Home > Laptop comparison > ThinkPad E15 Gen 2 (Intel) or Swift 5 Pro (SF514-55) – what's better?

Lenovo ThinkPad E15 Gen 2 (Intel) vs Acer Swift 5 Pro (SF514-55)

52 out of 100
Lenovo ThinkPad E15 Gen 2 (Intel)
VS
55 out of 100
Acer Swift 5 Pro (SF514-55)
Lenovo ThinkPad E15 Gen 2 (Intel)
From $909
Acer Swift 5 Pro (SF514-55)
From $999
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display 1920 x 1080
CPU
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of Lenovo ThinkPad E15 Gen 2 (Intel) and Acer Swift 5 Pro (SF514-55) important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Lenovo ThinkPad E15 Gen 2 (Intel)
  • Can run popular games at about 55-75% higher FPS
  • User-upgradable RAM (up to 32GB)
Advantages of the Acer Swift 5 Pro (SF514-55)
  • Significantly easier to carry: weighs 700 grams less (around 1.54 lbs)
  • Around 2x better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
  • Thinner bezels and 7% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Features a bigger (~24%) battery – 56 against 45 watt-hours
  • Display has support for touch input
  • Provides 64% higher max. screen brightness: 410 vs 250 nits
  • Much smaller footprint: 25% more compact case (102.1 vs 135.8 square inches)

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
ThinkPad E15 Gen 2 (Intel)
vs
Swift 5 Pro (SF514-55)

Case

Weight 1.7 kg (3.75 lbs) 1 kg (2.21 lbs)
Dimensions 365 x 240 x 18.9 mm
14.37 x 9.45 x 0.74 inches		 318.9 x 206.7 x 14.9 mm
12.56 x 8.14 x 0.59 inches
Area 876 cm2 (135.8 inches2) 659 cm2 (102.2 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~76.6% ~81.9%
Side bezels 9.8 mm 4.5 mm
Colors Black Green
Transformer No No
Opening angle 180° 140°
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Number of fans 2 1
Noise level 30.6 dB 34 dB

Display

Size 15.6 inches 14 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 141 ppi 157 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels
HDR support No No
Touchscreen No Yes
Coating Matte Glossy
Display tests
Contrast 1200:1 1550:1
sRGB color space 58% 98%
Adobe RGB profile 39.9% 68%
DCI-P3 color gamut 38.7% 67%
Response time 18 ms 22 ms
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Left Left
Charge power 65 W 65 W
Weigh of AC adapter 350 gramm 275 gramm

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 1.7-3.0 GHz 0.9-2.4 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.1 GHz 4.2 GHz
Cores 2 4
Threads 4 8
L3 Cache 6 MB 8 MB
Integrated GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics G4 Iris Xe Graphics G7 80EU
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP - 15 W
Type Dedicated Integrated
Fabrication process 12 nm 10 nm
GPU base clock 720-1395 MHz 300 MHz
GPU boost clock 930-1575 MHz 1100 MHz
FLOPS 2.822 TFLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS
Memory size 2 GB System Shared
Memory type GDDR6 LPDDR4X
Memory bus 64 bit -
Memory speed ~8-10 Gbps 3.73 Gbps
Shading units 896 640
DirectX support 12 12
GPU performance
ThinkPad E15 Gen 2 (Intel) +100%
2.822 TFLOPS
Swift 5 Pro (SF514-55)
1.41 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 1x8 GB 1x8 GB
Clock 3200 MHz 3733 MHz
Type DDR4 LPDDR4X
Upgradable Yes No
Total slots 2 1
Max. ram size 32 GB -

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB 1x512 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 1
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Audio chip Realtek ALC3287 -
Speakers 2.0 2.0
Power 2x2W -
Dolby Atmos Yes No
Loudness 72.8 dB 65 dB
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6
Bluetooth v5.1 v5
Fingerprint Yes Yes
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB-A 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 1x USB 4.0 1x USB 3.2
Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 4
HDMI 1x HDMI 1.4 1x HDMI 2.0
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) Yes No
SD card reader No No
Proprietary charging port No Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad Yes No
Backlight Yes Yes
Touchpad
Surface Plastic Plastic
Windows Precision Yes Yes
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.

Cast your vote

So, which laptop would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related Comparisons

1. Lenovo ThinkPad E15 Gen 2 (Intel) vs E14 Gen 2 (Intel)
2. Acer Swift 5 Pro (SF514-55) vs ASUS VivoBook S14 M433
3. Acer Swift 5 Pro (SF514-55) vs 3x (SF314-510G)
4. Acer Swift 5 Pro (SF514-55) vs Dell Inspiron 14 5406 (2-in-1)
5. Acer Swift 5 Pro (SF514-55) vs ASUS VivoBook S14 S433
6. Acer Swift 5 Pro (SF514-55) vs Aspire 5 (A514-54)

Comments

Write your opinion about the comparison of Acer Swift 5 Pro (SF514-55) and Lenovo ThinkPad E15 Gen 2 (Intel) or ask any questions
EnglishРусский