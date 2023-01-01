Lenovo ThinkPad E14 Gen 5 vs Apple MacBook Pro 13 (M2, 2022)
Review
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Portability
Design, materials, durability and usability
Key Differences
Advantages of the Lenovo ThinkPad E14 Gen 5
- Includes an old-school USB-A port
- Thinner bezels and 4% higher screen-to-body ratio
- Better webcam recording quality
- User-upgradable RAM (up to 48GB) and an SSD
Advantages of the Apple MacBook Pro 13 (M2, 2022)
- Around 36% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
- Features a bigger (~24%) battery – 58.2 against 47 watt-hours
- Provides 67% higher max. screen brightness: 500 vs 300 nits
- 40% sharper screen – 227 versus 162 pixels per inch (PPI)
Value for money
Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
vs
Case
|Weight
|1.41 kg (3.11 lbs)
|1.4 kg (3.09 lbs)
|Dimensions
|313 x 219.3 x 17.99 mm
12.32 x 8.63 x 0.71 inches
|304.1 x 212.4 x 15.6 mm
11.97 x 8.36 x 0.61 inches
|Area
|686 cm2 (106.3 inches2)
|646 cm2 (100.1 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~82.8%
|~79.4%
|Side bezels
|5.8 mm
|8.8 mm
|Colors
|Black, Gray
|Silver, Gray
|Material
|Top: Aluminum
Middle: Plastic
Bottom: Plastic
|Aluminum
|Transformer
|No
|No
|Opening angle
|180°
|130°
Size comparison
|Cooling system
|Active
|Active
|Vapor chamber
|No
|No
|Liquid metal
|No
|No
|Number of fans
|1
|1
|Max. fan speed (RPM)
|-
|7300 RPM
|Noise level (max. load)
|-
|49 dB
Display
|Size
|14 inches
|13.3 inches
|Type
|IPS LCD
|IPS LCD
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|60 Hz
|PPI
|162 ppi
|227 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|16:10
|16:10
|Resolution
|1920 x 1200 pixels
|2560 x 1600 pixels
|HDR support
|No
|Yes, HDR10
|Sync technology
|No
|No
|Touchscreen
|No
|No
|Coating
|Matte
|Glossy (Antireflective)
|Ambient light sensor
|No
|Yes
Screen space comparison
ThinkPad E14 Gen 5
14″ (16:10 ratio) = 88.1 in2
MacBook Pro 13 (M2, 2022)
13.3″ (16:10 ratio) = 79.5 in2
~10% more screen space
|Contrast
|800:1
|1658:1
|sRGB color space
|-
|100%
|Adobe RGB profile
|-
|87.9%
|DCI-P3 color gamut
|-
|98.8%
|Response time
|-
|35 ms
Battery
Capacity
|Full charging time
|-
|2:30 hr
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|Yes
|Yes
|Charging port position
|Left
|Left
|Charge power
|65 W
|67 W
|Cable length
|-
|2 meters
|Weight of AC adapter
|298 grams
|274 grams
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|1.2 GHz
|3.5 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|4.5 GHz
|-
|Cores
|6 (2P + 4E)
|8 (4P + 4E)
|Threads
|8
|8
|L3 Cache
|10 MB
|-
|Integrated GPU
|Intel UHD Graphics (64EU)
|Apple M2 GPU
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|5 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1602
1877
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
6187
8743
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1660
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
6173
8375
Graphics Card
GPU name
|TGP
|-
|15 W
|Nvidia Optimus
|Yes
|-
|Type
|Dedicated
|Integrated
|Fabrication process
|12 nm
|5 nm
|GPU base clock
|1065 MHz
|500 MHz
|GPU boost clock
|1320 MHz
|1456 MHz
|FLOPS
|2.703 TFLOPS
|3 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|2 GB
|System Shared
|Memory type
|GDDR6
|LPDDR5
|Memory bus
|64 bit
|128 bit
|Memory speed
|~12 Gbps
|6.4 Gbps
|Shading units (cores)
|1024
|1024
|Texture mapping units (TMUs)
|32
|64
|Raster operations pipelines (ROPs)
|16
|32
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|1x8 GB
|GB
|Clock
|3200 MHz
|6400 MHz
|Type
|DDR4
|LPDDR5
|Upgradable
|Yes
|No
|Total slots
|1
|-
|Max. ram size
|48 GB
|-
Storage
Storage size
|Bus
|PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
|Custom
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x256 GB
|1x256 GB
|Upgradable
|Yes
|No
|Total slots
|2
|-
|NVMe
|Yes
|-
Sound
|Audio chip
|Synaptic CX11880
|-
|Speakers
|2.0
|2.0
|Power
|2x2W
|-
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
|Yes
|Loudness
|-
|81.9 dB
|Microphones
|2
|3
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v6E
|v6
|Bluetooth
|v5.2
|v5
|Fingerprint
|Optional
|Yes
|Infrared sensor
|Optional
|No
|Optical drive
|No
|No
|Webcam
|Above the display
|Above the display
|Webcam resolution
|1920 x 1080
|1280 x 720
|USB-A
|2x USB 3.2
|No
|USB Type-C
|2x USB 4.0
|2x USB 4.0
|Thunderbolt
|Thunderbolt 4
|Thunderbolt 3
|HDMI
|1x HDMI 2.1
|No
|DisplayPort
|No
|No
|VGA
|No
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|Yes
|No
|SD card reader
|No
|No
|Proprietary charging port
|No
|No
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Island
|Numpad
|No
|No
|Backlight
|Optional
|Yes
|Key travel
|-
|1 mm
|Size
|11.5 x 5.6 cm
|-
|Surface
|Plastic
|Glass
|Windows Precision
|Yes
|No
