Lenovo ThinkPad E15 Gen 4 (Intel) vs IdeaPad 1 14” (Intel)

47 out of 100
Lenovo ThinkPad E15 Gen 4 (Intel)
VS
28 out of 100
Lenovo IdeaPad 1 14” (Intel)
Lenovo ThinkPad E15 Gen 4 (Intel)
Lenovo IdeaPad 1 14” (Intel)
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display
Battery 32 Wh
CPU
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of Lenovo ThinkPad E15 Gen 4 (Intel) and IdeaPad 1 14” (Intel) important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Lenovo ThinkPad E15 Gen 4 (Intel)
  • Can run popular games at about 1007-1373% higher FPS
  • Around 6.8x better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 1 versus 0
  • Features a much bigger (~41%) battery – 45 against 32 watt-hours
  • Thinner bezels and 9% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Supports next-generation Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
  • Better webcam recording quality
  • Backlit keyboard
  • User-upgradable RAM (up to 40GB)
  • Provides 36% higher max. screen brightness: 300 vs 220 nits
  • 26% sharper screen – 141 versus 112 pixels per inch (PPI)
Advantages of the Lenovo IdeaPad 1 14” (Intel)
  • Significantly easier to carry: weighs 380 grams less (around 0.84 lbs)
  • Much smaller footprint: 12% more compact case (119.2 vs 135.8 square inches)
Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
ThinkPad E15 Gen 4 (Intel)
vs
IdeaPad 1 14” (Intel)

Case

Weight 1.78 kg (3.92 lbs) 1.4 kg (3.09 lbs)
Dimensions 365 x 240 x 18.9 mm
14.37 x 9.45 x 0.74 inches		 327.1 x 235 x 17.7 mm
12.88 x 9.25 x 0.7 inches
Area 876 cm2 (135.8 inches2) 769 cm2 (119.1 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~76.6% ~70.3%
Side bezels 9.8 mm 8.6 mm
Colors Black, Gray Gray, Blue, Orange
Transformer No No
Opening angle 180° 140°
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Passive
Vapor chamber No No

Display

Size 15.6 inches 14 inches
Type IPS LCD TN LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 141 ppi 112 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1366 x 768 pixels
HDR support No No
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Matte
Display tests
Contrast 1200:1 1456:1
sRGB color space 100% 62.8%
Adobe RGB profile - 43.5%
DCI-P3 color gamut - 42%
Response time - 32 ms
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Full charging time - 2:30 hr
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes No
Charging port position Left Left
Charge power 65 W 45 W
Weigh of AC adapter - 171 gramm

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 1.2 GHz 1.1 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.4 GHz -
Cores 6 2
Threads 8 2
L3 Cache 10 MB -
Integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics (64EU) Intel UHD Graphics 600
Fabrication process 10 nm 14 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP - 5 W
Type Dedicated Integrated
Fabrication process 12 nm 14 nm
GPU base clock 1065 MHz 200 MHz
GPU boost clock 1320 MHz 750 MHz
FLOPS 2.703 TFLOPS 0.14 TFLOPS
Memory size 2 GB System Shared
Memory type GDDR6 DDR4
Memory bus 64 bit -
Memory speed ~12 Gbps 2.4 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 1024 96
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 32 12
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 16 2
GPU performance
ThinkPad E15 Gen 4 (Intel) +1831%
2.703 TFLOPS
IdeaPad 1 14” (Intel)
0.14 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 1x8 GB 1x4 GB
Clock 3200 MHz 2400 MHz
Type DDR4 DDR4
Upgradable Yes No
Total slots 1 -
Max. ram size 40 GB -

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) Custom
Storage type SSD (M2) eMMC
Channels 1x256 GB 1x64 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 1
NVMe Yes -

Sound

Audio chip Realtek ALC3287 -
Speakers 2.0 2.0
Power 2x2W 2x1.5W
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Loudness - 70.1 dB
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6E v5
Bluetooth v5.2 v4.2
Fingerprint Optional No
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 640 x 480
Ports
USB-A 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 1x USB 4.0 No
Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 No
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 1x HDMI 1.4
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) Yes No
SD card reader No Yes
Proprietary charging port No Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad Yes No
Backlight Yes No
Touchpad
Size 10.0 x 6.9 cm -
Surface Plastic Plastic
Windows Precision Yes Yes
