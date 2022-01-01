You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review Display - 1920 x 1080 (TN) 1920 x 1080 (IPS) - 1920 x 1200 3840 x 2400 Battery - 45 Wh 57 Wh - 56 Wh 86 Wh CPU - AMD Ryzen 3 5300U AMD Ryzen 5 5500U AMD Ryzen 5 5600U AMD Ryzen 5 Pro 5650U AMD Ryzen 7 5700U AMD Ryzen 7 5800U - Intel Core i5 12600H Intel Core i7 12700H Intel Core i7 12800H Intel Core i9 12900H RAM - 4GB 8GB 16GB 20GB 24GB - 8GB 16GB 32GB 64GB Storage - 128GB 256GB 1024GB - 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB 4096GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the Lenovo ThinkPad E15 Gen 3 (AMD) Includes an old-school USB-A port

Slightly easier to carry: weighs 140 grams less (around 0.31 lbs) Advantages of the Dell Precision 5570 Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 3 versus 2

Thinner bezels and 16% higher screen-to-body ratio

Features a bigger (~24%) battery – 56 against 45 watt-hours

Provides 100% higher max. screen brightness: 500 vs 250 nits

High-speed PCI Express Gen 4 interface

Smaller footprint: 9% more compact case (122.9 vs 135.8 square inches)

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 1.7 kg (3.75 lbs) 1.84 kg (4.06 lbs) Dimensions 365 x 240 x 18.9 mm

14.37 x 9.45 x 0.74 inches 344.4 x 230.3 x 7.7-11.64 mm

13.56 x 9.07 x 0.3-0.46 inches Area 876 cm2 (135.8 inches2) 793 cm2 (123 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~76.6% ~89% Side bezels 9.8 mm 4.2 mm Colors Black Black Transformer No No Opening angle 180° - Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber No No Number of fans 1 2 Noise level 35 dB -

Display 1920 x 1080 (TN) 1920 x 1080 (IPS) 1920 x 1200 3840 x 2400 Size 15.6 inches 15.6 inches Type TN LCD IPS LCD Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz PPI 141 ppi 145 ppi Aspect ratio 16:9 16:10 Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1920 x 1200 pixels HDR support No Yes, HDR10 Touchscreen No No Coating Matte Matte Display tests Contrast - 1650:1 sRGB color space - 100% Response time - 35 ms Max. brightness ThinkPad E15 Gen 3 (AMD) 250 nits Precision 5570 +100% 500 nits

Battery Capacity 45 Wh 57 Wh 56 Wh 86 Wh Voltage - 11.4 V Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Left Left Charge power 65 W 90 / 130 W Weigh of AC adapter 365 gramm -

Graphics Card GPU name Radeon RX Vega 6 (Ryzen 4000) Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (80EU) TGP 15 W 15 W Type Integrated Integrated Fabrication process 7 nm 10 nm GPU base clock 0 MHz 300 MHz GPU boost clock 1500 MHz 1100 MHz FLOPS - 1.41 TFLOPS Memory size System Shared System Shared Memory type DDR4 DDR5 Memory speed 3.2 Gbps 4.8 Gbps Shading units (cores) 384 640 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 24 40 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 8 20 GPU performance ThinkPad E15 Gen 3 (AMD) n/a Precision 5570 1.41 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 4GB 8GB 16GB 20GB 24GB 8GB 16GB 32GB 64GB Channels 1x4 GB 1x8 GB Clock 3200 MHz 4800 MHz Type DDR4 DDR5 Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 1 2 Max. ram size 24 GB 64 GB

Storage Storage size 128GB 256GB 1024GB 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB 4096GB Bus PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x128 GB 1x256 GB Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 2 2 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Audio chip Realtek ALC3287 Realtek ALC3281 Speakers 2.0 2.2 Power 2x2W 2x2.5W, 2x1.5W Dolby Atmos Yes No Loudness 81.5 dB - Microphones 2 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6 v6E Bluetooth v5.2 v5.2 Fingerprint Optional Yes Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720 Ports USB-A 2x USB 3.2 No USB Type-C 2x USB 3.2 3x USB 3.2 Thunderbolt No Thunderbolt 4 HDMI 1x HDMI 1.4 No DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) Yes No SD card reader No Yes Proprietary charging port No No

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad Yes No Backlight Yes Yes Key travel 1.8 mm - Touchpad Size - 15.0 x 9.0 cm Surface Plastic Glass Windows Precision Yes Yes

