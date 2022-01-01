Lenovo ThinkPad E15 Gen 4 (Intel) vs IdeaPad 1 14” (Intel)
Review
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score
Key Differences
Advantages of the Lenovo ThinkPad E15 Gen 4 (Intel)
- Can run popular games at about 1007-1373% higher FPS
- Around 6.8x better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
- Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 1 versus 0
- Features a much bigger (~41%) battery – 45 against 32 watt-hours
- Thinner bezels and 9% higher screen-to-body ratio
- Supports next-generation Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
- Better webcam recording quality
- Backlit keyboard
- User-upgradable RAM (up to 40GB)
- Provides 36% higher max. screen brightness: 300 vs 220 nits
- 26% sharper screen – 141 versus 112 pixels per inch (PPI)
Advantages of the Lenovo IdeaPad 1 14” (Intel)
- Significantly easier to carry: weighs 380 grams less (around 0.84 lbs)
- Much smaller footprint: 12% more compact case (119.2 vs 135.8 square inches)
Tests and SpecificationsComparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
vs
Case
|Weight
|1.78 kg (3.92 lbs)
|1.4 kg (3.09 lbs)
|Dimensions
|365 x 240 x 18.9 mm
14.37 x 9.45 x 0.74 inches
|327.1 x 235 x 17.7 mm
12.88 x 9.25 x 0.7 inches
|Area
|876 cm2 (135.8 inches2)
|769 cm2 (119.1 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~76.6%
|~70.3%
|Side bezels
|9.8 mm
|8.6 mm
|Colors
|Black, Gray
|Gray, Blue, Orange
|Transformer
|No
|No
|Opening angle
|180°
|140°
Size comparison
|Cooling system
|Active
|Passive
|Vapor chamber
|No
|No
Display
|Size
|15.6 inches
|14 inches
|Type
|IPS LCD
|TN LCD
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|60 Hz
|PPI
|141 ppi
|112 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|16:9
|16:9
|Resolution
|1920 x 1080 pixels
|1366 x 768 pixels
|HDR support
|No
|No
|Touchscreen
|No
|No
|Coating
|Matte
|Matte
|Contrast
|1200:1
|1456:1
|sRGB color space
|100%
|62.8%
|Adobe RGB profile
|-
|43.5%
|DCI-P3 color gamut
|-
|42%
|Response time
|-
|32 ms
Battery
Capacity
|Full charging time
|-
|2:30 hr
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|Yes
|No
|Charging port position
|Left
|Left
|Charge power
|65 W
|45 W
|Weigh of AC adapter
|-
|171 gramm
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|1.2 GHz
|1.1 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|4.4 GHz
|-
|Cores
|6
|2
|Threads
|8
|2
|L3 Cache
|10 MB
|-
|Integrated GPU
|Intel UHD Graphics (64EU)
|Intel UHD Graphics 600
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|14 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1497
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
4513
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
5397
Graphics Card
GPU name
|TGP
|-
|5 W
|Type
|Dedicated
|Integrated
|Fabrication process
|12 nm
|14 nm
|GPU base clock
|1065 MHz
|200 MHz
|GPU boost clock
|1320 MHz
|750 MHz
|FLOPS
|2.703 TFLOPS
|0.14 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|2 GB
|System Shared
|Memory type
|GDDR6
|DDR4
|Memory bus
|64 bit
|-
|Memory speed
|~12 Gbps
|2.4 Gbps
|Shading units (cores)
|1024
|96
|Texture mapping units (TMUs)
|32
|12
|Raster operations pipelines (ROPs)
|16
|2
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|1x8 GB
|1x4 GB
|Clock
|3200 MHz
|2400 MHz
|Type
|DDR4
|DDR4
|Upgradable
|Yes
|No
|Total slots
|1
|-
|Max. ram size
|40 GB
|-
Storage
Storage size
|Bus
|PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
|Custom
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|eMMC
|Channels
|1x256 GB
|1x64 GB
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|2
|1
|NVMe
|Yes
|-
Sound
|Audio chip
|Realtek ALC3287
|-
|Speakers
|2.0
|2.0
|Power
|2x2W
|2x1.5W
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
|Yes
|Loudness
|-
|70.1 dB
|Microphones
|2
|2
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v6E
|v5
|Bluetooth
|v5.2
|v4.2
|Fingerprint
|Optional
|No
|Optical drive
|No
|No
|Webcam
|Above the display
|Above the display
|Webcam resolution
|1920 x 1080
|640 x 480
|USB-A
|2x USB 3.2
|2x USB 3.2
|USB Type-C
|1x USB 4.0
|No
|Thunderbolt
|Thunderbolt 4
|No
|HDMI
|1x HDMI 2.0
|1x HDMI 1.4
|DisplayPort
|No
|No
|VGA
|No
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|Yes
|No
|SD card reader
|No
|Yes
|Proprietary charging port
|No
|Yes
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Island
|Numpad
|Yes
|No
|Backlight
|Yes
|No
|Size
|10.0 x 6.9 cm
|-
|Surface
|Plastic
|Plastic
|Windows Precision
|Yes
|Yes
