Lenovo ThinkPad E15 Gen 3 (AMD) vs Dell Inspiron 15 3510
Lenovo ThinkPad E15 Gen 3 (AMD)
From $735
Dell Inspiron 15 3510
From $245
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
NanoReview Score
Key Differences
Advantages of the Lenovo ThinkPad E15 Gen 3 (AMD)
- Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 0
- Around 6x better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
- Slightly easier to carry: weighs 150 grams less (around 0.33 lbs)
- Supports next-generation Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
- Features a a little bigger (~10%) battery – 45 against 41 watt-hours
- 41% sharper screen – 141 versus 100 pixels per inch (PPI)
- Provides 36% higher max. screen brightness: 300 vs 220 nits
Advantages of the Dell Inspiron 15 3510
- Includes an old-school USB-A port
- Thinner bezels and 4% higher screen-to-body ratio
Tests and SpecificationsComparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
vs
Case
|Weight
|1.7 kg (3.75 lbs)
|1.85 kg (4.08 lbs)
|Dimensions
|365 x 240 x 18.9 mm
14.37 x 9.45 x 0.74 inches
|358.5 x 235.5 x 17.5-18.9 mm
14.11 x 9.27 x 0.69-0.74 inches
|Area
|876 cm2 (135.8 inches2)
|844 cm2 (130.8 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~76.6%
|~79.5%
|Side bezels
|9.8 mm
|6.6 mm
|Colors
|Black
|Black, Silver
|Transformer
|No
|No
|Opening angle
|180°
|-
Size comparison
|Cooling system
|Active
|Active
|Vapor chamber
|No
|No
|Number of fans
|1
|1
|Noise level
|35 dB
|-
Display
|Size
|15.6 inches
|15.6 inches
|Type
|IPS LCD
|TN LCD
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|60 Hz
|PPI
|141 ppi
|100 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|16:9
|16:9
|Resolution
|1920 x 1080 pixels
|1366 x 768 pixels
|HDR support
|-
|No
|Touchscreen
|No
|No
|Coating
|Matte
|Matte
|Contrast
|1200:1
|400:1
|sRGB color space
|60.2%
|-
|Adobe RGB profile
|41.6%
|-
|DCI-P3 color gamut
|40.3%
|-
|Response time
|37 ms
|25 ms
Battery
Capacity
|Voltage
|-
|11.25 V
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|Yes
|No
|Charging port position
|Left
|Right
|Charge power
|65 W
|65 W
|Weigh of AC adapter
|365 gramm
|-
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|2.6 GHz
|1.1 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|3.8 GHz
|-
|Cores
|4
|2
|Threads
|8
|2
|L3 Cache
|4 MB
|-
|Integrated GPU
|Radeon RX Vega 6
|Intel UHD Graphics 600
|Fabrication process
|7 nm
|14 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
ThinkPad E15 Gen 3 (AMD) +123%
1042
468
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
ThinkPad E15 Gen 3 (AMD) +334%
3718
856
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
ThinkPad E15 Gen 3 (AMD) +149%
1123
451
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
ThinkPad E15 Gen 3 (AMD) +500%
4660
777
Graphics Card
GPU name
|TGP
|15 W
|5 W
|Type
|Integrated
|Integrated
|Fabrication process
|7 nm
|14 nm
|GPU base clock
|0 MHz
|200 MHz
|GPU boost clock
|1500 MHz
|750 MHz
|FLOPS
|-
|0.14 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|System Shared
|System Shared
|Memory type
|DDR4
|DDR4
|Memory speed
|3.2 Gbps
|2.4 Gbps
|Shading units
|384
|96
|DirectX support
|12.1
|12
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|1x4 GB
|1x4 GB
|Clock
|3200 MHz
|2400 MHz
|Type
|DDR4
|DDR4
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|1
|1
|Max. ram size
|24 GB
|8 GB
Storage
Storage size
|Bus
|PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x)
|PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x)
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x128 GB
|1x128 GB
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|2
|1
|NVMe
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Audio chip
|Realtek ALC3287
|Realtek ALC3204
|Speakers
|2.0
|2.0
|Power
|2x2W
|2x2W
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
|No
|Loudness
|81.5 dB
|-
|Microphones
|2
|1
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v6
|v5
|Bluetooth
|v5.2
|v5
|Fingerprint
|Optional
|Optional
|Optical drive
|No
|No
|Webcam
|Above the display
|Above the display
|Webcam resolution
|1280 x 720
|1280 x 720
|USB-A
|2x USB 3.2
|3x USB 3.2
|USB Type-C
|2x USB 3.2
|No
|Thunderbolt
|No
|No
|HDMI
|1x HDMI 1.4
|1x HDMI 1.4
|DisplayPort
|No
|No
|VGA
|No
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|Yes
|No
|SD card reader
|No
|Yes
|Proprietary charging port
|No
|Yes
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Island
|Numpad
|Yes
|Yes
|Backlight
|Yes
|Yes
|Key travel
|1.8 mm
|-
|Size
|-
|11.5 x 8.0 cm
|Surface
|Plastic
|Plastic
|Windows Precision
|Yes
|Yes
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.
