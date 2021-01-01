Home > Laptop comparison > ThinkPad L13 Gen 2 (Intel) or MacBook Pro 13 (M1, 2020) – what's better?

Lenovo ThinkPad L13 Gen 2 (Intel) vs Apple MacBook Pro 13 (M1, 2020)

49 out of 100
Lenovo ThinkPad L13 Gen 2 (Intel)
VS
64 out of 100
Apple MacBook Pro 13 (M1, 2020)
Lenovo ThinkPad L13 Gen 2 (Intel)
From $655
Apple MacBook Pro 13 (M1, 2020)
From $1299
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display 2560 x 1600
CPU Apple M1
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of Lenovo ThinkPad L13 Gen 2 (Intel) and Apple MacBook Pro 13 (M1, 2020) important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Lenovo ThinkPad L13 Gen 2 (Intel)
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
Advantages of the Apple MacBook Pro 13 (M1, 2020)
  • Can run popular games at about 116-158% higher FPS
  • Around 2.1x better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R20 test
  • Thinner bezels and 11% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Features a bigger (~27%) battery – 58.2 against 46 watt-hours
  • Provides 100% higher max. screen brightness: 500 vs 250 nits
  • 92% sharper screen – 227 versus 118 pixels per inch (PPI)

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
ThinkPad L13 Gen 2 (Intel)
vs
MacBook Pro 13 (M1, 2020)

Case

Weight 1.38 kg (3.04 lbs) 1.4 kg (3.09 lbs)
Width 311.3 mm (12.26 inches) 304.1 mm (11.97 inches)
Height 218.9 mm (8.62 inches) 212.4 mm (8.36 inches)
Thickness 17.6 mm (0.69 inches) 15.6 mm (0.61 inches)
Area 681 cm2 (105.7 inches2) 646 cm2 (100.1 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~71.5% ~79.4%
Side bezels 8.5 mm 8.8 mm
Colors Black, Gray Silver, Gray
Transformer No No
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Number of fans 1 1
Max. fan speed (RPM) - 7000 RPM
Noise level 36.3 dB 41.9 dB

Display

Size 13.3 inches 13.3 inches
Type TN LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 118 ppi 227 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:10
Resolution 1366 x 768 pixels 2560 x 1600 pixels
HDR support No No
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Glossy (Antireflective)
Display tests
Contrast - 1759:1
sRGB color space - 100%
Adobe RGB profile - 88.3%
Response time - 35 ms
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Voltage - 11.4 V
Full charging time - 2:00 hr
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Left Left
Charge power 65 W 61 W
Cable length - 2 meters
Weigh of AC adapter 355 gramm 275 gramm

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 1.7-3.0 GHz 2.1 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.1 GHz 3.2 GHz
Cores 2 8
Threads 4 8
L3 Cache 6 MB -
Integrated GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics G4 Apple M1 GPU
Fabrication process 10 nm 5 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 15 W 10 W
Type Integrated Integrated
Fabrication process 10 nm 5 nm
GPU base clock 300 MHz 450 MHz
GPU boost clock 1100 MHz 1278 MHz
FLOPS 0.84 TFLOPS 2.6 TFLOPS
Memory size System Shared System Shared
Memoty type DDR4 LPDDR4X
Memory bus - 128 bit
Memory speed 3.2 Gbps 4.27 Gbps
Shading units 384 1024
DirectX support 12 -
GPU performance

RAM

RAM size
Channels 1x4 GB 2x4 GB
Clock 3200 MHz 4266 MHz
Type DDR4 LPDDR4X
Upgradable No No
Total slots 2 2

Storage

Storage size
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x128 GB 1x256 GB
Upgradable Yes No
Total slots 1 -
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Audio chip Synaptic CX11880 -
Speakers 2.0 2.0
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Loudness 77.6 dB 77.5 dB
Microphones 2 3

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6
Bluetooth v5.2 v5
Fingerprint - Yes
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB Type-C 2x USB 4.0 2x USB 4.0
USB-A 2x USB 3.2 No
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 No
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No No
SD card reader Yes No
Proprietary charging port No No

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No No
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel - 1 mm
Touchpad
Size - 11.1 x 6.6 cm
Surface Plastic Glass
Windows Precision Yes No

