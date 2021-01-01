You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review Battery - 45 Wh 57 Wh 58.2 Wh CPU - AMD Ryzen 3 5300U AMD Ryzen 5 5500U AMD Ryzen 5 5600U AMD Ryzen 5 Pro 5650U AMD Ryzen 7 5700U AMD Ryzen 7 5800U Apple M1 RAM - 4GB 8GB 16GB 20GB 24GB - 8GB 16GB Storage - 128GB 256GB 1024GB - 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the Lenovo ThinkPad E15 Gen 3 (AMD) Includes an old-school USB-A port

User-upgradable RAM (up to 24GB) and an SSD Advantages of the Apple MacBook Pro 13 (M1, 2020) Easier to carry: weighs 300 grams less (around 0.66 lbs)

Around 61% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test

Features a bigger (~29%) battery – 58.2 against 45 watt-hours

Thinner bezels and 4% higher screen-to-body ratio

Provides 67% higher max. screen brightness: 500 vs 300 nits

61% sharper screen – 227 versus 141 pixels per inch (PPI)

Much smaller footprint: 26% more compact case (100.1 vs 135.8 square inches)

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 1.7 kg (3.75 lbs) 1.4 kg (3.09 lbs) Dimensions 365 x 240 x 18.9 mm

14.37 x 9.45 x 0.74 inches 304.1 x 212.4 x 15.6 mm

11.97 x 8.36 x 0.61 inches Area 876 cm2 (135.8 inches2) 646 cm2 (100.1 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~76.6% ~79.4% Side bezels 9.8 mm 8.8 mm Colors Black Silver, Gray Transformer No No Opening angle 180° - Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber No No Number of fans 1 1 Max. fan speed (RPM) - 7000 RPM Noise level 35 dB 41.9 dB

Display 1920 x 1080 2560 x 1600 Size 15.6 inches 13.3 inches Type IPS LCD IPS LCD Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz PPI 141 ppi 227 ppi Aspect ratio 16:9 16:10 Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 2560 x 1600 pixels HDR support - Yes, HDR10 Touchscreen No No Coating Matte Glossy (Antireflective) Display tests Contrast 1200:1 1759:1 sRGB color space 60.2% 100% Adobe RGB profile 41.6% 88.3% DCI-P3 color gamut 40.3% - Response time 37 ms 35 ms Max. brightness ThinkPad E15 Gen 3 (AMD) 300 nits MacBook Pro 13 (M1, 2020) +67% 500 nits

Battery Capacity 45 Wh 57 Wh 58.2 Wh Voltage - 11.4 V Full charging time - 2:00 hr Battery type Li-Po Li-Po Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Left Left Charge power 65 W 61 W Cable length - 2 meters Weigh of AC adapter 365 gramm 275 gramm

Graphics Card GPU name Radeon RX Vega 6 (Ryzen 4000) Apple M1 GPU (8-core) TGP 15 W 15 W Type Integrated Integrated Fabrication process 7 nm 5 nm GPU base clock 0 MHz 450 MHz GPU boost clock 1500 MHz 1278 MHz FLOPS - 2.6 TFLOPS Memory size System Shared System Shared Memory type DDR4 LPDDR4X Memory bus - 128 bit Memory speed 3.2 Gbps 4.27 Gbps Shading units 384 1024 DirectX support 12.1 - GPU performance ThinkPad E15 Gen 3 (AMD) n/a MacBook Pro 13 (M1, 2020) 2.6 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 4GB 8GB 16GB 20GB 24GB 8GB 16GB Channels 1x4 GB 2x4 GB Clock 3200 MHz 4266 MHz Type DDR4 LPDDR4X Upgradable Yes No Total slots 1 2 Max. ram size 24 GB -

Storage Storage size 128GB 256GB 1024GB 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB Bus PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) Custom Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x128 GB 1x256 GB Upgradable Yes No Total slots 2 - NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Audio chip Realtek ALC3287 - Speakers 2.0 2.0 Power 2x2W - Dolby Atmos Yes Yes Loudness 81.5 dB 77.5 dB Microphones 2 3

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6 v6 Bluetooth v5.2 v5 Fingerprint Optional Yes Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720 Ports USB-A 2x USB 3.2 No USB Type-C 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 4.0 Thunderbolt No Thunderbolt 3 HDMI 1x HDMI 1.4 No DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) Yes No SD card reader No No Proprietary charging port No No

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad Yes No Backlight Yes Yes Key travel 1.8 mm 1 mm Touchpad Size - 11.1 x 6.6 cm Surface Plastic Glass Windows Precision Yes No

