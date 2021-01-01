ThinkPad E15 Gen 3 (AMD) or Vostro 15 3500 – what's better?

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the Lenovo ThinkPad E15 Gen 3 (AMD) Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1

Thinner bezels and 3% higher screen-to-body ratio

Supports next-generation Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks

Backlit keyboard

Provides 36% higher max. screen brightness: 300 vs 220 nits Advantages of the Dell Vostro 15 3500 Includes an old-school USB-A port

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 1.7 kg (3.75 lbs) 1.78 kg (3.92 lbs) Dimensions 365 x 240 x 18.9 mm

14.37 x 9.45 x 0.74 inches 363.9 x 249 x 18-19 mm

14.33 x 9.8 x 0.71-0.75 inches Area 876 cm2 (135.8 inches2) 906 cm2 (140.4 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~76.6% ~74.1% Side bezels 9.8 mm 9.3 mm Colors Black Black Transformer No No Opening angle 180° 135° Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber No No Number of fans 1 1 Noise level 35 dB -

Display 1920 x 1080 1920 x 1080 Size 15.6 inches 15.6 inches Type IPS LCD TN LCD Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz PPI 141 ppi 141 ppi Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9 Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels HDR support - No Touchscreen No No Coating Matte Matte Display tests Contrast 1200:1 400:1 sRGB color space 60.2% - Adobe RGB profile 41.6% - DCI-P3 color gamut 40.3% - Response time 37 ms 35 ms Max. brightness ThinkPad E15 Gen 3 (AMD) +36% 300 nits Vostro 15 3500 220 nits

Battery Capacity 45 Wh 57 Wh 42 Wh Voltage - 11.4 V Full charging time - 4:00 hr Battery type Li-Po Li-Po Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes No Charging port position Left Left Charge power 65 W 45 / 65 W Weigh of AC adapter 365 gramm -

Graphics Card GPU name Radeon RX Vega 6 (Ryzen 4000) GeForce MX330 TGP 15 W 25 W Type Integrated Dedicated Fabrication process 7 nm 14 nm GPU base clock 0 MHz 1531 MHz GPU boost clock 1500 MHz 1594 MHz FLOPS - 1.22 TFLOPS Memory size System Shared 2 GB Memory type DDR4 GDDR5 Memory bus - 64 bit Memory speed 3.2 Gbps ~7 Gbps Shading units 384 384 DirectX support 12.1 12 GPU performance ThinkPad E15 Gen 3 (AMD) n/a Vostro 15 3500 1.22 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 4GB 8GB 16GB 20GB 24GB 8GB 16GB 32GB Channels 1x4 GB 1x8 GB Clock 3200 MHz 3200 MHz Type DDR4 DDR4 Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 1 2 Max. ram size 24 GB 32 GB

Storage Storage size 128GB 256GB 1024GB 256GB 512GB Bus PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x128 GB 1x256 GB Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 2 1 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Audio chip Realtek ALC3287 Realtek ALC3204 Speakers 2.0 2.0 Power 2x2W 2x2W Dolby Atmos Yes No Loudness 81.5 dB - Microphones 2 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6 v5 Bluetooth v5.2 v5 Fingerprint Optional Yes Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720 Ports USB-A 2x USB 3.2 3x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 2x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2 Thunderbolt No No HDMI 1x HDMI 1.4 1x HDMI 1.4 DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) Yes Yes SD card reader No Yes Proprietary charging port No Yes

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad Yes Yes Backlight Yes No Key travel 1.8 mm - Touchpad Size - 10.4 x 7.9 cm Surface Plastic Plastic Windows Precision Yes Yes

