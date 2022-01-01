You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review Display - 1920 x 1080 (TN) 1920 x 1080 (IPS) 1920 x 1080 Battery - 45 Wh 57 Wh 48 Wh CPU - AMD Ryzen 3 5300U AMD Ryzen 5 5500U AMD Ryzen 5 5600U AMD Ryzen 5 Pro 5650U AMD Ryzen 7 5700U AMD Ryzen 7 5800U - Intel Core i3 1115G4 Intel Core i5 1135G7 Intel Core i7 1165G7 RAM - 4GB 8GB 16GB 20GB 24GB - 8GB 16GB Storage - 128GB 256GB 1024GB - 256GB 512GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the Lenovo ThinkPad E15 Gen 3 (AMD) Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1

Around 92% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test

User-upgradable RAM (up to 24GB) Advantages of the Acer Swift 3 (SF314-59) Significantly easier to carry: weighs 500 grams less (around 1.1 lbs)

Much smaller footprint: 19% more compact case (109.7 vs 135.8 square inches)

Provides 20% higher max. screen brightness: 300 vs 250 nits

We may earn commissions from Amazon for purchases made via the links below. This does not affect our assessment methodology.

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 1.7 kg (3.75 lbs) 1.2 kg (2.65 lbs) Dimensions 365 x 240 x 18.9 mm

14.37 x 9.45 x 0.74 inches 323.4 x 218.9 x 15.9 mm

12.73 x 8.62 x 0.63 inches Area 876 cm2 (135.8 inches2) 708 cm2 (109.7 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~76.6% ~76.3% Side bezels 9.8 mm 6.8 mm Colors Black Silver Transformer No No Opening angle 180° 180° Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber No No Number of fans 1 1 Noise level 35 dB 39 dB

Display 1920 x 1080 (TN) 1920 x 1080 (IPS) 1920 x 1080 Size 15.6 inches 14 inches Type TN LCD IPS LCD Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz PPI 141 ppi 157 ppi Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9 Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels HDR support No No Touchscreen No No Coating Matte Matte Display tests Contrast - 1215:1 sRGB color space - 96.2% Adobe RGB profile - 67.3% DCI-P3 color gamut - 69.3% Max. brightness ThinkPad E15 Gen 3 (AMD) 250 nits Swift 3 (SF314-59) +20% 300 nits

Battery Capacity 45 Wh 57 Wh 48 Wh Full charging time - 2:00 hr Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Left Left Charge power 65 W 65 W Weigh of AC adapter 365 gramm -

Graphics Card GPU name Radeon RX Vega 6 (Ryzen 4000) Intel UHD Graphics Xe G4 TGP 15 W 15 W Type Integrated Integrated Fabrication process 7 nm 10 nm GPU base clock 0 MHz 300 MHz GPU boost clock 1500 MHz 1100 MHz FLOPS - 0.84 TFLOPS Memory size System Shared System Shared Memory type DDR4 LPDDR4X Memory speed 3.2 Gbps 3.73 Gbps Shading units (cores) 384 384 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 24 24 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 8 12 GPU performance ThinkPad E15 Gen 3 (AMD) n/a Swift 3 (SF314-59) 0.84 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 4GB 8GB 16GB 20GB 24GB 8GB 16GB Channels 1x4 GB 1x8 GB Clock 3200 MHz 3733 MHz Type DDR4 LPDDR4X Upgradable Yes No Total slots 1 1 Max. ram size 24 GB -

Storage Storage size 128GB 256GB 1024GB 256GB 512GB Bus PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x128 GB 1x256 GB Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 2 1 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Audio chip Realtek ALC3287 - Speakers 2.0 2.0 Power 2x2W - Dolby Atmos Yes No Loudness 81.5 dB - Microphones 2 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6 v6 Bluetooth v5.2 v5 Fingerprint Optional Yes Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720 Ports USB-A 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 2x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2 Thunderbolt No Thunderbolt 3 HDMI 1x HDMI 1.4 1x HDMI 2.0 DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) Yes No SD card reader No No Proprietary charging port No Yes

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad Yes No Backlight Yes Yes Key travel 1.8 mm - Touchpad Surface Plastic Plastic Windows Precision Yes Yes

* Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.