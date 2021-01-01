Home > Laptop comparison > ThinkPad E15 Gen 2 (Intel) or ThinkBook 16p Gen 2 (16" AMD) – what's better?

Lenovo ThinkPad E15 Gen 2 (Intel) vs ThinkBook 16p Gen 2 (16" AMD)

52 out of 100
Lenovo ThinkPad E15 Gen 2 (Intel)
VS
70 out of 100
Lenovo ThinkBook 16p Gen 2 (16
Lenovo ThinkPad E15 Gen 2 (Intel)
From $909
Lenovo ThinkBook 16p Gen 2 (16" AMD)
From $2320
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display 2560 x 1600
CPU
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of Lenovo ThinkPad E15 Gen 2 (Intel) and ThinkBook 16p Gen 2 (16" AMD) important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Lenovo ThinkPad E15 Gen 2 (Intel)
  • Easier to carry: weighs 300 grams less (around 0.66 lbs)
Advantages of the Lenovo ThinkBook 16p Gen 2 (16" AMD)
  • Around 4.1x better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
  • Can run popular games at about 153-209% higher FPS
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1
  • Features a much bigger (~58%) battery – 71 against 45 watt-hours
  • Thinner bezels and 8% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Better webcam recording quality
  • Provides 60% higher max. screen brightness: 400 vs 250 nits
  • 34% sharper screen – 189 versus 141 pixels per inch (PPI)

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
ThinkPad E15 Gen 2 (Intel)
vs
ThinkBook 16p Gen 2 (16" AMD)

Case

Weight 1.7 kg (3.75 lbs) 2 kg (4.41 lbs)
Width 365 mm (14.37 inches) 356 mm (14.02 inches)
Height 240 mm (9.45 inches) 252 mm (9.92 inches)
Thickness 18.9 mm (0.74 inches) 16.3-19.9 mm (0.64-0.78 inches)
Area 876 cm2 (135.8 inches2) 897 cm2 (139.1 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~76.6% ~82.7%
Side bezels 9.8 mm 5.7 mm
Colors Black Gray
Transformer No No
Opening angle 180° 180°
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Number of fans 2 2
Noise level 30.6 dB 48.1 dB

Display

Size 15.6 inches 16 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 141 ppi 189 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:10
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 2560 x 1600 pixels
HDR support No Yes, Dolby Vision
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Matte
Display tests
Contrast 1200:1 1200:1
sRGB color space 58% 100%
Adobe RGB profile 39.9% 77.4%
DCI-P3 color gamut 38.7% 76.4%
Response time 18 ms 25 ms
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Left Bottom
Charge power 65 W 65 W
Weigh of AC adapter 350 gramm 924 gramm

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 1.7-3.0 GHz 3.3 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.1 GHz 4.2 GHz
Cores 2 6
Threads 4 12
L3 Cache 6 MB 16 MB
Integrated GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics G4 Radeon RX Vega 7
Fabrication process 10 nm 7 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP - 75 W
Type Dedicated Dedicated
Fabrication process 12 nm 8 nm
GPU base clock 720-1395 MHz 1050 MHz
GPU boost clock 930-1575 MHz 1402 MHz
FLOPS 2.822 TFLOPS 10.7 TFLOPS
Memory size 2 GB 6 GB
Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6
Memory bus 64 bit 192 bit
Memory speed ~8-10 Gbps 12 Gbps
Shading units 896 3840
DirectX support 12 12
GPU performance

RAM

RAM size
Channels 1x8 GB 1x8 GB
Clock 3200 MHz 3200 MHz
Type DDR4 DDR4
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 1
Max. ram size 32 GB 32 GB

Storage

Storage size
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB 1x256 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 2
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Audio chip Realtek ALC3287 Realtek ALC3306
Speakers 2.0 2.0
Power 2x2W 2x2W
Dolby Atmos Yes No
Loudness 72.8 dB 74.7 dB
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6
Bluetooth v5.1 v5.2
Fingerprint Yes Yes
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1920 x 1080
Ports
USB Type-C 1x USB 4.0 2x USB 3.2
USB-A 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2
HDMI 1x HDMI 1.4 No
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) Yes No
SD card reader No Yes
Proprietary charging port No Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad Yes Yes
Backlight Yes Yes
Touchpad
Size - 12.0 x 7.5 cm
Surface Plastic Glass
Windows Precision Yes Yes

Cast your vote

So, which laptop would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related Comparisons

1. ThinkPad E15 Gen 2 (Intel) vs ThinkPad E14 Gen 2 (Intel)
2. ThinkPad E15 Gen 2 (Intel) vs ThinkPad P15s Gen 2
3. ThinkBook 16p Gen 2 (16" AMD) vs MacBook Pro 16 (2019)
4. ThinkBook 16p Gen 2 (16" AMD) vs XPS 15 9510 (2021)
5. ThinkBook 16p Gen 2 (16" AMD) vs IdeaPad 5 15” (Intel)
6. ThinkBook 16p Gen 2 (16" AMD) vs ThinkPad E14 Gen 2 (Intel)
7. ThinkBook 16p Gen 2 (16" AMD) vs ThinkPad X1 Extreme Gen 4 16" (Intel)
8. ThinkBook 16p Gen 2 (16" AMD) vs IdeaPad 5 15" (AMD)
9. ThinkBook 16p Gen 2 (16" AMD) vs MacBook Pro 15 (2019)
10. ThinkBook 16p Gen 2 (16" AMD) vs IdeaPad 5 Pro Gen 6 16" (AMD)

Comments

Write your opinion about the comparison of Lenovo ThinkBook 16p Gen 2 (16" AMD) and ThinkPad E15 Gen 2 (Intel) or ask any questions
EnglishРусский