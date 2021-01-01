Lenovo ThinkPad E15 Gen 2 (Intel) vs IdeaPad 5 Pro Gen 6 16" (AMD)
Lenovo ThinkPad E15 Gen 2 (Intel)
Lenovo IdeaPad 5 Pro Gen 6 16" (AMD)
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
NanoReview Score
Key Differences
Advantages of the Lenovo ThinkPad E15 Gen 2 (Intel)
- Easier to carry: weighs 200 grams less (around 0.44 lbs)
- User-upgradable RAM (up to 32GB)
Advantages of the Lenovo IdeaPad 5 Pro Gen 6 16" (AMD)
- Around 4x better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
- Features a much bigger (~67%) battery – 75 against 45 watt-hours
- Thinner bezels and 8% higher screen-to-body ratio
- Can run popular games at about 7-10% higher FPS
- Provides 40% higher max. screen brightness: 350 vs 250 nits
- 34% sharper screen – 189 versus 141 pixels per inch (PPI)
Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Case
|Weight
|1.7 kg (3.75 lbs)
|1.9 kg (4.19 lbs)
|Width
|365 mm (14.37 inches)
|356 mm (14.02 inches)
|Height
|240 mm (9.45 inches)
|251 mm (9.88 inches)
|Thickness
|18.9 mm (0.74 inches)
|16.9-18.4 mm (0.67-0.72 inches)
|Area
|876 cm2 (135.8 inches2)
|894 cm2 (138.5 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~76.6%
|~83.1%
|Side bezels
|9.8 mm
|5.7 mm
|Colors
|Black
|Gray
|Transformer
|No
|No
|Opening angle
|180°
|-
|Cooling system
|Active
|Active
|Vapor chamber
|No
|No
|Number of fans
|2
|2
|Noise level
|30.6 dB
|-
Display
|Size
|15.6 inches
|16 inches
|Type
|IPS LCD
|IPS LCD
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|60 Hz
|PPI
|141 ppi
|189 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|16:9
|16:10
|Resolution
|1920 x 1080 pixels
|2560 x 1600 pixels
|HDR support
|No
|No
|Touchscreen
|No
|No
|Coating
|Matte
|Matte
|Contrast
|1200:1
|1200:1
|sRGB color space
|58%
|100%
|Adobe RGB profile
|39.9%
|-
|DCI-P3 color gamut
|38.7%
|-
|Response time
|18 ms
|-
Battery
Capacity
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|Yes
|Yes
|Charging port position
|Left
|Left
|Charge power
|65 W
|95 / 135 W
|Weigh of AC adapter
|350 gramm
|-
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|1.7-3.0 GHz
|3.3 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|4.1 GHz
|4.2 GHz
|Cores
|2
|6
|Threads
|4
|12
|L3 Cache
|6 MB
|16 MB
|Integrated GPU
|Intel Iris Xe Graphics G4
|Radeon RX Vega 7
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|7 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1396
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
6325
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1381
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
10095
Graphics Card
GPU name
|Type
|Dedicated
|Dedicated
|Fabrication process
|12 nm
|12 nm
|GPU base clock
|720-1395 MHz
|1380 MHz
|GPU boost clock
|930-1575 MHz
|1560 MHz
|FLOPS
|2.822 TFLOPS
|3.195 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|2 GB
|4 GB
|Memory type
|GDDR6
|GDDR6
|Memory bus
|64 bit
|128 bit
|Memory speed
|~8-10 Gbps
|~12 Gbps
|Shading units
|896
|1024
|DirectX support
|12
|12
GPU performance
2.822 TFLOPS
3.195 TFLOPS
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|1x8 GB
|1x8 GB
|Clock
|3200 MHz
|3200 MHz
|Type
|DDR4
|DDR4
|Upgradable
|Yes
|No
|Total slots
|2
|2
|Max. ram size
|32 GB
|-
Storage
Storage size
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x256 GB
|1x512 GB
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|2
|1
|NVMe
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Audio chip
|Realtek ALC3287
|Realtek ALC3287
|Speakers
|2.0
|2.0
|Power
|2x2W
|2x2W
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
|Yes
|Loudness
|72.8 dB
|-
|Microphones
|2
|2
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v6
|v6
|Bluetooth
|v5.1
|v5.1
|Fingerprint
|Yes
|No
|Optical drive
|No
|No
|Webcam
|Above the display
|Above the display
|Webcam resolution
|1280 x 720
|1280 x 720
|USB Type-C
|1x USB 4.0
|1x USB 3.2
|USB-A
|2x USB 3.2
|2x USB 3.2
|HDMI
|1x HDMI 1.4
|1x HDMI 1.4
|DisplayPort
|No
|No
|VGA
|No
|Yes
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|Yes
|No
|SD card reader
|No
|Yes
|Proprietary charging port
|No
|Yes
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Island
|Numpad
|Yes
|Yes
|Backlight
|Yes
|Yes
|Surface
|Plastic
|Glass
|Windows Precision
|Yes
|Yes
