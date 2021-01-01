Home > Laptop comparison > ThinkPad E15 Gen 2 (Intel) or IdeaPad 5 15” (Intel) – what's better?

Lenovo ThinkPad E15 Gen 2 (Intel) vs IdeaPad 5 15” (Intel)

51 out of 100
Lenovo ThinkPad E15 Gen 2 (Intel)
VS
52 out of 100
Lenovo IdeaPad 5 15” (Intel)
Lenovo ThinkPad E15 Gen 2 (Intel)
From $909
Lenovo IdeaPad 5 15” (Intel)
From $724
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display 1920 x 1080
CPU
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of Lenovo ThinkPad E15 Gen 2 (Intel) and IdeaPad 5 15” (Intel) important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Lenovo IdeaPad 5 15” (Intel)
  • Thinner bezels and 5% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Features a bigger (~27%) battery – 57 against 45 watt-hours
  • Provides 20% higher max. screen brightness: 300 vs 250 nits

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
ThinkPad E15 Gen 2 (Intel)
vs
IdeaPad 5 15” (Intel)

Case

Weight 1.7 kg (3.75 lbs) 1.7 kg (3.75 lbs)
Width 365 mm (14.37 inches) 357.4 mm (14.07 inches)
Height 240 mm (9.45 inches) 233.1 mm (9.18 inches)
Thickness 18.9 mm (0.74 inches) 19.9 mm (0.78 inches)
Area 876 cm2 (135.8 inches2) 833 cm2 (129.2 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~76.6% ~80.6%
Side bezels 9.8 mm 6 mm
Colors Black Gray
Transformer No No
Opening angle 180° -
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Number of fans 2 1
Noise level 30.6 dB -

Display

Size 15.6 inches 15.6 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 141 ppi 141 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels
HDR support No No
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Matte
Display tests
Contrast 1200:1 -
sRGB color space 58% 56%
Adobe RGB profile 39.9% 35%
DCI-P3 color gamut 38.7% -
Response time 18 ms -
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Left Left
Charge power 65 W 65 W
Weigh of AC adapter 350 gramm -

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 1.7-3.0 GHz 1.7-3.0 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.1 GHz 4.1 GHz
Cores 2 2
Threads 4 4
L3 Cache 6 MB 6 MB
Integrated GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics G4 Intel Iris Xe Graphics G4
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
Type Dedicated Dedicated
Fabrication process 12 nm 12 nm
GPU base clock 720-1395 MHz 720-1395 MHz
GPU boost clock 930-1575 MHz 930-1575 MHz
FLOPS 2.822 TFLOPS 2.822 TFLOPS
Memory size 2 GB 2 GB
Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6
Memory bus 64 bit 64 bit
Memory speed ~8-10 Gbps ~8-10 Gbps
Shading units 896 896
DirectX support 12 12
GPU performance

RAM

RAM size
Channels 1x8 GB 1x8 GB
Clock 3200 MHz 3200 MHz
Type DDR4 DDR4
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 2
Max. ram size 32 GB 16 GB

Storage

Storage size
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB 1x256 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 1
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Audio chip Realtek ALC3287 -
Speakers 2.0 2.0
Power 2x2W 2x2W
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Loudness 72.8 dB -
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6
Bluetooth v5.1 v5.1
Fingerprint Yes Yes
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB Type-C 1x USB 4.0 1x USB 3.2
USB-A 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2
HDMI 1x HDMI 1.4 1x HDMI 1.4
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) Yes No
SD card reader No Yes
Proprietary charging port No Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad Yes No
Backlight Yes Yes
Touchpad
Size - 10.5 x 7.0 cm
Surface Plastic Plastic
Windows Precision Yes Yes

Cast your vote

So, which laptop would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related Comparisons

1. Lenovo ThinkPad P15s Gen 2 vs E15 Gen 2 (Intel)
2. ASUS VivoBook 14 X413 (K413) vs Lenovo IdeaPad 5 15” (Intel)
3. Lenovo IdeaPad Flex 5 14” (Intel) vs IdeaPad 5 15” (Intel)
4. ASUS VivoBook 15 M513 vs Lenovo IdeaPad 5 15” (Intel)
5. Acer Swift 3 (SF314-59) vs Lenovo IdeaPad 5 15” (Intel)
6. Dell Inspiron 15 5502 vs Lenovo IdeaPad 5 15” (Intel)

Comments

Write your opinion about the comparison of Lenovo IdeaPad 5 15” (Intel) and ThinkPad E15 Gen 2 (Intel) or ask any questions
EnglishРусский