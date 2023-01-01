Home > Laptop comparison > ThinkPad E14 Gen 5 or Pavilion 14 (2023) – what's better?

Lenovo ThinkPad E14 Gen 5 vs HP Pavilion 14 (2023)

54 out of 100
Lenovo ThinkPad E14 Gen 5
VS
56 out of 100
HP Pavilion 14 (2023)
Lenovo ThinkPad E14 Gen 5
HP Pavilion 14 (2023)
Display
Battery
51 Wh
CPU
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of Lenovo ThinkPad E14 Gen 5 and HP Pavilion 14 (2023) important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Portability
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score
Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Lenovo ThinkPad E14 Gen 5
  • Slightly easier to carry: weighs 100 grams less (around 0.22 lbs)
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • User-upgradable RAM (up to 48GB)
Advantages of the HP Pavilion 14 (2023)
  • Around 18% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
  • Features a a little bigger (~9%) battery – 51 against 47 watt-hours
  • Better webcam recording quality
  • 17% sharper screen – 189 versus 162 pixels per inch (PPI)

Value for money

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
ThinkPad E14 Gen 5
vs
Pavilion 14 (2023)

Case

Weight 1.41 kg (3.11 lbs) 1.51 kg (3.33 lbs)
Dimensions 313 x 219.3 x 17.99 mm
12.32 x 8.63 x 0.71 inches		 322 x 211.8 x 19.9 mm
12.68 x 8.34 x 0.78 inches
Area 686 cm2 (106.3 inches2) 682 cm2 (105.8 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~82.8% ~83.3%
Side bezels 5.8 mm 10.3 mm
Colors Black, Gray Silver
Material Top: Aluminum
Middle: Plastic
Bottom: Plastic
Top: Aluminum
Middle: Aluminum
Bottom: Plastic
Transformer No No
Opening angle 180° 130°
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Liquid metal No No
Number of fans 1 1

Display

Size 14 inches 14 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 162 ppi 189 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:10 16:10
Resolution 1920 x 1200 pixels 2240 x 1400 pixels
HDR support No No
Sync technology No No
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte -
Ambient light sensor No No
Display tests
Contrast 800:1 -
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Left Right
Charge power 65 W 90 W
Weight of AC adapter 298 grams -

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 1.2 GHz 1.3 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.5 GHz 4.6 GHz
Cores 6 (2P + 4E) 10 (2P + 8E)
Threads 8 12
L3 Cache 10 MB 12 MB
Integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics (64EU) Intel Iris Xe Graphics (80EU)
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Graphics Card

GPU name
Nvidia Optimus Yes -
Type Dedicated Dedicated
Fabrication process 12 nm 12 nm
GPU base clock 1065 MHz 1065 MHz
GPU boost clock 1320 MHz 1320 MHz
FLOPS 2.703 TFLOPS 2.703 TFLOPS
Memory size 2 GB 2 GB
Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6
Memory bus 64 bit 64 bit
Memory speed ~12 Gbps ~12 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 1024 1024
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 32 32
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 16 16
GPU performance
ThinkPad E14 Gen 5
2.703 TFLOPS
Pavilion 14 (2023)
2.703 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 1x8 GB 2x4 GB
Clock 3200 MHz 3200 MHz
Type DDR4 DDR4
Upgradable Yes No
Total slots 1 -
Max. ram size 48 GB -

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB 1x256 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 1
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Audio chip Synaptic CX11880 -
Speakers 2.0 2.0
Power 2x2W -
Dolby Atmos Yes No
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6E v6E
Bluetooth v5.2 v5.3
Fingerprint Optional Optional
Infrared sensor Optional No
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 2560 x 1440
Ports
USB-A 2x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 2x USB 4.0 2x USB 3.2
Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 No
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 1x HDMI 2.1
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) Yes No
SD card reader No Yes
Proprietary charging port No No

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No No
Backlight Optional Yes
Touchpad
Size 11.5 x 5.6 cm -
Surface Plastic Plastic
Windows Precision Yes Yes
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can vary depending on the laptop's specific configuration or region.

