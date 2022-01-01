You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review Display - 1920 x 1080 (Non-Touch) 1920 x 1080 (Touch) - 1920 x 1200 3840 x 2400 Battery - 45 Wh 57 Wh - 56 Wh 86 Wh CPU - Intel Core i3 1215U Intel Core i5 1235U Intel Core i7 1255U Intel Core i5 1240P Intel Core i7 1260P - Intel Core i5 12600H Intel Core i7 12700H Intel Core i7 12800H Intel Core i9 12900H RAM - 8GB 16GB 24GB 40GB - 8GB 16GB 32GB 64GB Storage - 256GB 512GB 1024GB - 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB 4096GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the Lenovo ThinkPad E15 Gen 4 (Intel) Includes an old-school USB-A port

Can run popular games at about 51-69% higher FPS

Better webcam recording quality Advantages of the Dell Precision 5570 Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 3 versus 1

Thinner bezels and 16% higher screen-to-body ratio

Features a bigger (~24%) battery – 56 against 45 watt-hours

Provides 67% higher max. screen brightness: 500 vs 300 nits

Smaller footprint: 9% more compact case (122.9 vs 135.8 square inches)

We may earn commissions from Amazon for purchases made via the links below. This does not affect our assessment methodology.

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 1.78 kg (3.92 lbs) 1.84 kg (4.06 lbs) Dimensions 365 x 240 x 18.9 mm

14.37 x 9.45 x 0.74 inches 344.4 x 230.3 x 7.7-11.64 mm

13.56 x 9.07 x 0.3-0.46 inches Area 876 cm2 (135.8 inches2) 793 cm2 (123 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~76.6% ~89% Side bezels 9.8 mm 4.2 mm Colors Black, Gray Black Transformer No No Opening angle 180° - Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber No No Number of fans - 2

Display 1920 x 1080 (Non-Touch) 1920 x 1080 (Touch) 1920 x 1200 3840 x 2400 Size 15.6 inches 15.6 inches Type IPS LCD IPS LCD Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz PPI 141 ppi 145 ppi Aspect ratio 16:9 16:10 Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1920 x 1200 pixels HDR support No Yes, HDR10 Touchscreen No No Coating Matte Matte Display tests Contrast 1200:1 1650:1 sRGB color space 100% 100% Response time - 35 ms Max. brightness ThinkPad E15 Gen 4 (Intel) 300 nits Precision 5570 +67% 500 nits

Battery Capacity 45 Wh 57 Wh 56 Wh 86 Wh Voltage - 11.4 V Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Left Left Charge power 65 W 90 / 130 W

CPU CPU name Intel Core i3 1215U Intel Core i5 1235U Intel Core i7 1255U Intel Core i5 1240P Intel Core i7 1260P Intel Core i5 12600H Intel Core i7 12700H Intel Core i7 12800H Intel Core i9 12900H Base frequency 1.2 GHz 2.7 GHz Turbo frequency 4.4 GHz 4.5 GHz Cores 6 12 Threads 8 16 L3 Cache 10 MB 18 MB Integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics (64EU) Intel Iris Xe Graphics (80EU) Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm Benchmarks Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) ThinkPad E15 Gen 4 (Intel) 1429 Precision 5570 n/a Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) ThinkPad E15 Gen 4 (Intel) 3730 Precision 5570 n/a Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core) ThinkPad E15 Gen 4 (Intel) 5397 Precision 5570 n/a

Graphics Card GPU name GeForce MX550 2GB Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (80EU) TGP - 15 W Type Dedicated Integrated Fabrication process 12 nm 10 nm GPU base clock 1065 MHz 300 MHz GPU boost clock 1320 MHz 1100 MHz FLOPS 2.703 TFLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS Memory size 2 GB System Shared Memory type GDDR6 DDR5 Memory bus 64 bit - Memory speed ~12 Gbps 4.8 Gbps Shading units (cores) 1024 640 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 32 40 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 16 20 GPU performance ThinkPad E15 Gen 4 (Intel) +92% 2.703 TFLOPS Precision 5570 1.41 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 8GB 16GB 24GB 40GB 8GB 16GB 32GB 64GB Channels 1x8 GB 1x8 GB Clock 3200 MHz 4800 MHz Type DDR4 DDR5 Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 1 2 Max. ram size 40 GB 64 GB

Storage Storage size 256GB 512GB 1024GB 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB 4096GB Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x256 GB 1x256 GB Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 2 2 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Audio chip Realtek ALC3287 Realtek ALC3281 Speakers 2.0 2.2 Power 2x2W 2x2.5W, 2x1.5W Dolby Atmos Yes No Microphones 2 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6E v6E Bluetooth v5.2 v5.2 Fingerprint Optional Yes Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 1280 x 720 Ports USB-A 2x USB 3.2 No USB Type-C 1x USB 4.0 3x USB 3.2 Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 4 HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 No DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) Yes No SD card reader No Yes Proprietary charging port No No

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad Yes No Backlight Yes Yes Touchpad Size 10.0 x 6.9 cm 15.0 x 9.0 cm Surface Plastic Glass Windows Precision Yes Yes

* Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.