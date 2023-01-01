Home > Laptop comparison > ThinkPad E16 or XPS 15 9530 (2023) – what's better?

Display
Battery
86 Wh
CPU
GPU GeForce MX550 2GB
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of Lenovo ThinkPad E16 and Dell XPS 15 9530 (2023) important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Portability
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score
Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Lenovo ThinkPad E16
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • Slightly easier to carry: weighs 100 grams less (around 0.22 lbs)
  • Better webcam recording quality
Advantages of the Dell XPS 15 9530 (2023)
  • Around 2.3x better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
  • Features a much bigger (~83%) battery – 86 against 47 watt-hours
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 3 versus 2
  • Thinner bezels and 6% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Can run popular games at about 15-21% higher FPS
  • Provides 67% higher max. screen brightness: 500 vs 300 nits
  • Smaller footprint: 10% more compact case (122.9 vs 136.5 square inches)

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
ThinkPad E16
vs
XPS 15 9530 (2023)

Case

Weight 1.76 kg (3.88 lbs) 1.86 kg (4.1 lbs)
Dimensions 356.1 x 247.5 x 19.85 mm
14.02 x 9.74 x 0.78 inches		 344.72 x 230.14 x 18 mm
13.57 x 9.06 x 0.71 inches
Area 881 cm2 (136.6 inches2) 793 cm2 (122.9 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~84.2% ~88.9%
Side bezels 5.8 mm 4.4 mm
Colors Black Black, Silver
Material Top: Aluminum
Middle: Plastic
Bottom: Plastic
Top: Aluminum
Middle: Carbon fiber
Bottom: Aluminum
Transformer No No
Opening angle 180° 140°
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Liquid metal No No
Number of fans 1 2
Noise level (max. load) - 44.6 dB

Display

Size 16 inches 15.6 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 142 ppi 145 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:10 16:10
Resolution 1920 x 1200 pixels 1920 x 1200 pixels
HDR support No Yes, Dolby Vision
Sync technology No No
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Glossy (Antireflective)
Ambient light sensor No Yes
Screen space comparison
ThinkPad E16
16″ (16:10 ratio) = 115.1 in2
XPS 15 9530 (2023)
15.6″ (16:10 ratio) = 109.4 in2
~5% more screen space
Display tests
Contrast 1200:1 1650:1
sRGB color space 100% 100%
Max. brightness
ThinkPad E16
300 nits
XPS 15 9530 (2023) +67%
500 nits

Battery

Capacity
Voltage - 11.4 V
Full charging time - 2:30 hr
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Left Left, Right
Charge power 65 W 130 W
Cable length - 1 meters
Weight of AC adapter 297 grams 463 grams

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 1.2 GHz 2.6 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.5 GHz 4.7 GHz
Cores 6 (2P + 4E) 12 (4P + 8E)
Threads 8 16
L3 Cache 10 MB 18 MB
Integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics (64EU) Intel Iris Xe Graphics (80EU)
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
ThinkPad E16
6098
XPS 15 9530 (2023) +130%
14011
Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP - 50 W
Nvidia Optimus Yes Yes, Advanced Optimus
Type Dedicated Dedicated
Fabrication process 12 nm 6 nm
GPU base clock 1065 MHz 300 MHz
GPU boost clock 1320 MHz 1550 MHz
FLOPS 2.703 TFLOPS 3.46 TFLOPS
Memory size 2 GB 4 GB
Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6
Memory bus 64 bit 64 bit
Memory speed ~12 Gbps ~12 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 1024 1024
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 32 64
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 16 32
GPU performance
ThinkPad E16
2.703 TFLOPS
XPS 15 9530 (2023) +28%
3.46 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 1x8 GB 1x8 GB
Clock 3200 MHz 4800 MHz
Type DDR4 DDR5
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 1 2
Max. ram size 40 GB 64 GB

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB 1x512 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 2
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Audio chip Synaptic CX11880 Realtek ALC3281
Speakers 2.0 2.2
Power 2x2W 2x2W, 2x3W
Dolby Atmos Yes No
Loudness - 83.4 dB
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6E v6
Bluetooth v5.2 v5.3
Fingerprint Optional Yes
Infrared sensor Optional Yes
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 1280 x 720
Ports
USB-A 2x USB 3.2 No
USB Type-C 2x USB 4.0 3x USB 4.0
Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 4
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 No
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) Yes No
SD card reader No Yes
Proprietary charging port No No

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad Yes No
Backlight Optional Yes
Key travel - 1.3 mm
Touchpad
Size 11.5 x 6.8 cm 15.0 x 9.0 cm
Surface Plastic Glass
Windows Precision Yes Yes
