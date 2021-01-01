Lenovo ThinkPad E15 Gen 2 (Intel) vs Apple MacBook Pro 16 (2019)
Lenovo ThinkPad E15 Gen 2 (Intel)
Apple MacBook Pro 16 (2019)
Review
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score
Key Differences
Advantages of the Lenovo ThinkPad E15 Gen 2 (Intel)
- Includes an old-school USB-A port
- Easier to carry: weighs 340 grams less (around 0.75 lbs)
- Supports next-generation Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
- User-upgradable RAM (up to 32GB) and an SSD
Advantages of the Apple MacBook Pro 16 (2019)
- Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 4 versus 1
- Around 2.8x better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
- Features a much bigger (~122%) battery – 100 against 45 watt-hours
- Thinner bezels and 10% higher screen-to-body ratio
- Can run popular games at about 7-10% higher FPS
- Provides 100% higher max. screen brightness: 500 vs 250 nits
- 60% sharper screen – 226 versus 141 pixels per inch (PPI)
Tests and SpecificationsComparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
vs
Case
|Weight
|1.7 kg (3.75 lbs)
|2.04 kg (4.5 lbs)
|Width
|365 mm (14.37 inches)
|357.9 mm (14.09 inches)
|Height
|240 mm (9.45 inches)
|245.9 mm (9.68 inches)
|Thickness
|18.9 mm (0.74 inches)
|16 mm (0.63 inches)
|Area
|876 cm2 (135.8 inches2)
|880 cm2 (136.4 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~76.6%
|~84.3%
|Side bezels
|9.8 mm
|6.6 mm
|Colors
|Black
|Silver, Gray
|Transformer
|No
|No
|Opening angle
|180°
|135°
|Cooling system
|Active
|Active
|Vapor chamber
|No
|No
|Number of fans
|2
|2
|Max. fan speed (RPM)
|-
|5616 RPM
|Noise level
|30.6 dB
|46.1 dB
Display
|Size
|15.6 inches
|16 inches
|Type
|IPS LCD
|IPS LCD
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|60 Hz
|PPI
|141 ppi
|226 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|16:9
|16:10
|Resolution
|1920 x 1080 pixels
|3072 x 1920 pixels
|HDR support
|No
|No
|Touchscreen
|No
|No
|Coating
|Matte
|Glossy (Antireflective)
|Contrast
|1200:1
|1331:1
|sRGB color space
|58%
|100%
|Adobe RGB profile
|39.9%
|88.8%
|DCI-P3 color gamut
|38.7%
|99.4%
|Response time
|18 ms
|43 ms
Battery
Capacity
|Full charging time
|-
|1:30 hr
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|Yes
|Yes
|Charging port position
|Left
|Left, Right
|Charge power
|65 W
|96 W
|Cable length
|-
|2 meters
|Weigh of AC adapter
|350 gramm
|359 gramm
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|1.7-3.0 GHz
|2.6 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|4.1 GHz
|4.5 GHz
|Cores
|2
|6
|Threads
|4
|12
|L3 Cache
|6 MB
|12 MB
|Integrated GPU
|Intel Iris Xe Graphics G4
|Intel UHD Graphics 630
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|14 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1206
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
MacBook Pro 16 (2019) +114%
5507
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1334
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
MacBook Pro 16 (2019) +181%
7044
Graphics Card
GPU name
|TGP
|-
|50 W
|Type
|Dedicated
|Dedicated
|Fabrication process
|12 nm
|7 nm
|GPU base clock
|720-1395 MHz
|1000 MHz
|GPU boost clock
|930-1575 MHz
|1250 MHz
|FLOPS
|2.822 TFLOPS
|3.2 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|2 GB
|4 GB
|Memory type
|GDDR6
|GDDR6
|Memory bus
|64 bit
|128 bit
|Memory speed
|~8-10 Gbps
|~12 Gbps
|Shading units
|896
|1280
|DirectX support
|12
|12
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|1x8 GB
|2x8 GB
|Clock
|3200 MHz
|2666 MHz
|Type
|DDR4
|DDR4
|Upgradable
|Yes
|No
|Total slots
|2
|2
|Max. ram size
|32 GB
|-
Storage
Storage size
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x256 GB
|1x512 GB
|Upgradable
|Yes
|No
|Total slots
|2
|-
|NVMe
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Audio chip
|Realtek ALC3287
|-
|Speakers
|2.0
|4.2
|Power
|2x2W
|-
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
|Yes
|Loudness
|72.8 dB
|82.3 dB
|Microphones
|2
|3
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v6
|v5
|Bluetooth
|v5.1
|v5
|Fingerprint
|Yes
|Yes
|Optical drive
|No
|No
|Webcam
|Above the display
|Above the display
|Webcam resolution
|1280 x 720
|1280 x 720
|USB Type-C
|1x USB 4.0
|4x USB 3.1
|USB-A
|2x USB 3.2
|No
|HDMI
|1x HDMI 1.4
|No
|DisplayPort
|No
|No
|VGA
|No
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|Yes
|No
|SD card reader
|No
|No
|Proprietary charging port
|No
|No
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Island
|Numpad
|Yes
|No
|Backlight
|Yes
|Yes
|Key travel
|-
|1 mm
|Size
|-
|15.5 x 9.9 cm
|Surface
|Plastic
|Glass
|Windows Precision
|Yes
|No
