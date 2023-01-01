Lenovo ThinkPad E16 vs HP Laptop 17 52 out of 100 VS 34 out of 100 Lenovo ThinkPad E16 HP Laptop 17

Please select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review Display - 1920 x 1200 (Non-Touch) 1920 x 1200 (Touch) 2560 x 1600 - 1600 x 900 (Non-Touch) 1600 x 900 (Touch) 1920 x 1080 Battery - 47 Wh 57 Wh 41 Wh CPU - Intel Core i3 1315U Intel Core i5 1335U Intel Core i5 1340P Intel Core i7 1355U Intel Core i7 1360P - Intel Processor N100 Intel Processor N200 Intel Core i3 N305 Intel Core i5 1335U Intel Core i7 1355U AMD Ryzen 3 7320U AMD Ryzen 5 7530U AMD Ryzen 7 7730U RAM - 8GB 16GB 24GB 32GB 40GB - 8GB 12GB 16GB Storage - 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB - 128GB 256GB 512GB 1024GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the Lenovo ThinkPad E16 Significantly easier to carry: weighs 18940 grams less (around 41.76 lbs)

Significantly easier to carry: weighs 18940 grams less (around 41.76 lbs) Around 2.8x better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test

Around 2.8x better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1

Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1 Thinner bezels and 5% higher screen-to-body ratio

Thinner bezels and 5% higher screen-to-body ratio Features a bigger (~15%) battery – 47 against 41 watt-hours

Features a bigger (~15%) battery – 47 against 41 watt-hours Better webcam recording quality

Better webcam recording quality High-speed PCI Express Gen 4 interface

High-speed PCI Express Gen 4 interface 34% sharper screen – 142 versus 106 pixels per inch (PPI)

34% sharper screen – 142 versus 106 pixels per inch (PPI) Much smaller footprint: 15% more compact case (136.5 vs 160.1 square inches)

Much smaller footprint: 15% more compact case (136.5 vs 160.1 square inches) Provides 20% higher max. screen brightness: 300 vs 250 nits

Case Weight 1.76 kg (3.88 lbs) 20.7 kg (45.64 lbs) Dimensions 356.1 x 247.5 x 19.85 mm

14.02 x 9.74 x 0.78 inches 400.7 x 257.8 x 20.6 mm

15.78 x 10.15 x 0.81 inches Area 881 cm2 (136.6 inches2) 1033 cm2 (160.2 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~84.2% ~79.9% Side bezels 5.8 mm 8.8 mm Colors Black White, Black, Silver, Rose gold Material Top: Aluminum

Middle: Plastic

Bottom: Plastic

Plastic Transformer No No Opening angle 180° - Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber No No Liquid metal No No Number of fans 1 1

Display 1920 x 1200 (Non-Touch) 1920 x 1200 (Touch) 2560 x 1600 1600 x 900 (Non-Touch) 1600 x 900 (Touch) 1920 x 1080 Size 16 inches 17.3 inches Type IPS LCD TN LCD Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz PPI 142 ppi 106 ppi Aspect ratio 16:10 16:9 Resolution 1920 x 1200 pixels 1600 x 900 pixels HDR support No No Sync technology No No Touchscreen No No Coating Matte Matte Ambient light sensor No No Screen space comparison Laptop 17 17.3″ (16:9 ratio) = 127.9 in2 ThinkPad E16 16″ (16:10 ratio) = 115.1 in2 ~ 11% more screen space Display tests Contrast 1200:1 - sRGB color space 100% - Max. brightness ThinkPad E16 +20% 300 nits Laptop 17 250 nits

Battery Capacity 47 Wh 57 Wh 41 Wh Battery type Li-Po Li-Po Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes No Charging port position Left Right Charge power 65 W 45 W Weight of AC adapter 297 grams -

CPU CPU name Intel Core i3 1315U Intel Core i5 1335U Intel Core i5 1340P Intel Core i7 1355U Intel Core i7 1360P Intel Processor N100 Intel Processor N200 Intel Core i3 N305 Intel Core i5 1335U Intel Core i7 1355U AMD Ryzen 3 7320U AMD Ryzen 5 7530U AMD Ryzen 7 7730U Base frequency 1.2 GHz 0 GHz Turbo frequency 4.5 GHz - Cores 6 (2P + 4E) 4 (0P + 4E) Threads 8 4 L3 Cache 10 MB 6 MB Integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics (64EU) Intel UHD Graphics (24 EU) Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm Benchmarks Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) ThinkPad E16 +119% 1619 Laptop 17 738 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) ThinkPad E16 +186% 6114 Laptop 17 2136 Cinebench R23 (Single-Core) ThinkPad E16 +173% 1649 Laptop 17 604 Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core) ThinkPad E16 +176% 6098 Laptop 17 2206 Submit your Cinebench R23 result

Graphics Card GPU name GeForce MX550 2GB GeForce MX550 2GB Nvidia Optimus Yes - Type Dedicated Dedicated Fabrication process 12 nm 12 nm GPU base clock 1065 MHz 1065 MHz GPU boost clock 1320 MHz 1320 MHz FLOPS 2.703 TFLOPS 2.703 TFLOPS Memory size 2 GB 2 GB Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6 Memory bus 64 bit 64 bit Memory speed ~12 Gbps ~12 Gbps Shading units (cores) 1024 1024 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 32 32 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 16 16 GPU performance ThinkPad E16 2.703 TFLOPS Laptop 17 2.703 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 8GB 16GB 24GB 32GB 40GB 8GB 12GB 16GB Channels 1x8 GB 1x8 GB Clock 3200 MHz 3200 MHz Type DDR4 DDR4 Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 1 2 Max. ram size 40 GB 16 GB

Storage Storage size 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB 128GB 256GB 512GB 1024GB Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x256 GB 1x128 GB Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 2 1 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Audio chip Synaptic CX11880 - Speakers 2.0 2.0 Power 2x2W - Dolby Atmos Yes No Microphones 2 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6E v6 Bluetooth v5.2 v5.2 Fingerprint Optional No Infrared sensor Optional No Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 1280 x 720 Ports USB-A 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 2x USB 4.0 1x USB 3.2 Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 No HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 1x HDMI 1.4 DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) Yes No SD card reader No No Proprietary charging port No Yes

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad Yes Yes Backlight Optional Optional Touchpad Size 11.5 x 6.8 cm - Surface Plastic Plastic Windows Precision Yes Yes

