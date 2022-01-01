Lenovo ThinkPad E15 Gen 2 (Intel) vs HP 250 G8
Review
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score
Key Differences
Advantages of the Lenovo ThinkPad E15 Gen 2 (Intel)
- Can run popular games at about 130-177% higher FPS
- Supports next-generation Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
- Features a a little bigger (~10%) battery – 45 against 41 watt-hours
- Backlit keyboard
Tests and SpecificationsComparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
vs
Case
|Weight
|1.7 kg (3.75 lbs)
|1.74 kg (3.84 lbs)
|Dimensions
|365 x 240 x 18.9 mm
14.37 x 9.45 x 0.74 inches
|358 x 242 x 19.9 mm
14.09 x 9.53 x 0.78 inches
|Area
|876 cm2 (135.8 inches2)
|866 cm2 (134.3 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~76.6%
|~77.5%
|Side bezels
|9.8 mm
|6.3 mm
|Colors
|Black
|Gray
|Transformer
|No
|No
|Opening angle
|180°
|-
Size comparison
|Cooling system
|Active
|Active
|Vapor chamber
|No
|No
|Number of fans
|2
|1
|Noise level
|30.6 dB
|-
Display
|Size
|15.6 inches
|15.6 inches
|Type
|IPS LCD
|TN LCD
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|60 Hz
|PPI
|141 ppi
|141 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|16:9
|16:9
|Resolution
|1920 x 1080 pixels
|1920 x 1080 pixels
|HDR support
|No
|No
|Touchscreen
|No
|No
|Coating
|Matte
|Matte
|Contrast
|1200:1
|300:1
|sRGB color space
|58%
|53%
|Adobe RGB profile
|39.9%
|-
|DCI-P3 color gamut
|38.7%
|-
|Response time
|18 ms
|12 ms
Battery
Capacity
|Voltage
|-
|11.55 V
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Ion
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|Yes
|Yes
|Charging port position
|Left
|Right
|Charge power
|65 W
|45 W
|Cable length
|-
|1 meters
|Weigh of AC adapter
|350 gramm
|-
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|1.7-3.0 GHz
|1.7-3.0 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|4.1 GHz
|4.1 GHz
|Cores
|2
|2
|Threads
|4
|4
|L3 Cache
|6 MB
|6 MB
|Integrated GPU
|Intel Iris Xe Graphics G4
|Intel Iris Xe Graphics G4
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|10 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
250 G8 +3%
1232
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
2528
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
250 G8 +2%
1365
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
250 G8 +1%
2525
Graphics Card
GPU name
|TGP
|-
|15 W
|Type
|Dedicated
|Integrated
|Fabrication process
|12 nm
|10 nm
|GPU base clock
|-
|300 MHz
|GPU boost clock
|-
|1100 MHz
|FLOPS
|2.822 TFLOPS
|0.84 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|2 GB
|System Shared
|Memory type
|GDDR6
|DDR4
|Memory bus
|64 bit
|-
|Memory speed
|~8-10 Gbps
|2.67 Gbps
|Shading units (cores)
|896
|384
|Texture mapping units (TMUs)
|56
|24
|Raster operations pipelines (ROPs)
|32
|12
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|1x8 GB
|1x8 GB
|Clock
|3200 MHz
|2666 MHz
|Type
|DDR4
|DDR4
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|1
|2
|Max. ram size
|32 GB
|16 GB
Storage
Storage size
|Bus
|PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x)
|PCI-E Gen 3.0 (2x)
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x256 GB
|1x256 GB
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|2
|1
|NVMe
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Audio chip
|Realtek ALC3287
|-
|Speakers
|2.0
|2.0
|Power
|2x2W
|-
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
|No
|Loudness
|72.8 dB
|-
|Microphones
|2
|2
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v6
|v5
|Bluetooth
|v5.1
|v5
|Fingerprint
|Yes
|No
|Optical drive
|No
|No
|Webcam
|Above the display
|Above the display
|Webcam resolution
|1280 x 720
|1280 x 720
|USB-A
|2x USB 3.2
|2x USB 3.2
|USB Type-C
|1x USB 4.0
|1x USB 3.2
|Thunderbolt
|Thunderbolt 4
|No
|HDMI
|1x HDMI 1.4
|1x HDMI 1.4
|DisplayPort
|No
|No
|VGA
|No
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|Yes
|Yes
|SD card reader
|No
|Yes
|Proprietary charging port
|No
|Yes
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Island
|Numpad
|Yes
|Yes
|Backlight
|Yes
|No
|Surface
|Plastic
|Plastic
|Windows Precision
|Yes
|Yes
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.
