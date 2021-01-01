Home > Laptop comparison > ThinkPad L13 Gen 2 (Intel) or XPS 13 9305 – what's better?

Lenovo ThinkPad L13 Gen 2 (Intel) vs Dell XPS 13 9305

47 out of 100
Lenovo ThinkPad L13 Gen 2 (Intel)
VS
54 out of 100
Dell XPS 13 9305
Lenovo ThinkPad L13 Gen 2 (Intel)
From $655
Dell XPS 13 9305
From $849
Display
CPU
RAM
Storage

Evaluation of Lenovo ThinkPad L13 Gen 2 (Intel) and Dell XPS 13 9305 important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Lenovo ThinkPad L13 Gen 2 (Intel)
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
Advantages of the Dell XPS 13 9305
  • Easier to carry: weighs 220 grams less (around 0.49 lbs)
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 3 versus 2
  • Thinner bezels and 13% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Features a bigger (~13%) battery – 52 against 46 watt-hours
  • 41% sharper screen – 166 versus 118 pixels per inch (PPI)
  • Much smaller footprint: 12% more compact case (93.1 vs 105.5 square inches)

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
ThinkPad L13 Gen 2 (Intel)
vs
XPS 13 9305

Case

Weight 1.38 kg (3.04 lbs) 1.16 kg (2.56 lbs)
Width 311.3 mm (12.26 inches) 302 mm (11.89 inches)
Height 218.9 mm (8.62 inches) 199 mm (7.83 inches)
Thickness 17.6 mm (0.69 inches) 15.8 mm (0.62 inches)
Area 681 cm2 (105.7 inches2) 601 cm2 (93.1 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~71.5% ~81.1%
Side bezels 8.5 mm 3.8 mm
Colors Black, Gray Silver
Transformer No No
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Number of fans 1 2
Noise level 36.3 dB -

Display

Size 13.3 inches 13.3 inches
Type TN LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 118 ppi 166 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9
Resolution 1366 x 768 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels
HDR support No -
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Glossy (Antireflective)
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Voltage - 7.6 V
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Left Left
Charge power 65 W 45 W
Weigh of AC adapter 355 gramm -

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 1.7-3.0 GHz 1.7-3.0 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.1 GHz 4.1 GHz
Cores 2 2
Threads 4 4
L3 Cache 6 MB 6 MB
Integrated GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics G4 Intel Iris Xe Graphics G4
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 15 W 15 W
Type Integrated Integrated
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm
GPU base clock 300 MHz 300 MHz
GPU boost clock 1100 MHz 1100 MHz
FLOPS 0.84 TFLOPS 0.84 TFLOPS
Memory size System Shared System Shared
Memoty type DDR4 LPDDR4X
Memory speed 3.2 Gbps 4.27 Gbps
Shading units 384 384
DirectX support 12 12
GPU performance
ThinkPad L13 Gen 2 (Intel)
0.84 TFLOPS
XPS 13 9305
0.84 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 1x4 GB 2x4 GB
Clock 3200 MHz 4267 MHz
Type DDR4 LPDDR4X
Upgradable No No
Total slots 2 2

Storage

Storage size
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x128 GB 1x256 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 1 1
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Audio chip Synaptic CX11880 -
Speakers 2.0 2.0
Power - 2x2W
Dolby Atmos Yes -
Loudness 77.6 dB -
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6
Bluetooth v5.2 v5.1
Fingerprint - Yes
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB Type-C 2x USB 4.0 3x USB 3.2
USB-A 2x USB 3.2 No
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 No
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No No
SD card reader Yes Yes
Proprietary charging port No No

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No No
Backlight Yes Yes
Touchpad
Surface Plastic Glass
Windows Precision Yes Yes

