Lenovo ThinkPad E14 Gen 5 vs Apple MacBook Air (M2, 2022)

54 out of 100
Lenovo ThinkPad E14 Gen 5
VS
59 out of 100
Apple MacBook Air (M2, 2022)
Lenovo ThinkPad E14 Gen 5
Apple MacBook Air (M2, 2022)
Display
2560 x 1664
Battery
52.6 Wh
CPU
Apple M2
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of Lenovo ThinkPad E14 Gen 5 and Apple MacBook Air (M2, 2022) important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Portability
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score
Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Lenovo ThinkPad E14 Gen 5
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • User-upgradable RAM (up to 48GB) and an SSD
Advantages of the Apple MacBook Air (M2, 2022)
  • Slightly easier to carry: weighs 170 grams less (around 0.37 lbs)
  • Around 29% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
  • Features a bigger (~12%) battery – 52.6 against 47 watt-hours
  • Provides 67% higher max. screen brightness: 500 vs 300 nits
  • 39% sharper screen – 225 versus 162 pixels per inch (PPI)

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
ThinkPad E14 Gen 5
vs
MacBook Air (M2, 2022)

Case

Weight 1.41 kg (3.11 lbs) 1.24 kg (2.73 lbs)
Dimensions 313 x 219.3 x 17.99 mm
12.32 x 8.63 x 0.71 inches		 304.1 x 215 x 11.3 mm
11.97 x 8.46 x 0.44 inches
Area 686 cm2 (106.3 inches2) 654 cm2 (101.3 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~82.8% ~82%
Side bezels 5.8 mm 5.6 mm
Colors Black, Gray Silver, Gold, Gray, Blue
Material Top: Aluminum
Middle: Plastic
Bottom: Plastic
Aluminum
Transformer No No
Opening angle 180° 130°
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Passive
Vapor chamber No -
Liquid metal No No
Number of fans 1 -

Display

Size 14 inches 13.6 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 162 ppi 225 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:10 16:10
Resolution 1920 x 1200 pixels 2560 x 1664 pixels
HDR support No Yes, HDR10
Sync technology No No
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Glossy (Antireflective)
Ambient light sensor No Yes
Screen space comparison
ThinkPad E14 Gen 5
14″ (16:10 ratio) = 88.1 in2
MacBook Air (M2, 2022)
13.6″ (16:10 ratio) = 83.1 in2
~5% more screen space
Display tests
Contrast 800:1 1384:1
sRGB color space - 99.9%
Adobe RGB profile - 87.6%
DCI-P3 color gamut - 98.4%
Response time - 29 ms
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Full charging time - 2:30 hr
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Left Left
Charge power 65 W 30 / 35 / 67 W
Cable length - 2 meters
Weight of AC adapter 298 grams 174 / 189 / 250 grams

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 1.2 GHz 3.5 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.5 GHz -
Cores 6 (2P + 4E) 8 (4P + 4E)
Threads 8 8
L3 Cache 10 MB -
Integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics (64EU) Apple M2 GPU
Fabrication process 10 nm 5 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Submit your Cinebench R23 result

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP - 15 W
Nvidia Optimus Yes -
Type Dedicated Integrated
Fabrication process 12 nm 5 nm
GPU base clock 1065 MHz 500 MHz
GPU boost clock 1320 MHz 1456 MHz
FLOPS 2.703 TFLOPS 3 TFLOPS
Memory size 2 GB System Shared
Memory type GDDR6 LPDDR5
Memory bus 64 bit 128 bit
Memory speed ~12 Gbps 6.4 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 1024 1024
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 32 64
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 16 32
GPU performance
ThinkPad E14 Gen 5
2.703 TFLOPS
MacBook Air (M2, 2022) +11%
3 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 1x8 GB GB
Clock 3200 MHz 6400 MHz
Type DDR4 LPDDR5
Upgradable Yes No
Total slots 1 -
Max. ram size 48 GB -

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) Custom
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB 1x256 GB
Upgradable Yes No
Total slots 2 -
NVMe Yes -

Sound

Audio chip Synaptic CX11880 -
Speakers 2.0 2.2
Power 2x2W -
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Loudness - 82.7 dB
Microphones 2 3

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6E v6
Bluetooth v5.2 v5
Fingerprint Optional Yes
Infrared sensor Optional No
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 1920 x 1080
Ports
USB-A 2x USB 3.2 No
USB Type-C 2x USB 4.0 2x USB 4.0
Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 3
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 No
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) Yes No
SD card reader No No
Proprietary charging port No Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No No
Backlight Optional Yes
Key travel - 1 mm
Touchpad
Size 11.5 x 5.6 cm -
Surface Plastic Glass
Windows Precision Yes No
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can vary depending on the laptop's specific configuration or region.

