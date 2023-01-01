Home > Laptop comparison > ThinkPad E16 or Laptop 17 – what's better?

Lenovo ThinkPad E16 vs HP Laptop 17

52 out of 100
Lenovo ThinkPad E16
VS
34 out of 100
HP Laptop 17
Lenovo ThinkPad E16
HP Laptop 17
Please select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display
Battery
41 Wh
CPU
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of Lenovo ThinkPad E16 and HP Laptop 17 important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Portability
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score
You can adjust the importance of each feature to more precisely determine which laptop better suits your personal needs.
Adjust priorities
Feature
Priority (Weight)
Performance (Apps):
Gaming (3D):
Screen:
Battery Life:
Portability:
Connectivity:
The higher the priority, the more it will affect the final NanoReview score.

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Lenovo ThinkPad E16
  • Significantly easier to carry: weighs 18940 grams less (around 41.76 lbs)
  • Around 2.8x better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1
  • Thinner bezels and 5% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Features a bigger (~15%) battery – 47 against 41 watt-hours
  • Better webcam recording quality
  • High-speed PCI Express Gen 4 interface
  • 34% sharper screen – 142 versus 106 pixels per inch (PPI)
  • Much smaller footprint: 15% more compact case (136.5 vs 160.1 square inches)
  • Provides 20% higher max. screen brightness: 300 vs 250 nits

Value for money

Please input the prices of the laptops (with selected configurations) and press the "Calculate" button to determine which one offers better value for money.
VS

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
ThinkPad E16
vs
Laptop 17

Case

Weight 1.76 kg (3.88 lbs) 20.7 kg (45.64 lbs)
Dimensions 356.1 x 247.5 x 19.85 mm
14.02 x 9.74 x 0.78 inches		 400.7 x 257.8 x 20.6 mm
15.78 x 10.15 x 0.81 inches
Area 881 cm2 (136.6 inches2) 1033 cm2 (160.2 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~84.2% ~79.9%
Side bezels 5.8 mm 8.8 mm
Colors Black White, Black, Silver, Rose gold
Material Top: Aluminum
Middle: Plastic
Bottom: Plastic
Plastic
Transformer No No
Opening angle 180° -
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Liquid metal No No
Number of fans 1 1

Display

Size 16 inches 17.3 inches
Type IPS LCD TN LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 142 ppi 106 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:10 16:9
Resolution 1920 x 1200 pixels 1600 x 900 pixels
HDR support No No
Sync technology No No
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Matte
Ambient light sensor No No
Screen space comparison
Laptop 17
17.3″ (16:9 ratio) = 127.9 in2
ThinkPad E16
16″ (16:10 ratio) = 115.1 in2
~11% more screen space
Display tests
Contrast 1200:1 -
sRGB color space 100% -
Max. brightness
ThinkPad E16 +20%
300 nits
Laptop 17
250 nits

Battery

Capacity
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes No
Charging port position Left Right
Charge power 65 W 45 W
Weight of AC adapter 297 grams -

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 1.2 GHz 0 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.5 GHz -
Cores 6 (2P + 4E) 4 (0P + 4E)
Threads 8 4
L3 Cache 10 MB 6 MB
Integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics (64EU) Intel UHD Graphics (24 EU)
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
ThinkPad E16 +119%
1619
Laptop 17
738
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
ThinkPad E16 +186%
6114
Laptop 17
2136
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
ThinkPad E16 +173%
1649
Laptop 17
604
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
ThinkPad E16 +176%
6098
Laptop 17
2206
Submit your Cinebench R23 result

Graphics Card

GPU name
Nvidia Optimus Yes -
Type Dedicated Dedicated
Fabrication process 12 nm 12 nm
GPU base clock 1065 MHz 1065 MHz
GPU boost clock 1320 MHz 1320 MHz
FLOPS 2.703 TFLOPS 2.703 TFLOPS
Memory size 2 GB 2 GB
Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6
Memory bus 64 bit 64 bit
Memory speed ~12 Gbps ~12 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 1024 1024
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 32 32
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 16 16
GPU performance
ThinkPad E16
2.703 TFLOPS
Laptop 17
2.703 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 1x8 GB 1x8 GB
Clock 3200 MHz 3200 MHz
Type DDR4 DDR4
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 1 2
Max. ram size 40 GB 16 GB

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB 1x128 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 1
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Audio chip Synaptic CX11880 -
Speakers 2.0 2.0
Power 2x2W -
Dolby Atmos Yes No
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6E v6
Bluetooth v5.2 v5.2
Fingerprint Optional No
Infrared sensor Optional No
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 1280 x 720
Ports
USB-A 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 2x USB 4.0 1x USB 3.2
Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 No
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 1x HDMI 1.4
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) Yes No
SD card reader No No
Proprietary charging port No Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad Yes Yes
Backlight Optional Optional
Touchpad
Size 11.5 x 6.8 cm -
Surface Plastic Plastic
Windows Precision Yes Yes
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can vary depending on the laptop's specific configuration or region.

Cast your vote

So, which laptop would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related Comparisons

1. Acer Aspire 5 (A517-58) vs HP Laptop 17
2. Acer Aspire 5 (A515-58) vs HP Laptop 17
3. Acer Swift Go 16 (SFG16-71) vs HP Laptop 17
4. HP Laptop 15 vs Laptop 17
5. HP Laptop 14 vs Laptop 17
6. Lenovo ThinkPad E14 Gen 5 vs ThinkPad E16
7. Lenovo ThinkPad E15 Gen 4 (Intel) vs ThinkPad E16
8. Dell XPS 15 9530 (2023) vs Lenovo ThinkPad E16
9. Dell Inspiron 15 3530 vs Lenovo ThinkPad E16
10. Lenovo ThinkPad T14 Gen 4 vs ThinkPad E16
Compare other laptops (620+)

Comments

Write your opinion about the comparison of HP Laptop 17 and Lenovo ThinkPad E16 or ask any questions
Promotion
EnglishРусский