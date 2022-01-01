You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review Display - 1920 x 1080 (Non-Touch) 1920 x 1080 (Touch) - 1920 x 1080 (TN) 1920 x 1080 (IPS) Battery - 45 Wh 57 Wh - 45 Wh 57 Wh CPU - Intel Core i3 1215U Intel Core i5 1235U Intel Core i7 1255U Intel Core i5 1240P Intel Core i7 1260P - AMD Ryzen 3 5300U AMD Ryzen 5 5500U AMD Ryzen 5 5600U AMD Ryzen 5 Pro 5650U AMD Ryzen 7 5700U AMD Ryzen 7 5800U RAM - 8GB 16GB 24GB 40GB - 4GB 8GB 16GB 20GB 24GB Storage - 256GB 512GB 1024GB - 128GB 256GB 1024GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the Lenovo ThinkPad E15 Gen 4 (Intel) Better webcam recording quality

High-speed PCI Express Gen 4 interface

Provides 20% higher max. screen brightness: 300 vs 250 nits Advantages of the Lenovo ThinkPad E15 Gen 3 (AMD) Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1

Case Weight 1.78 kg (3.92 lbs) 1.7 kg (3.75 lbs) Dimensions 365 x 240 x 18.9 mm

14.37 x 9.45 x 0.74 inches 365 x 240 x 18.9 mm

Area 876 cm2 (135.8 inches2) 876 cm2 (135.8 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~76.6% ~76.6% Side bezels 9.8 mm 9.8 mm Colors Black, Gray Black Transformer No No Opening angle 180° 180° Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber No No Number of fans - 1 Noise level - 35 dB

Display 1920 x 1080 (Non-Touch) 1920 x 1080 (Touch) 1920 x 1080 (TN) 1920 x 1080 (IPS) Size 15.6 inches 15.6 inches Type IPS LCD TN LCD Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz PPI 141 ppi 141 ppi Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9 Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels HDR support No No Touchscreen No No Coating Matte Matte Display tests Contrast 1200:1 - sRGB color space 100% - Max. brightness ThinkPad E15 Gen 4 (Intel) +20% 300 nits ThinkPad E15 Gen 3 (AMD) 250 nits

Battery Capacity 45 Wh 57 Wh 45 Wh 57 Wh Battery type Li-Po Li-Po Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Left Left Charge power 65 W 65 W Weigh of AC adapter - 365 gramm

Graphics Card GPU name GeForce MX550 2GB Radeon RX Vega 6 (Ryzen 4000) TGP - 15 W Type Dedicated Integrated Fabrication process 12 nm 7 nm GPU base clock 1065 MHz 0 MHz GPU boost clock 1320 MHz 1500 MHz FLOPS 2.703 TFLOPS - Memory size 2 GB System Shared Memory type GDDR6 DDR4 Memory bus 64 bit - Memory speed ~12 Gbps 3.2 Gbps Shading units (cores) 1024 384 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 32 24 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 16 8 GPU performance ThinkPad E15 Gen 4 (Intel) 2.703 TFLOPS ThinkPad E15 Gen 3 (AMD) n/a

RAM RAM size 8GB 16GB 24GB 40GB 4GB 8GB 16GB 20GB 24GB Channels 1x8 GB 1x4 GB Clock 3200 MHz 3200 MHz Type DDR4 DDR4 Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 1 1 Max. ram size 40 GB 24 GB

Storage Storage size 256GB 512GB 1024GB 128GB 256GB 1024GB Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x256 GB 1x128 GB Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 2 2 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Audio chip Realtek ALC3287 Realtek ALC3287 Speakers 2.0 2.0 Power 2x2W 2x2W Dolby Atmos Yes Yes Loudness - 81.5 dB Microphones 2 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6E v6 Bluetooth v5.2 v5.2 Fingerprint Optional Optional Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 1280 x 720 Ports USB-A 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 1x USB 4.0 2x USB 3.2 Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 No HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 1x HDMI 1.4 DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) Yes Yes SD card reader No No Proprietary charging port No No

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad Yes Yes Backlight Yes Yes Key travel - 1.8 mm Touchpad Size 10.0 x 6.9 cm - Surface Plastic Plastic Windows Precision Yes Yes

* Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.