Lenovo ThinkPad L13 Gen 2 (Intel) vs Dell Latitude 5530

43 out of 100
Lenovo ThinkPad L13 Gen 2 (Intel)
VS
45 out of 100
Dell Latitude 5530
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display
Battery 46 Wh
CPU
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of Lenovo ThinkPad L13 Gen 2 (Intel) and Dell Latitude 5530 important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Lenovo ThinkPad L13 Gen 2 (Intel)
  • Easier to carry: weighs 210 grams less (around 0.46 lbs)
  • Features a bigger (~12%) battery – 46 against 41 watt-hours
  • Much smaller footprint: 18% more compact case (105.5 vs 129.4 square inches)
  • 18% sharper screen – 118 versus 100 pixels per inch (PPI)
  • Provides 14% higher max. screen brightness: 250 vs 220 nits
Advantages of the Dell Latitude 5530
  • Can run popular games at about 130-177% higher FPS
  • Thinner bezels and 12% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Better webcam recording quality
  • User-upgradable RAM (up to 64GB)
  • High-speed PCI Express Gen 4 interface
Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
ThinkPad L13 Gen 2 (Intel)
vs
Latitude 5530

Case

Weight 1.38 kg (3.04 lbs) 1.59 kg (3.51 lbs)
Dimensions 311.3 x 218.9 x 17.6 mm
12.26 x 8.62 x 0.69 inches		 357.9 x 233.3 x 20.77-22.15 mm
14.09 x 9.19 x 0.82-0.87 inches
Area 681 cm2 (105.7 inches2) 835 cm2 (129.5 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~71.5% ~80.4%
Side bezels 8.5 mm 6.3 mm
Colors Black, Gray Gray
Transformer No No
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Number of fans 1 1
Noise level 36.3 dB -

Display

Size 13.3 inches 15.6 inches
Type TN LCD TN LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 118 ppi 100 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9
Resolution 1366 x 768 pixels 1366 x 768 pixels
HDR support No No
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Matte
Max. brightness
ThinkPad L13 Gen 2 (Intel) +14%
250 nits
Latitude 5530
220 nits

Battery

Capacity
Battery type Li-Po -
Replaceable No -
Fast charging Yes -
USB Power Delivery Yes -
Charging port position Left -
Charge power 65 W 60 / 65 / 90 W
Weigh of AC adapter 355 gramm -

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 1.7-3.0 GHz 1.2 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.1 GHz 4.4 GHz
Cores 2 6
Threads 4 8
L3 Cache 6 MB 10 MB
Integrated GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics G4 Intel UHD Graphics (64EU)
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 15 W -
Type Integrated Dedicated
Fabrication process 10 nm 12 nm
GPU base clock 300 MHz -
GPU boost clock 1100 MHz -
FLOPS 0.84 TFLOPS 2.822 TFLOPS
Memory size System Shared 2 GB
Memory type DDR4 GDDR6
Memory bus - 64 bit
Memory speed 3.2 Gbps ~8-10 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 384 896
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 24 56
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 12 32
GPU performance
ThinkPad L13 Gen 2 (Intel)
0.84 TFLOPS
Latitude 5530 +236%
2.822 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 1x4 GB 1x4 GB
Clock 3200 MHz 3200 MHz
Type DDR4 DDR4
Upgradable No Yes
Total slots 2 2
Max. ram size - 64 GB

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x128 GB 1x256 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 1 -
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Audio chip Synaptic CX11880 -
Speakers 2.0 2.0
Power - 2x2W
Dolby Atmos Yes -
Loudness 77.6 dB -
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6E
Bluetooth v5.2 v5.2
Fingerprint Optional Optional
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1920 x 1080
Ports
USB-A 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 2x USB 4.0 2x USB 3.2
Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 4
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 1x HDMI 2.0
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No Yes
SD card reader Yes Yes
Proprietary charging port No No

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No Yes
Backlight Yes Yes
Touchpad
Surface Plastic -
Windows Precision Yes Yes
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.

