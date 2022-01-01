You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review Display - 1366 x 768 1920 x 1080 (Non-Touch) 1920 x 1080 (Touch) - 1920 x 1080 (Non-Touch) 1920 x 1080 (Touch) 3840 x 2160 Battery 46 Wh - 42 Wh 63 Wh CPU - Intel Core i3 1115G4 Intel Core i5 1135G7 Intel Core i5 1145G7 Intel Core i7 1165G7 - Intel Core i5 1135G7 Intel Core i5 1145G7 Intel Core i7 1165G7 Intel Core i7 1185G7 RAM - 4GB 8GB 16GB - 8GB 16GB 32GB Storage - 128GB 256GB 512GB 1024GB - 128GB 256GB 512GB 1024GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the Lenovo ThinkPad L13 Gen 2 (Intel) Includes an old-school USB-A port

Features a a little bigger (~10%) battery – 46 against 42 watt-hours Advantages of the Dell Latitude 7420 (2-in-1) Around 2x better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test

Can run popular games at about 37-51% higher FPS

Thinner bezels and 13% higher screen-to-body ratio

Better webcam recording quality

Provides 60% higher max. screen brightness: 400 vs 250 nits

33% sharper screen – 157 versus 118 pixels per inch (PPI)

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 1.38 kg (3.04 lbs) 1.46 kg (3.22 lbs) Dimensions 311.3 x 218.9 x 17.6 mm

12.26 x 8.62 x 0.69 inches 321.3 x 208.6 x 17 mm

12.65 x 8.21 x 0.67 inches Area 681 cm2 (105.7 inches2) 670 cm2 (103.9 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~71.5% ~80.6% Side bezels 8.5 mm 5.7 mm Colors Black, Gray Gray Transformer No Yes Opening angle - 360° Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber No No Number of fans 1 1 Noise level 36.3 dB 44.9 dB

Display 1366 x 768 1920 x 1080 (Non-Touch) 1920 x 1080 (Touch) 1920 x 1080 (Non-Touch) 1920 x 1080 (Touch) 3840 x 2160 Size 13.3 inches 14 inches Type TN LCD IPS LCD Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz PPI 118 ppi 157 ppi Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9 Resolution 1366 x 768 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels HDR support No No Touchscreen No No Coating Matte Matte Display tests Contrast - 1000:1 sRGB color space - 100% Response time - 35 ms Max. brightness ThinkPad L13 Gen 2 (Intel) 250 nits Latitude 7420 (2-in-1) +60% 400 nits

Battery Capacity 46 Wh 42 Wh 63 Wh Voltage - 11.4 V Full charging time - 2:00 hr Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Left Left Charge power 65 W 65 / 90 W Weigh of AC adapter 355 gramm 310 gramm

Graphics Card GPU name Intel UHD Graphics Xe G4 Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (80EU) TGP 15 W 15 W Type Integrated Integrated Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm GPU base clock 300 MHz 300 MHz GPU boost clock 1100 MHz 1100 MHz FLOPS 0.84 TFLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS Memory size System Shared System Shared Memory type DDR4 LPDDR4X Memory speed 3.2 Gbps 4.27 Gbps Shading units (cores) 384 640 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 24 40 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 12 20 GPU performance ThinkPad L13 Gen 2 (Intel) 0.84 TFLOPS Latitude 7420 (2-in-1) +68% 1.41 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 4GB 8GB 16GB 8GB 16GB 32GB Channels 1x4 GB 2x4 GB Clock 3200 MHz 4267 MHz Type DDR4 LPDDR4X Upgradable No No Total slots 2 -

Storage Storage size 128GB 256GB 512GB 1024GB 128GB 256GB 512GB 1024GB Bus PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x128 GB 1x128 GB Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 1 1 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Audio chip Synaptic CX11880 Realtek ALC3281-CG Speakers 2.0 2.0 Power - 2x2W Dolby Atmos Yes No Loudness 77.6 dB 82.7 dB Microphones 2 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6 v6 Bluetooth v5.2 v5.1 Fingerprint Optional Optional Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1920 x 1080 Ports USB-A 2x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 2x USB 4.0 2x USB 3.2 Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 4 HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 1x HDMI 2.0 DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) No No SD card reader Yes Yes Proprietary charging port No No

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad No No Backlight Yes Yes Touchpad Size - 11.5 x 6.5 cm Surface Plastic Plastic Windows Precision Yes Yes

* Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.