dB Microphones 2 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6E v6 Bluetooth v5.2 v5.2 Fingerprint Optional Yes Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 1280 x 720 Ports USB-A 2x USB 3.2 No USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2 3x USB 3.2 Thunderbolt No Thunderbolt 4 HDMI 1x HDMI 1.4 No DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) Yes No SD card reader No Yes Proprietary charging port No No

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad No No Backlight Yes Yes Touchpad Size 10.0 x 5.6 cm 15.0 x 9.0 cm Surface Plastic Glass Windows Precision Yes Yes

