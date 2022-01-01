You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review Display - 1920 x 1080 (Non-Touch) 1920 x 1080 (Touch) - 1366 x 768 1920 x 1080 Battery - 45 Wh 57 Wh 0 Wh CPU - Intel Core i3 1215U Intel Core i5 1235U Intel Core i7 1255U Intel Core i5 1240P Intel Core i7 1260P - Intel Celeron N4020 Intel Celeron N4500 Intel Celeron N5100 Intel Pentium Silver N6000 RAM - 8GB 16GB 24GB 40GB 4GB Storage - 256GB 512GB 1024GB - 32GB 64GB 128GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the Lenovo ThinkPad E15 Gen 4 (Intel) Can run popular games at about 1007-1373% higher FPS

Around 7x better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test

Thinner bezels and 7% higher screen-to-body ratio

Better webcam recording quality

Backlit keyboard

User-upgradable RAM (up to 40GB) and an SSD

26% sharper screen – 141 versus 112 pixels per inch (PPI) Advantages of the Acer Chromebook 314 Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1

Display has support for touch input

Much smaller footprint: 14% more compact case (117 vs 135.8 square inches)

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 1.78 kg (3.92 lbs) 1.7 kg (3.75 lbs) Dimensions 365 x 240 x 18.9 mm

14.37 x 9.45 x 0.74 inches 325.4 x 232 x 19.7 mm

12.81 x 9.13 x 0.78 inches Area 876 cm2 (135.8 inches2) 755 cm2 (117 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~76.6% ~71.6% Side bezels 9.8 mm 7.8 mm Colors Black, Gray Silver Transformer No No Opening angle 180° - Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber No No Number of fans - 1

Display 1920 x 1080 (Non-Touch) 1920 x 1080 (Touch) 1366 x 768 1920 x 1080 Size 15.6 inches 14 inches Type IPS LCD TN LCD Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz PPI 141 ppi 112 ppi Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9 Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1366 x 768 pixels HDR support No No Touchscreen No Yes Coating Matte Matte Display tests Contrast 1200:1 - sRGB color space 100% - Max. brightness ThinkPad E15 Gen 4 (Intel) 300 nits Chromebook 314 n/a

Battery Capacity 45 Wh 57 Wh 0 Wh Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes - USB Power Delivery Yes - Charging port position Left Left Charge power 65 W 45 W

Graphics Card GPU name GeForce MX550 2GB Intel UHD Graphics 600 TGP - 5 W Type Dedicated Integrated Fabrication process 12 nm 14 nm GPU base clock 1065 MHz 200 MHz GPU boost clock 1320 MHz 750 MHz FLOPS 2.703 TFLOPS 0.14 TFLOPS Memory size 2 GB System Shared Memory type GDDR6 LPDDR4X Memory bus 64 bit - Memory speed ~12 Gbps 4.27 Gbps Shading units (cores) 1024 96 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 32 12 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 16 2 GPU performance ThinkPad E15 Gen 4 (Intel) +1831% 2.703 TFLOPS Chromebook 314 0.14 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 8GB 16GB 24GB 40GB 4GB Channels 1x8 GB 1x4 GB Clock 3200 MHz 4266 MHz Type DDR4 LPDDR4X Upgradable Yes No Total slots 1 - Max. ram size 40 GB -

Storage Storage size 256GB 512GB 1024GB 32GB 64GB 128GB Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) Custom Storage type SSD (M2) eMMC Channels 1x256 GB 1x32 GB Upgradable Yes No Total slots 2 128 NVMe Yes No

Sound Audio chip Realtek ALC3287 - Speakers 2.0 2.0 Power 2x2W - Dolby Atmos Yes No Microphones 2 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6E v6 Bluetooth v5.2 v5 Fingerprint Optional No Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 1280 x 720 Ports USB-A 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.0 USB Type-C 1x USB 4.0 2x USB 3.1 Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 No HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 1x HDMI 1.4 DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) Yes No SD card reader No Yes Proprietary charging port No No

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad Yes No Backlight Yes No Touchpad Size 10.0 x 6.9 cm - Surface Plastic Plastic Windows Precision Yes -

* Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.