Please select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review Display - 1920 x 1200 (Non-Touch) 1920 x 1200 (Touch) 2560 x 1600 - 1920 x 1200 (IPS) 1920 x 1200 (OLED) 3456 x 2160 Battery - 47 Wh 57 Wh 86 Wh CPU - Intel Core i3 1315U Intel Core i5 1335U Intel Core i5 1340P Intel Core i7 1355U Intel Core i7 1360P - Intel Core i5 13500H Intel Core i7 13700H Intel Core i9 13900H GPU GeForce MX550 2GB - Intel Arc 3 A370M 4GB GeForce RTX 4050 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 4060 Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 4070 Mobile 8GB RAM - 8GB 16GB 24GB 32GB 40GB - 8GB 16GB 32GB 64GB Storage - 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB - 512GB 1024GB 2048GB 4096GB 8192GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the Lenovo ThinkPad E16 Includes an old-school USB-A port

Includes an old-school USB-A port Slightly easier to carry: weighs 100 grams less (around 0.22 lbs)

Slightly easier to carry: weighs 100 grams less (around 0.22 lbs) Better webcam recording quality Advantages of the Dell XPS 15 9530 (2023) Around 2.3x better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test

Around 2.3x better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test Features a much bigger (~83%) battery – 86 against 47 watt-hours

Features a much bigger (~83%) battery – 86 against 47 watt-hours Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 3 versus 2

Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 3 versus 2 Thinner bezels and 6% higher screen-to-body ratio

Thinner bezels and 6% higher screen-to-body ratio Can run popular games at about 15-21% higher FPS

Can run popular games at about 15-21% higher FPS Provides 67% higher max. screen brightness: 500 vs 300 nits

Provides 67% higher max. screen brightness: 500 vs 300 nits Smaller footprint: 10% more compact case (122.9 vs 136.5 square inches)

Value for money Please input the prices of the laptops (with selected configurations) and press the "Calculate" button to determine which one offers better value for money. Lenovo ThinkPad E16 USD GBP EUR CAD AUD PLN VS Dell XPS 15 9530 (2023) Calculate

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 1.76 kg (3.88 lbs) 1.86 kg (4.1 lbs) Dimensions 356.1 x 247.5 x 19.85 mm

14.02 x 9.74 x 0.78 inches 344.72 x 230.14 x 18 mm

13.57 x 9.06 x 0.71 inches Area 881 cm2 (136.6 inches2) 793 cm2 (122.9 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~84.2% ~88.9% Side bezels 5.8 mm 4.4 mm Colors Black Black, Silver Material Top: Aluminum

Middle: Plastic

Bottom: Plastic

Top: Aluminum

Middle: Carbon fiber

Bottom: Aluminum

Transformer No No Opening angle 180° 140° Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber No No Liquid metal No No Number of fans 1 2 Noise level (max. load) - 44.6 dB

Display 1920 x 1200 (Non-Touch) 1920 x 1200 (Touch) 2560 x 1600 1920 x 1200 (IPS) 1920 x 1200 (OLED) 3456 x 2160 Size 16 inches 15.6 inches Type IPS LCD IPS LCD Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz PPI 142 ppi 145 ppi Aspect ratio 16:10 16:10 Resolution 1920 x 1200 pixels 1920 x 1200 pixels HDR support No Yes, Dolby Vision Sync technology No No Touchscreen No No Coating Matte Glossy (Antireflective) Ambient light sensor No Yes Screen space comparison ThinkPad E16 16″ (16:10 ratio) = 115.1 in2 XPS 15 9530 (2023) 15.6″ (16:10 ratio) = 109.4 in2 ~ 5% more screen space Display tests Contrast 1200:1 1650:1 sRGB color space 100% 100% Max. brightness ThinkPad E16 300 nits XPS 15 9530 (2023) +67% 500 nits

Battery Capacity 47 Wh 57 Wh 86 Wh Voltage - 11.4 V Full charging time - 2:30 hr Battery type Li-Po Li-Po Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Left Left, Right Charge power 65 W 130 W Cable length - 1 meters Weight of AC adapter 297 grams 463 grams

Graphics Card GPU name GeForce MX550 2GB Intel Arc 3 A370M 4GB GeForce RTX 4050 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 4060 Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 4070 Mobile 8GB TGP - 50 W Nvidia Optimus Yes Yes, Advanced Optimus Type Dedicated Dedicated Fabrication process 12 nm 6 nm GPU base clock 1065 MHz 300 MHz GPU boost clock 1320 MHz 1550 MHz FLOPS 2.703 TFLOPS 3.46 TFLOPS Memory size 2 GB 4 GB Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6 Memory bus 64 bit 64 bit Memory speed ~12 Gbps ~12 Gbps Shading units (cores) 1024 1024 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 32 64 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 16 32 GPU performance ThinkPad E16 2.703 TFLOPS XPS 15 9530 (2023) +28% 3.46 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 8GB 16GB 24GB 32GB 40GB 8GB 16GB 32GB 64GB Channels 1x8 GB 1x8 GB Clock 3200 MHz 4800 MHz Type DDR4 DDR5 Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 1 2 Max. ram size 40 GB 64 GB

Storage Storage size 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB 4096GB 8192GB Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x256 GB 1x512 GB Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 2 2 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Audio chip Synaptic CX11880 Realtek ALC3281 Speakers 2.0 2.2 Power 2x2W 2x2W, 2x3W Dolby Atmos Yes No Loudness - 83.4 dB Microphones 2 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6E v6 Bluetooth v5.2 v5.3 Fingerprint Optional Yes Infrared sensor Optional Yes Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 1280 x 720 Ports USB-A 2x USB 3.2 No USB Type-C 2x USB 4.0 3x USB 4.0 Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 4 HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 No DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) Yes No SD card reader No Yes Proprietary charging port No No

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad Yes No Backlight Optional Yes Key travel - 1.3 mm Touchpad Size 11.5 x 6.8 cm 15.0 x 9.0 cm Surface Plastic Glass Windows Precision Yes Yes

* Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can vary depending on the laptop's specific configuration or region.