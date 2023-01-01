Home > Laptop comparison > ThinkPad E14 Gen 5 or XPS 13 Plus 9320 – what's better?

Lenovo ThinkPad E14 Gen 5 vs Dell XPS 13 Plus 9320

54 out of 100
Lenovo ThinkPad E14 Gen 5
VS
56 out of 100
Dell XPS 13 Plus 9320
Lenovo ThinkPad E14 Gen 5
Dell XPS 13 Plus 9320
Please select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display
Battery
55 Wh
CPU
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of Lenovo ThinkPad E14 Gen 5 and Dell XPS 13 Plus 9320 important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Portability
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score
You can adjust the importance of each feature to more precisely determine which laptop better suits your personal needs.
Adjust priorities
Feature
Priority (Weight)
Performance (Apps):
Gaming (3D):
Screen:
Battery Life:
Portability:
Connectivity:
The higher the priority, the more it will affect the final NanoReview score.

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Lenovo ThinkPad E14 Gen 5
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • Can run popular games at about 51-69% higher FPS
  • Better webcam recording quality
  • User-upgradable RAM (up to 48GB)
Advantages of the Dell XPS 13 Plus 9320
  • Easier to carry: weighs 240 grams less (around 0.53 lbs)
  • Around 41% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
  • Thinner bezels and 7% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Features a bigger (~17%) battery – 55 against 47 watt-hours
  • Provides 67% higher max. screen brightness: 500 vs 300 nits
  • Much smaller footprint: 14% more compact case (91.1 vs 106.3 square inches)

Value for money

Please input the prices of the laptops (with selected configurations) and press the "Calculate" button to determine which one offers better value for money.
VS

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
ThinkPad E14 Gen 5
vs
XPS 13 Plus 9320

Case

Weight 1.41 kg (3.11 lbs) 1.17 kg (2.58 lbs)
Dimensions 313 x 219.3 x 17.99 mm
12.32 x 8.63 x 0.71 inches		 295.3 x 199.04 x 15.25 mm
11.63 x 7.84 x 0.6 inches
Area 686 cm2 (106.3 inches2) 588 cm2 (91.2 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~82.8% ~88.6%
Side bezels 5.8 mm 3.3 mm
Colors Black, Gray Silver, Gray
Material Top: Aluminum
Middle: Plastic
Bottom: Plastic
Aluminum
Transformer No No
Opening angle 180° 135°
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Liquid metal No No
Number of fans 1 2
Noise level (max. load) - 45.5 dB

Display

Size 14 inches 13.4 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 162 ppi 169 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:10 16:10
Resolution 1920 x 1200 pixels 1920 x 1200 pixels
HDR support No Yes, Dolby Vision
Sync technology No No
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Matte
Ambient light sensor No Yes
Screen space comparison
ThinkPad E14 Gen 5
14″ (16:10 ratio) = 88.1 in2
XPS 13 Plus 9320
13.4″ (16:10 ratio) = 80.7 in2
~9% more screen space
Display tests
Contrast 800:1 940:1
sRGB color space - 99%
Adobe RGB profile - 71%
DCI-P3 color gamut - 69%
Response time - 33 ms
Max. brightness
ThinkPad E14 Gen 5
300 nits
XPS 13 Plus 9320 +67%
500 nits

Battery

Capacity
Voltage - 11.55 V
Full charging time - 2:40 hr
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Left Left, Right
Charge power 65 W 60 W
Cable length - 1 meters
Weight of AC adapter 298 grams 254 grams

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 1.2 GHz 1.7 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.5 GHz 4.4 GHz
Cores 6 (2P + 4E) 12 (4P + 8E)
Threads 8 16
L3 Cache 10 MB 12 MB
Integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics (64EU) Intel Iris Xe Graphics (80EU)
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Submit your Cinebench R23 result

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP - 15 W
Nvidia Optimus Yes -
Type Dedicated Integrated
Fabrication process 12 nm 10 nm
GPU base clock 1065 MHz 300 MHz
GPU boost clock 1320 MHz 1100 MHz
FLOPS 2.703 TFLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS
Memory size 2 GB System Shared
Memory type GDDR6 LPDDR5
Memory bus 64 bit -
Memory speed ~12 Gbps 6 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 1024 640
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 32 40
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 16 20
GPU performance
ThinkPad E14 Gen 5 +92%
2.703 TFLOPS
XPS 13 Plus 9320
1.41 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 1x8 GB 2x4 GB
Clock 3200 MHz 6000 MHz
Type DDR4 LPDDR5
Upgradable Yes No
Total slots 1 -
Max. ram size 48 GB -

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB 1x256 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 1
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Audio chip Synaptic CX11880 Realtek ALC1319D
Speakers 2.0 2.2
Power 2x2W 2x2W, 2x2.5W
Dolby Atmos Yes No
Loudness - 79 dB
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6E v6E
Bluetooth v5.2 v5.2
Fingerprint Optional Optional
Infrared sensor Optional Optional
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 1280 x 720
Ports
USB-A 2x USB 3.2 No
USB Type-C 2x USB 4.0 2x USB 4.0
Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 4
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 No
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes No
Ethernet (RJ45) Yes No
SD card reader No No
Proprietary charging port No No

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No No
Backlight Optional Yes
Key travel - 1 mm
Touchpad
Size 11.5 x 5.6 cm 11.2 x 6.4 cm
Surface Plastic Glass
Windows Precision Yes Yes
Further details
Notes on XPS 13 Plus 9320:
    - The box includes a USB-C to USB-A 3.0 adapter.
    - 12th-gen Intel models have 5200 MHz memory, while 13th-gen operates at 6000 MHz.
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can vary depending on the laptop's specific configuration or region.

Cast your vote

So, which laptop would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related Comparisons

1. Apple MacBook Pro 13 (M2, 2022) or Dell XPS 13 Plus 9320
2. Asus Zenbook S 13 OLED (UM5302) or Dell XPS 13 Plus 9320
3. Dell XPS 15 9530 (2023) or XPS 13 Plus 9320
4. Dell XPS 15 9520 (2022) or XPS 13 Plus 9320
5. Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 11 or E14 Gen 5
6. Apple MacBook Pro 13 (M2, 2022) or Lenovo ThinkPad E14 Gen 5
7. Lenovo ThinkPad T14s Gen 4 or E14 Gen 5
8. Lenovo ThinkPad E16 or E14 Gen 5
9. Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Nano Gen 3 or E14 Gen 5
10. HP ProBook 440 G10 or Lenovo ThinkPad E14 Gen 5
Compare other laptops (620+)

Comments

Write your opinion about the comparison of Dell XPS 13 Plus 9320 and Lenovo ThinkPad E14 Gen 5 or ask any questions
Promotion
EnglishРусский