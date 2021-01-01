Lenovo ThinkPad L13 Gen 2 (Intel) vs Acer Predator Triton 300 SE
Lenovo ThinkPad L13 Gen 2 (Intel)
From $655
Acer Predator Triton 300 SE
From $1400
NanoReview Score
Key Differences
Advantages of the Lenovo ThinkPad L13 Gen 2 (Intel)
- Easier to carry: weighs 320 grams less (around 0.71 lbs)
- Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1
- Includes an old-school USB-A port
- Smaller footprint: 7% more compact case (105.5 vs 114.1 square inches)
Advantages of the Acer Predator Triton 300 SE
- Higher screen refresh rate: 144 versus 60 Hz
- Can run popular games at about 265-361% higher FPS
- Around 2.3x better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R20 test
- Thinner bezels and 3% higher screen-to-body ratio
- User-upgradable RAM (up to 32GB)
- 33% sharper screen – 157 versus 118 pixels per inch (PPI)
- Provides 32% higher max. screen brightness: 330 vs 250 nits
Case
|Weight
|1.38 kg (3.04 lbs)
|1.7 kg (3.75 lbs)
|Width
|311.3 mm (12.26 inches)
|323 mm (12.72 inches)
|Height
|218.9 mm (8.62 inches)
|228 mm (8.98 inches)
|Thickness
|17.6 mm (0.69 inches)
|17.9 mm (0.7 inches)
|Area
|681 cm2 (105.7 inches2)
|736 cm2 (114.2 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~71.5%
|~73.3%
|Side bezels
|8.5 mm
|6.6 mm
|Colors
|Black, Gray
|Silver
|Transformer
|No
|No
|Cooling system
|Active
|Active
|Vapor chamber
|No
|No
|Number of fans
|1
|2
|Noise level
|36.3 dB
|62.6 dB
Display
|Size
|13.3 inches
|14 inches
|Type
|TN LCD
|IPS LCD
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|144 Hz
|PPI
|118 ppi
|157 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|16:9
|16:9
|Resolution
|1366 x 768 pixels
|1920 x 1080 pixels
|HDR support
|No
|No
|Touchscreen
|No
|No
|Coating
|Matte
|Matte
|sRGB color space
|-
|100%
|Adobe RGB profile
|-
|76%
|DCI-P3 color gamut
|-
|77%
Battery
Capacity
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Ion
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|Yes
|Yes
|Charging port position
|Left
|Left
|Charge power
|65 W
|180 W
|Weigh of AC adapter
|355 gramm
|-
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|1.7-3.0 GHz
|3.0-3.3 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|4.1 GHz
|4.8 GHz
|Cores
|2
|4
|Threads
|4
|8
|L3 Cache
|6 MB
|12 MB
|Integrated GPU
|Intel Iris Xe Graphics G4
|Intel Iris Xe Graphics 96
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|10 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1366
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
4686
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
548
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Predator Triton 300 SE +129%
2165
Graphics Card
GPU name
|TGP
|15 W
|0 W
|Type
|Integrated
|Dedicated
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|12 nm
|GPU base clock
|300 MHz
|1455 MHz
|GPU boost clock
|1100 MHz
|1590 MHz
|FLOPS
|0.84 TFLOPS
|4.884 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|System Shared
|6 GB
|Memoty type
|DDR4
|GDDR6
|Memory bus
|-
|192 bit
|Memory speed
|3.2 Gbps
|~12 Gbps
|Shading units
|384
|1536
|DirectX support
|12
|12
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|1x4 GB
|1x8 GB
|Clock
|3200 MHz
|3200 MHz
|Type
|DDR4
|DDR4
|Upgradable
|No
|Yes
|Total slots
|2
|1
|Max. ram size
|-
|32 GB
Storage
Storage size
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x128 GB
|1x1024 GB
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|1
|1
|NVMe
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Audio chip
|Synaptic CX11880
|-
|Speakers
|2.0
|2.0
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
|-
|Loudness
|77.6 dB
|-
|Microphones
|2
|2
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v6
|v6
|Bluetooth
|v5.2
|v5
|Fingerprint
|-
|Yes
|Optical drive
|No
|No
|Webcam
|Above the display
|Above the display
|Webcam resolution
|1280 x 720
|-
|USB Type-C
|2x USB 4.0
|1x USB 3.2
|USB-A
|2x USB 3.2
|1x USB 3.2
|HDMI
|1x HDMI 2.0
|1x HDMI 2.1
|DisplayPort
|No
|No
|VGA
|No
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|No
|No
|SD card reader
|Yes
|No
|Proprietary charging port
|No
|Yes
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Island
|Numpad
|No
|No
|Backlight
|Yes
|Yes
|Surface
|Plastic
|Plastic
|Windows Precision
|Yes
|Yes
