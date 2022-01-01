You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review Display - 1920 x 1080 (TN) 1920 x 1080 (IPS) - 1920 x 1080 (TN) 1920 x 1080 (IPS) Battery - 45 Wh 57 Wh - 45 Wh 57 Wh CPU - AMD Ryzen 3 5300U AMD Ryzen 5 5500U AMD Ryzen 5 5600U AMD Ryzen 5 Pro 5650U AMD Ryzen 7 5700U AMD Ryzen 7 5800U - AMD Ryzen 3 5425U AMD Ryzen 5 5625U AMD Ryzen 7 5825U RAM - 4GB 8GB 16GB 20GB 24GB - 8GB 16GB 24GB 40GB Storage - 128GB 256GB 1024GB - 256GB 512GB 1024GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the Lenovo ThinkPad E15 Gen 3 (AMD) Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1 Advantages of the Lenovo ThinkPad E14 Gen 4 AMD Slightly easier to carry: weighs 110 grams less (around 0.24 lbs)

Better webcam recording quality

High-speed PCI Express Gen 4 interface

Much smaller footprint: 18% more compact case (110.8 vs 135.8 square inches)

We may earn commissions from Amazon for purchases made via the links below. This does not affect our assessment methodology.

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 1.7 kg (3.75 lbs) 1.59 kg (3.51 lbs) Dimensions 365 x 240 x 18.9 mm

14.37 x 9.45 x 0.74 inches 324 x 220.7 x 17.9 mm

12.76 x 8.69 x 0.7 inches Area 876 cm2 (135.8 inches2) 715 cm2 (110.9 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~76.6% ~75.5% Side bezels 9.8 mm 7.1 mm Colors Black Black, Gray Transformer No No Opening angle 180° 180° Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber No No Number of fans 1 1 Noise level 35 dB -

Display 1920 x 1080 (TN) 1920 x 1080 (IPS) 1920 x 1080 (TN) 1920 x 1080 (IPS) Size 15.6 inches 14 inches Type TN LCD TN LCD Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz PPI 141 ppi 157 ppi Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9 Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels HDR support No No Touchscreen No No Coating Matte Matte Display tests Contrast - 500:1 Max. brightness ThinkPad E15 Gen 3 (AMD) 250 nits ThinkPad E14 Gen 4 AMD 250 nits

Battery Capacity 45 Wh 57 Wh 45 Wh 57 Wh Battery type Li-Po Li-Po Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Left Left Charge power 65 W 65 W Weigh of AC adapter 365 gramm -

Graphics Card GPU name Radeon RX Vega 6 (Ryzen 4000) Radeon RX Vega 6 (Ryzen 4000) TGP 15 W 15 W Type Integrated Integrated Fabrication process 7 nm 7 nm GPU base clock 0 MHz 0 MHz GPU boost clock 1500 MHz 1500 MHz Memory size System Shared System Shared Memory type DDR4 DDR4 Memory speed 3.2 Gbps 3.2 Gbps Shading units (cores) 384 384 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 24 24 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 8 8

RAM RAM size 4GB 8GB 16GB 20GB 24GB 8GB 16GB 24GB 40GB Channels 1x4 GB 1x8 GB Clock 3200 MHz 3200 MHz Type DDR4 DDR4 Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 1 1 Max. ram size 24 GB 40 GB

Storage Storage size 128GB 256GB 1024GB 256GB 512GB 1024GB Bus PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x128 GB 1x256 GB Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 2 2 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Audio chip Realtek ALC3287 Realtek ALC3287 Speakers 2.0 2.0 Power 2x2W 2x2W Dolby Atmos Yes Yes Loudness 81.5 dB - Microphones 2 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6 v6E Bluetooth v5.2 v5.2 Fingerprint Optional Optional Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1920 x 1080 Ports USB-A 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 2x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2 Thunderbolt No No HDMI 1x HDMI 1.4 1x HDMI 1.4 DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) Yes Yes SD card reader No No Proprietary charging port No No

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad Yes No Backlight Yes Yes Key travel 1.8 mm - Touchpad Size - 10.0 x 5.6 cm Surface Plastic Plastic Windows Precision Yes Yes

* Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.