Lenovo ThinkPad E15 Gen 3 (AMD) vs Dell Latitude 5421

55 out of 100
Lenovo ThinkPad E15 Gen 3 (AMD)
VS
54 out of 100
Dell Latitude 5421
Lenovo ThinkPad E15 Gen 3 (AMD)
Dell Latitude 5421
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display 1920 x 1080
Battery 64 Wh
CPU
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of Lenovo ThinkPad E15 Gen 3 (AMD) and Dell Latitude 5421 important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Lenovo ThinkPad E15 Gen 3 (AMD)
  • Provides 36% higher max. screen brightness: 300 vs 220 nits
  • 26% sharper screen – 141 versus 112 pixels per inch (PPI)
Advantages of the Dell Latitude 5421
  • Easier to carry: weighs 210 grams less (around 0.46 lbs)
  • Around 2x better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
  • Features a much bigger (~42%) battery – 64 against 45 watt-hours
  • Thinner bezels and 4% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Much smaller footprint: 22% more compact case (105.5 vs 135.8 square inches)
Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
ThinkPad E15 Gen 3 (AMD)
vs
Latitude 5421

Case

Weight 1.7 kg (3.75 lbs) 1.49 kg (3.29 lbs)
Dimensions 365 x 240 x 18.9 mm
14.37 x 9.45 x 0.74 inches		 321.3 x 212 x 20.9 mm
12.65 x 8.35 x 0.82 inches
Area 876 cm2 (135.8 inches2) 681 cm2 (105.6 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~76.6% ~79.3%
Side bezels 9.8 mm 5.7 mm
Colors Black Silver
Transformer No No
Opening angle 180° -
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Number of fans 1 1
Noise level 35 dB -

Display

Size 15.6 inches 14 inches
Type IPS LCD TN LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 141 ppi 112 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1366 x 768 pixels
HDR support - No
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Matte
Display tests
Contrast 1200:1 300:1
sRGB color space 60.2% -
Adobe RGB profile 41.6% -
DCI-P3 color gamut 40.3% -
Response time 37 ms 25 ms
Max. brightness
ThinkPad E15 Gen 3 (AMD) +36%
300 nits
Latitude 5421
220 nits

Battery

Capacity
Voltage - 15.2 V
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Left Left
Charge power 65 W 90 / 130 W
Weigh of AC adapter 365 gramm -

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 2.6 GHz 2.2-2.7 GHz
Turbo frequency 3.8 GHz 4.5 GHz
Cores 4 6
Threads 8 12
L3 Cache 4 MB 12 MB
Integrated GPU Radeon RX Vega 6 Intel UHD Graphics for 11th Gen (16 EU)
Fabrication process 7 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 15 W -
Type Integrated Dedicated
Fabrication process 7 nm 12 nm
GPU base clock 0 MHz 720-1395 MHz
GPU boost clock 1500 MHz 930-1575 MHz
FLOPS - 2.822 TFLOPS
Memory size System Shared 2 GB
Memory type DDR4 GDDR6
Memory bus - 64 bit
Memory speed 3.2 Gbps ~8-10 Gbps
Shading units 384 896
DirectX support 12.1 12
GPU performance

RAM

RAM size
Channels 1x4 GB 1x8 GB
Clock 3200 MHz 3200 MHz
Type DDR4 DDR4
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 1 2
Max. ram size 24 GB 64 GB

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x128 GB 1x128 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 1
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Audio chip Realtek ALC3287 Realtek ALC3204
Speakers 2.0 2.0
Power 2x2W 2x2W
Dolby Atmos Yes No
Loudness 81.5 dB -
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6
Bluetooth v5.2 v5.2
Fingerprint Optional Optional
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB-A 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 4.0
Thunderbolt No Thunderbolt 4
HDMI 1x HDMI 1.4 1x HDMI 2.0
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) Yes Yes
SD card reader No Yes
Proprietary charging port No No

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad Yes No
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel 1.8 mm -
Touchpad
Size - 11.5 x 6.5 cm
Surface Plastic Plastic
Windows Precision Yes Yes
