Lenovo ThinkPad L13 Gen 2 (Intel) vs Apple Macbook Air (M1, 2020)
Lenovo ThinkPad L13 Gen 2 (Intel)
From $655
Apple Macbook Air (M1, 2020)
From $999
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Review
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score
Key Differences
Advantages of the Lenovo ThinkPad L13 Gen 2 (Intel)
- Includes an old-school USB-A port
Advantages of the Apple Macbook Air (M1, 2020)
- Can run popular games at about 116-158% higher FPS
- Around 2.2x better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R20 test
- Thinner bezels and 11% higher screen-to-body ratio
- 92% sharper screen – 227 versus 118 pixels per inch (PPI)
- Provides 60% higher max. screen brightness: 400 vs 250 nits
Laptop:
vs
Case
|Weight
|1.38 kg (3.04 lbs)
|1.29 kg (2.84 lbs)
|Width
|311.3 mm (12.26 inches)
|304.1 mm (11.97 inches)
|Height
|218.9 mm (8.62 inches)
|212.4 mm (8.36 inches)
|Thickness
|17.6 mm (0.69 inches)
|16.1 mm (0.63 inches)
|Area
|681 cm2 (105.7 inches2)
|646 cm2 (100.1 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~71.5%
|~79.4%
|Side bezels
|8.5 mm
|8.8 mm
|Colors
|Black, Gray
|Silver, Gold, Gray
|Transformer
|No
|No
|Cooling system
|Active
|Passive
|Vapor chamber
|No
|Yes
|Number of fans
|1
|-
|Noise level
|36.3 dB
|-
Display
|Size
|13.3 inches
|13.3 inches
|Type
|TN LCD
|IPS LCD
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|60 Hz
|PPI
|118 ppi
|227 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|16:9
|16:10
|Resolution
|1366 x 768 pixels
|2560 x 1600 pixels
|HDR support
|No
|No
|Touchscreen
|No
|No
|Coating
|Matte
|Glossy (Antireflective)
|Contrast
|-
|1069:1
|sRGB color space
|-
|99.8%
|Response time
|-
|35 ms
Battery
Capacity
|Voltage
|-
|11.4 V
|Full charging time
|-
|2:23 hr
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|Yes
|Yes
|Charging port position
|Left
|Left
|Charge power
|65 W
|30 W
|Cable length
|-
|2 meters
|Weigh of AC adapter
|355 gramm
|172 gramm
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|1.7-3.0 GHz
|2.1 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|4.1 GHz
|3.2 GHz
|Cores
|2
|8
|Threads
|4
|8
|L3 Cache
|6 MB
|-
|Integrated GPU
|Intel Iris Xe Graphics G4
|Apple M1 GPU
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|5 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1722
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Macbook Air (M1, 2020) +213%
7489
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
499
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Macbook Air (M1, 2020) +124%
2122
Graphics Card
GPU name
|TGP
|15 W
|10 W
|Type
|Integrated
|Integrated
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|5 nm
|GPU base clock
|300 MHz
|450 MHz
|GPU boost clock
|1100 MHz
|1278 MHz
|FLOPS
|0.84 TFLOPS
|2.6 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|System Shared
|System Shared
|Memoty type
|DDR4
|LPDDR4X
|Memory bus
|-
|128 bit
|Memory speed
|3.2 Gbps
|4.27 Gbps
|Shading units
|384
|1024
|DirectX support
|12
|-
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|1x4 GB
|2x4 GB
|Clock
|3200 MHz
|4266 MHz
|Type
|DDR4
|LPDDR4X
|Upgradable
|No
|No
|Total slots
|2
|2
Storage
Storage size
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x128 GB
|1x256 GB
|Upgradable
|Yes
|No
|Total slots
|1
|-
|NVMe
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Audio chip
|Synaptic CX11880
|-
|Speakers
|2.0
|2.0
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
|Yes
|Loudness
|77.6 dB
|79.6 dB
|Microphones
|2
|3
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v6
|v6
|Bluetooth
|v5.2
|v5
|Fingerprint
|-
|Yes
|Optical drive
|No
|No
|Webcam
|Above the display
|Above the display
|Webcam resolution
|1280 x 720
|1280 x 720
|USB Type-C
|2x USB 4.0
|2x USB 3.1
|USB-A
|2x USB 3.2
|No
|HDMI
|1x HDMI 2.0
|No
|DisplayPort
|No
|No
|VGA
|No
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|No
|No
|SD card reader
|Yes
|No
|Proprietary charging port
|No
|No
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Island
|Numpad
|No
|No
|Backlight
|Yes
|Yes
|Key travel
|-
|1 mm
|Size
|-
|12.1 x 8.1 cm
|Surface
|Plastic
|Glass
|Windows Precision
|Yes
|No
