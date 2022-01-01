You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review Display - 1920 x 1080 (Non-Touch) 1920 x 1080 (Touch) 1920 x 1080 CPU - Intel Core i3 1115G4 Intel Core i5 1135G7 Intel Core i7 1165G7 - Intel Core i3 1115G4 Intel Core i5 1135G7 Intel Core i7 1165G7 RAM - 8GB 16GB 32GB - 8GB 16GB Storage - 256GB 512GB 1024GB - 256GB 512GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the Lenovo ThinkPad E15 Gen 2 (Intel) Can run popular games at about 130-177% higher FPS

Supports next-generation Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks

Features a a little bigger (~10%) battery – 45 against 41 watt-hours

Backlit keyboard

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 1.7 kg (3.75 lbs) 1.74 kg (3.84 lbs) Dimensions 365 x 240 x 18.9 mm

14.37 x 9.45 x 0.74 inches 358 x 242 x 19.9 mm

14.09 x 9.53 x 0.78 inches Area 876 cm2 (135.8 inches2) 866 cm2 (134.3 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~76.6% ~77.5% Side bezels 9.8 mm 6.3 mm Colors Black Gray Transformer No No Opening angle 180° - Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber No No Number of fans 2 1 Noise level 30.6 dB -

Display 1920 x 1080 (Non-Touch) 1920 x 1080 (Touch) 1920 x 1080 Size 15.6 inches 15.6 inches Type IPS LCD TN LCD Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz PPI 141 ppi 141 ppi Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9 Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels HDR support No No Touchscreen No No Coating Matte Matte Display tests Contrast 1200:1 300:1 sRGB color space 58% 53% Adobe RGB profile 39.9% - DCI-P3 color gamut 38.7% - Response time 18 ms 12 ms Max. brightness ThinkPad E15 Gen 2 (Intel) 250 nits 250 G8 250 nits

Battery Capacity 45 Wh 41 Wh Voltage - 11.55 V Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Left Right Charge power 65 W 45 W Cable length - 1 meters Weigh of AC adapter 350 gramm -

Graphics Card GPU name GeForce MX450 2GB Intel UHD Graphics Xe G4 TGP - 15 W Type Dedicated Integrated Fabrication process 12 nm 10 nm GPU base clock - 300 MHz GPU boost clock - 1100 MHz FLOPS 2.822 TFLOPS 0.84 TFLOPS Memory size 2 GB System Shared Memory type GDDR6 DDR4 Memory bus 64 bit - Memory speed ~8-10 Gbps 2.67 Gbps Shading units (cores) 896 384 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 56 24 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 32 12 GPU performance ThinkPad E15 Gen 2 (Intel) +236% 2.822 TFLOPS 250 G8 0.84 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 8GB 16GB 32GB 8GB 16GB Channels 1x8 GB 1x8 GB Clock 3200 MHz 2666 MHz Type DDR4 DDR4 Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 1 2 Max. ram size 32 GB 16 GB

Storage Storage size 256GB 512GB 1024GB 256GB 512GB Bus PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 3.0 (2x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x256 GB 1x256 GB Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 2 1 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Audio chip Realtek ALC3287 - Speakers 2.0 2.0 Power 2x2W - Dolby Atmos Yes No Loudness 72.8 dB - Microphones 2 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6 v5 Bluetooth v5.1 v5 Fingerprint Yes No Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720 Ports USB-A 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 1x USB 4.0 1x USB 3.2 Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 No HDMI 1x HDMI 1.4 1x HDMI 1.4 DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) Yes Yes SD card reader No Yes Proprietary charging port No Yes

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad Yes Yes Backlight Yes No Touchpad Surface Plastic Plastic Windows Precision Yes Yes

