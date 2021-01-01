Home > Laptop comparison > ThinkPad E15 Gen 2 (Intel) or XPS 15 9510 (2021) – what's better?

Lenovo ThinkPad E15 Gen 2 (Intel) vs Dell XPS 15 9510 (2021)

51 out of 100
Lenovo ThinkPad E15 Gen 2 (Intel)
67 out of 100
Dell XPS 15 9510 (2021)
Lenovo ThinkPad E15 Gen 2 (Intel)
From $909
Dell XPS 15 9510 (2021)
From $1249
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display
Battery 45 Wh
CPU
GPU GeForce MX450 2GB
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of Lenovo ThinkPad E15 Gen 2 (Intel) and Dell XPS 15 9510 (2021) important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Lenovo ThinkPad E15 Gen 2 (Intel)
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • Slightly easier to carry: weighs 110 grams less (around 0.24 lbs)
Advantages of the Dell XPS 15 9510 (2021)
  • Around 3.7x better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 3 versus 1
  • Can run popular games at about 52-71% higher FPS
  • Thinner bezels and 16% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Features a bigger (~24%) battery – 56 against 45 watt-hours
  • Provides 100% higher max. screen brightness: 500 vs 250 nits
  • Smaller footprint: 9% more compact case (122.9 vs 135.8 square inches)

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
ThinkPad E15 Gen 2 (Intel)
vs
XPS 15 9510 (2021)

Case

Weight 1.7 kg (3.75 lbs) 1.81 kg (3.99 lbs)
Width 365 mm (14.37 inches) 344.7 mm (13.57 inches)
Height 240 mm (9.45 inches) 230 mm (9.06 inches)
Thickness 18.9 mm (0.74 inches) 18 mm (0.71 inches)
Area 876 cm2 (135.8 inches2) 793 cm2 (122.9 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~76.6% ~89%
Side bezels 9.8 mm 4.3 mm
Colors Black Black, Silver
Transformer No No
Opening angle 180° -
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Number of fans 2 2
Noise level 30.6 dB -

Display

Size 15.6 inches 15.6 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 141 ppi 145 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:10
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1920 x 1200 pixels
HDR support No Yes, Dolby Vision
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Matte
Display tests
Contrast 1200:1 -
sRGB color space 58% -
Adobe RGB profile 39.9% -
DCI-P3 color gamut 38.7% -
Response time 18 ms -
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Battery type Li-Po -
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Left Left, Right
Charge power 65 W 90 W
Weigh of AC adapter 350 gramm -

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 1.7-3.0 GHz 2.2-2.7 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.1 GHz 4.5 GHz
Cores 2 6
Threads 4 12
L3 Cache 6 MB 12 MB
Integrated GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics G4 Intel UHD Graphics 750
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP - 45 W
Type Dedicated Dedicated
Fabrication process 12 nm 8 nm
GPU base clock 720-1395 MHz 1065 MHz
GPU boost clock 930-1575 MHz 1343 MHz
FLOPS 2.822 TFLOPS 5.5 TFLOPS
Memory size 2 GB 4 GB
Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6
Memory bus 64 bit 128 bit
Memory speed ~8-10 Gbps 12 Gbps
Shading units 896 2048
DirectX support 12 12
GPU performance
ThinkPad E15 Gen 2 (Intel)
2.822 TFLOPS
XPS 15 9510 (2021) +95%
5.5 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 1x8 GB 2x4 GB
Clock 3200 MHz 3200 MHz
Type DDR4 DDR4
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 2
Max. ram size 32 GB 64 GB

Storage

Storage size
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB 1x256 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 -
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Audio chip Realtek ALC3287 -
Speakers 2.0 2.2
Power 2x2W 2x2.5W
Dolby Atmos Yes -
Loudness 72.8 dB -
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6
Bluetooth v5.1 v5
Fingerprint Yes Yes
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB Type-C 1x USB 4.0 3x USB 4.0
USB-A 2x USB 3.2 No
HDMI 1x HDMI 1.4 No
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) Yes No
SD card reader No Yes
Proprietary charging port No No

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad Yes No
Backlight Yes Yes
Touchpad
Surface Plastic Glass
Windows Precision Yes Yes

Cast your vote

So, which laptop would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

