Lenovo ThinkPad E15 Gen 2 (Intel) vs ThinkBook 16p Gen 2 (16" AMD)
Lenovo ThinkPad E15 Gen 2 (Intel)
From $909
Lenovo ThinkBook 16p Gen 2 (16" AMD)
From $2320
Key Differences
Advantages of the Lenovo ThinkPad E15 Gen 2 (Intel)
- Easier to carry: weighs 300 grams less (around 0.66 lbs)
Advantages of the Lenovo ThinkBook 16p Gen 2 (16" AMD)
- Around 4.1x better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
- Can run popular games at about 153-209% higher FPS
- Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1
- Features a much bigger (~58%) battery – 71 against 45 watt-hours
- Thinner bezels and 8% higher screen-to-body ratio
- Better webcam recording quality
- Provides 60% higher max. screen brightness: 400 vs 250 nits
- 34% sharper screen – 189 versus 141 pixels per inch (PPI)
Case
|Weight
|1.7 kg (3.75 lbs)
|2 kg (4.41 lbs)
|Width
|365 mm (14.37 inches)
|356 mm (14.02 inches)
|Height
|240 mm (9.45 inches)
|252 mm (9.92 inches)
|Thickness
|18.9 mm (0.74 inches)
|16.3-19.9 mm (0.64-0.78 inches)
|Area
|876 cm2 (135.8 inches2)
|897 cm2 (139.1 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~76.6%
|~82.7%
|Side bezels
|9.8 mm
|5.7 mm
|Colors
|Black
|Gray
|Transformer
|No
|No
|Opening angle
|180°
|180°
|Cooling system
|Active
|Active
|Vapor chamber
|No
|No
|Number of fans
|2
|2
|Noise level
|30.6 dB
|48.1 dB
Display
|Size
|15.6 inches
|16 inches
|Type
|IPS LCD
|IPS LCD
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|60 Hz
|PPI
|141 ppi
|189 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|16:9
|16:10
|Resolution
|1920 x 1080 pixels
|2560 x 1600 pixels
|HDR support
|No
|Yes, Dolby Vision
|Touchscreen
|No
|No
|Coating
|Matte
|Matte
|Contrast
|1200:1
|1200:1
|sRGB color space
|58%
|100%
|Adobe RGB profile
|39.9%
|77.4%
|DCI-P3 color gamut
|38.7%
|76.4%
|Response time
|18 ms
|25 ms
Battery
Capacity
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|Yes
|Yes
|Charging port position
|Left
|Bottom
|Charge power
|65 W
|65 W
|Weigh of AC adapter
|350 gramm
|924 gramm
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|1.7-3.0 GHz
|3.3 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|4.1 GHz
|4.2 GHz
|Cores
|2
|6
|Threads
|4
|12
|L3 Cache
|6 MB
|16 MB
|Integrated GPU
|Intel Iris Xe Graphics G4
|Radeon RX Vega 7
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|7 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1388
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
6276
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1403
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
10234
Graphics Card
GPU name
|TGP
|-
|75 W
|Type
|Dedicated
|Dedicated
|Fabrication process
|12 nm
|8 nm
|GPU base clock
|720-1395 MHz
|1050 MHz
|GPU boost clock
|930-1575 MHz
|1402 MHz
|FLOPS
|2.822 TFLOPS
|10.7 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|2 GB
|6 GB
|Memory type
|GDDR6
|GDDR6
|Memory bus
|64 bit
|192 bit
|Memory speed
|~8-10 Gbps
|12 Gbps
|Shading units
|896
|3840
|DirectX support
|12
|12
GPU performance
2.822 TFLOPS
10.7 TFLOPS
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|1x8 GB
|1x8 GB
|Clock
|3200 MHz
|3200 MHz
|Type
|DDR4
|DDR4
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|2
|1
|Max. ram size
|32 GB
|32 GB
Storage
Storage size
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x256 GB
|1x256 GB
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|2
|2
|NVMe
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Audio chip
|Realtek ALC3287
|Realtek ALC3306
|Speakers
|2.0
|2.0
|Power
|2x2W
|2x2W
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
|No
|Loudness
|72.8 dB
|74.7 dB
|Microphones
|2
|2
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v6
|v6
|Bluetooth
|v5.1
|v5.2
|Fingerprint
|Yes
|Yes
|Optical drive
|No
|No
|Webcam
|Above the display
|Above the display
|Webcam resolution
|1280 x 720
|1920 x 1080
|USB Type-C
|1x USB 4.0
|2x USB 3.2
|USB-A
|2x USB 3.2
|2x USB 3.2
|HDMI
|1x HDMI 1.4
|No
|DisplayPort
|No
|No
|VGA
|No
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|Yes
|No
|SD card reader
|No
|Yes
|Proprietary charging port
|No
|Yes
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Island
|Numpad
|Yes
|Yes
|Backlight
|Yes
|Yes
|Size
|-
|12.0 x 7.5 cm
|Surface
|Plastic
|Glass
|Windows Precision
|Yes
|Yes
