Lenovo ThinkPad E16 vs HP Laptop 17
Review
Performance
System and application performance
58
27
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
45
33
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
35
17
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
59
60
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
79
69
Portability
Design, materials, durability and usability
77
20
Key Differences
Advantages of the Lenovo ThinkPad E16
- Significantly easier to carry: weighs 18940 grams less (around 41.76 lbs)
- Around 2.8x better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
- Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1
- Thinner bezels and 5% higher screen-to-body ratio
- Features a bigger (~15%) battery – 47 against 41 watt-hours
- Better webcam recording quality
- High-speed PCI Express Gen 4 interface
- 34% sharper screen – 142 versus 106 pixels per inch (PPI)
- Much smaller footprint: 15% more compact case (136.5 vs 160.1 square inches)
- Provides 20% higher max. screen brightness: 300 vs 250 nits
Value for money
Tests and SpecificationsComparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
vs
Case
|Weight
|1.76 kg (3.88 lbs)
|20.7 kg (45.64 lbs)
|Dimensions
|356.1 x 247.5 x 19.85 mm
14.02 x 9.74 x 0.78 inches
|400.7 x 257.8 x 20.6 mm
15.78 x 10.15 x 0.81 inches
|Area
|881 cm2 (136.6 inches2)
|1033 cm2 (160.2 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~84.2%
|~79.9%
|Side bezels
|5.8 mm
|8.8 mm
|Colors
|Black
|White, Black, Silver, Rose gold
|Material
|Top: Aluminum
Middle: Plastic
Bottom: Plastic
|Plastic
|Transformer
|No
|No
|Opening angle
|180°
|-
Size comparison
|Cooling system
|Active
|Active
|Vapor chamber
|No
|No
|Liquid metal
|No
|No
|Number of fans
|1
|1
Display
|Size
|16 inches
|17.3 inches
|Type
|IPS LCD
|TN LCD
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|60 Hz
|PPI
|142 ppi
|106 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|16:10
|16:9
|Resolution
|1920 x 1200 pixels
|1600 x 900 pixels
|HDR support
|No
|No
|Sync technology
|No
|No
|Touchscreen
|No
|No
|Coating
|Matte
|Matte
|Ambient light sensor
|No
|No
Screen space comparison
Laptop 17
17.3″ (16:9 ratio) = 127.9 in2
ThinkPad E16
16″ (16:10 ratio) = 115.1 in2
~11% more screen space
|Contrast
|1200:1
|-
|sRGB color space
|100%
|-
Battery
Capacity
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|Yes
|No
|Charging port position
|Left
|Right
|Charge power
|65 W
|45 W
|Weight of AC adapter
|297 grams
|-
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|1.2 GHz
|0 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|4.5 GHz
|-
|Cores
|6 (2P + 4E)
|4 (0P + 4E)
|Threads
|8
|4
|L3 Cache
|10 MB
|6 MB
|Integrated GPU
|Intel UHD Graphics (64EU)
|Intel UHD Graphics (24 EU)
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|10 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
ThinkPad E16 +119%
1619
738
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
ThinkPad E16 +186%
6114
2136
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
ThinkPad E16 +173%
1649
604
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
ThinkPad E16 +176%
6098
2206
Graphics Card
GPU name
|Nvidia Optimus
|Yes
|-
|Type
|Dedicated
|Dedicated
|Fabrication process
|12 nm
|12 nm
|GPU base clock
|1065 MHz
|1065 MHz
|GPU boost clock
|1320 MHz
|1320 MHz
|FLOPS
|2.703 TFLOPS
|2.703 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|2 GB
|2 GB
|Memory type
|GDDR6
|GDDR6
|Memory bus
|64 bit
|64 bit
|Memory speed
|~12 Gbps
|~12 Gbps
|Shading units (cores)
|1024
|1024
|Texture mapping units (TMUs)
|32
|32
|Raster operations pipelines (ROPs)
|16
|16
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|1x8 GB
|1x8 GB
|Clock
|3200 MHz
|3200 MHz
|Type
|DDR4
|DDR4
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|1
|2
|Max. ram size
|40 GB
|16 GB
Storage
Storage size
|Bus
|PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
|PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x)
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x256 GB
|1x128 GB
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|2
|1
|NVMe
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Audio chip
|Synaptic CX11880
|-
|Speakers
|2.0
|2.0
|Power
|2x2W
|-
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
|No
|Microphones
|2
|2
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v6E
|v6
|Bluetooth
|v5.2
|v5.2
|Fingerprint
|Optional
|No
|Infrared sensor
|Optional
|No
|Optical drive
|No
|No
|Webcam
|Above the display
|Above the display
|Webcam resolution
|1920 x 1080
|1280 x 720
|USB-A
|2x USB 3.2
|2x USB 3.2
|USB Type-C
|2x USB 4.0
|1x USB 3.2
|Thunderbolt
|Thunderbolt 4
|No
|HDMI
|1x HDMI 2.1
|1x HDMI 1.4
|DisplayPort
|No
|No
|VGA
|No
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|Yes
|No
|SD card reader
|No
|No
|Proprietary charging port
|No
|Yes
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Island
|Numpad
|Yes
|Yes
|Backlight
|Optional
|Optional
|Size
|11.5 x 6.8 cm
|-
|Surface
|Plastic
|Plastic
|Windows Precision
|Yes
|Yes
