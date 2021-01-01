Lenovo ThinkPad L13 Gen 2 (Intel) vs Dell XPS 15 9500
Lenovo ThinkPad L13 Gen 2 (Intel)
From $655
Dell XPS 15 9500
From $1149
Review
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score
Key Differences
Advantages of the Lenovo ThinkPad L13 Gen 2 (Intel)
- Includes an old-school USB-A port
- Significantly easier to carry: weighs 450 grams less (around 0.99 lbs)
- Much smaller footprint: 14% more compact case (105.5 vs 122.6 square inches)
Advantages of the Dell XPS 15 9500
- Can run popular games at about 144-197% higher FPS
- Around 2.2x better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R20 test
- Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 3 versus 2
- Thinner bezels and 25% higher screen-to-body ratio
- Features a bigger (~22%) battery – 56 against 46 watt-hours
- User-upgradable RAM (up to 64GB)
- Provides 100% higher max. screen brightness: 500 vs 250 nits
- 23% sharper screen – 145 versus 118 pixels per inch (PPI)
Tests and SpecificationsComparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
vs
Case
|Weight
|1.38 kg (3.04 lbs)
|1.83 kg (4.04 lbs)
|Width
|311.3 mm (12.26 inches)
|344 mm (13.54 inches)
|Height
|218.9 mm (8.62 inches)
|230 mm (9.06 inches)
|Thickness
|17.6 mm (0.69 inches)
|18 mm (0.71 inches)
|Area
|681 cm2 (105.7 inches2)
|791 cm2 (122.7 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~71.5%
|~89.2%
|Side bezels
|8.5 mm
|4 mm
|Colors
|Black, Gray
|Silver
|Transformer
|No
|No
|Opening angle
|-
|140°
|Cooling system
|Active
|Active
|Vapor chamber
|No
|No
|Number of fans
|1
|2
|Max. fan speed (RPM)
|-
|5000 RPM
|Noise level
|36.3 dB
|46 dB
Display
|Size
|13.3 inches
|15.6 inches
|Type
|TN LCD
|IPS LCD
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|60 Hz
|PPI
|118 ppi
|145 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|16:9
|16:10
|Resolution
|1366 x 768 pixels
|1920 x 1200 pixels
|HDR support
|No
|Yes, Dolby Vision
|Touchscreen
|No
|No
|Coating
|Matte
|Matte
|Contrast
|-
|1650:1
|sRGB color space
|-
|100%
|Adobe RGB profile
|-
|89.5%
|DCI-P3 color gamut
|-
|94%
|Response time
|-
|43 ms
Battery
Capacity
|Full charging time
|-
|3:00 hr
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Ion
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|Yes
|Yes
|Charging port position
|Left
|Left, Right
|Charge power
|65 W
|90 / 130 W
|Weigh of AC adapter
|355 gramm
|481 gramm
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|1.7-3.0 GHz
|2.5 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|4.1 GHz
|4.5 GHz
|Cores
|2
|4
|Threads
|4
|8
|L3 Cache
|6 MB
|8 MB
|Integrated GPU
|Intel Iris Xe Graphics G4
|Intel UHD Graphics 630
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|14 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1279
1193
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
XPS 15 9500 +79%
4268
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
499
438
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
XPS 15 9500 +121%
2087
Graphics Card
GPU name
|TGP
|15 W
|55 W
|Type
|Integrated
|Dedicated
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|12 nm
|GPU base clock
|300 MHz
|1350 MHz
|GPU boost clock
|1100 MHz
|1485 MHz
|FLOPS
|0.84 TFLOPS
|3.041 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|System Shared
|4 GB
|Memoty type
|DDR4
|GDDR6
|Memory bus
|-
|128 bit
|Memory speed
|3.2 Gbps
|~12 Gbps
|Shading units
|384
|1024
|DirectX support
|12
|12
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|1x4 GB
|2x4 GB
|Clock
|3200 MHz
|2933 MHz
|Type
|DDR4
|DDR4
|Upgradable
|No
|Yes
|Total slots
|2
|2
|Max. ram size
|-
|64 GB
Storage
Storage size
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x128 GB
|1x256 GB
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|1
|2
|NVMe
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Audio chip
|Synaptic CX11880
|Realtek ALC3281-CG
|Speakers
|2.0
|2.2
|Power
|-
|2x2.5W
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
|-
|Loudness
|77.6 dB
|84.2 dB
|Microphones
|2
|2
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v6
|v6
|Bluetooth
|v5.2
|v5
|Fingerprint
|-
|Yes
|Optical drive
|No
|No
|Webcam
|Above the display
|Above the display
|Webcam resolution
|1280 x 720
|1280 x 720
|USB Type-C
|2x USB 4.0
|3x USB 3.1
|USB-A
|2x USB 3.2
|No
|HDMI
|1x HDMI 2.0
|No
|DisplayPort
|No
|No
|VGA
|No
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|No
|No
|SD card reader
|Yes
|Yes
|Proprietary charging port
|No
|No
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Island
|Numpad
|No
|No
|Backlight
|Yes
|Yes
|Key travel
|-
|1.3 mm
|Size
|-
|15.0 x 9.0 cm
|Surface
|Plastic
|Glass
|Windows Precision
|Yes
|Yes
