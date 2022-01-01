You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review Display - 1920 x 1080 (Non-Touch) 1920 x 1080 (Touch) 2560 x 1600 CPU - Intel Core i3 1115G4 Intel Core i5 1135G7 Intel Core i7 1165G7 - AMD Ryzen 7 5800H AMD Ryzen 9 5900HX GPU GeForce MX450 2GB - GeForce RTX 3060 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 3070 Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 3080 Mobile 16GB RAM - 8GB 16GB 32GB - 8GB 16GB 32GB Storage - 256GB 512GB 1024GB - 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the Lenovo ThinkPad E15 Gen 2 (Intel) Significantly easier to carry: weighs 800 grams less (around 1.76 lbs) Advantages of the Lenovo Legion 7 16” (2021, AMD) Higher screen refresh rate: 165 versus 60 Hz

Around 5x better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test

Can run popular games at about 214-292% higher FPS

Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 3 versus 1

Features a much bigger (~78%) battery – 80 against 45 watt-hours

Includes an old-school USB-A port

Thinner bezels and 4% higher screen-to-body ratio

Provides 100% higher max. screen brightness: 500 vs 250 nits

34% sharper screen – 189 versus 141 pixels per inch (PPI)

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 1.7 kg (3.75 lbs) 2.5 kg (5.51 lbs) Dimensions 365 x 240 x 18.9 mm

14.37 x 9.45 x 0.74 inches 356 x 261 x 20.1-23.5 mm

14.02 x 10.28 x 0.79-0.93 inches Area 876 cm2 (135.8 inches2) 929 cm2 (144.1 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~76.6% ~79.9% Side bezels 9.8 mm 5.7 mm Colors Black Gray Transformer No No Opening angle 180° 180° Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber No Yes Number of fans 2 2 Noise level 30.6 dB 50 dB

Display 1920 x 1080 (Non-Touch) 1920 x 1080 (Touch) 2560 x 1600 Size 15.6 inches 16 inches Type IPS LCD IPS LCD Refresh rate 60 Hz 165 Hz PPI 141 ppi 189 ppi Aspect ratio 16:9 16:10 Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 2560 x 1600 pixels HDR support No Yes, Dolby Vision Touchscreen No No Coating Matte Matte Display tests Contrast 1200:1 1200:1 sRGB color space 58% 94% Adobe RGB profile 39.9% 73% DCI-P3 color gamut 38.7% 70.2% Response time 18 ms 3 ms Max. brightness ThinkPad E15 Gen 2 (Intel) 250 nits Legion 7 16” (2021, AMD) +100% 500 nits

Battery Capacity 45 Wh 80 Wh Battery type Li-Po Li-Po Replaceable No Yes Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Left Bottom Charge power 65 W 300 W Weigh of AC adapter 350 gramm 870 gramm

Graphics Card GPU name GeForce MX450 2GB GeForce RTX 3060 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 3070 Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 3080 Mobile 16GB TGP - 130 W Nvidia Optimus - MUX Type Dedicated Dedicated Fabrication process 12 nm 8 nm GPU base clock - 1504 MHz GPU boost clock - 1802 MHz FLOPS 2.822 TFLOPS 13.8 TFLOPS Memory size 2 GB 6 GB Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6 Memory bus 64 bit 192 bit Memory speed ~8-10 Gbps 14 Gbps Shading units (cores) 896 3840 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 56 120 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 32 48 GPU performance ThinkPad E15 Gen 2 (Intel) 2.822 TFLOPS Legion 7 16” (2021, AMD) +389% 13.8 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 8GB 16GB 32GB 8GB 16GB 32GB Channels 1x8 GB 1x8 GB Clock 3200 MHz 3200 MHz Type DDR4 DDR4 Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 1 2 Max. ram size 32 GB 32 GB

Storage Storage size 256GB 512GB 1024GB 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB Bus PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x256 GB 1x256 GB Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 2 2 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Audio chip Realtek ALC3287 Realtek ALC3306 Speakers 2.0 2.0 Power 2x2W 2x2W Dolby Atmos Yes Yes Loudness 72.8 dB 87 dB Microphones 2 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6 v6 Bluetooth v5.1 v5.1 Fingerprint Yes No Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720 Ports USB-A 2x USB 3.2 3x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 1x USB 4.0 3x USB 3.2 Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 No HDMI 1x HDMI 1.4 1x HDMI 2.1 DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) Yes Yes SD card reader No No Proprietary charging port No Yes

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad Yes Yes Backlight Yes Yes Touchpad Size - 12.0 x 7.5 cm Surface Plastic Plastic Windows Precision Yes Yes

* Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.