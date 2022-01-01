You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review Display - 1366 x 768 1920 x 1080 (Non-Touch) 1920 x 1080 (Touch) - 1920 x 1080 (TN) 1920 x 1080 (IPS) Battery 46 Wh - 45 Wh 57 Wh CPU - Intel Core i3 1115G4 Intel Core i5 1135G7 Intel Core i5 1145G7 Intel Core i7 1165G7 - AMD Ryzen 3 5300U AMD Ryzen 5 5500U AMD Ryzen 5 5600U AMD Ryzen 5 Pro 5650U AMD Ryzen 7 5700U AMD Ryzen 7 5800U RAM - 4GB 8GB 16GB - 4GB 8GB 16GB 24GB Storage - 128GB 256GB 512GB 1024GB - 256GB 512GB 1024GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the Lenovo ThinkPad L13 Gen 2 (Intel) Easier to carry: weighs 260 grams less (around 0.57 lbs)

Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1 Advantages of the Lenovo ThinkPad E14 Gen 3 (AMD) Around 79% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test

Thinner bezels and 6% higher screen-to-body ratio

33% sharper screen – 157 versus 118 pixels per inch (PPI)

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 1.38 kg (3.04 lbs) 1.64 kg (3.62 lbs) Dimensions 311.3 x 218.9 x 17.6 mm

12.26 x 8.62 x 0.69 inches 324 x 220.7 x 17.9-20.9 mm

12.76 x 8.69 x 0.7-0.82 inches Area 681 cm2 (105.7 inches2) 715 cm2 (110.9 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~71.5% ~75.5% Side bezels 8.5 mm 7.1 mm Colors Black, Gray Black Transformer No No Opening angle - 180° Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber No No Number of fans 1 1 Noise level 36.3 dB 34.5 dB

Display 1366 x 768 1920 x 1080 (Non-Touch) 1920 x 1080 (Touch) 1920 x 1080 (TN) 1920 x 1080 (IPS) Size 13.3 inches 14 inches Type TN LCD TN LCD Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz PPI 118 ppi 157 ppi Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9 Resolution 1366 x 768 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels HDR support No No Touchscreen No No Coating Matte Matte Max. brightness ThinkPad L13 Gen 2 (Intel) 250 nits ThinkPad E14 Gen 3 (AMD) 250 nits

Battery Capacity 46 Wh 45 Wh 57 Wh Battery type Li-Po Li-Po Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Left Left Charge power 65 W 65 W Weigh of AC adapter 355 gramm 365 gramm

Graphics Card GPU name Intel UHD Graphics Xe G4 Radeon RX Vega 6 (Ryzen 4000) TGP 15 W 15 W Type Integrated Integrated Fabrication process 10 nm 7 nm GPU base clock 300 MHz 0 MHz GPU boost clock 1100 MHz 1500 MHz FLOPS 0.84 TFLOPS - Memory size System Shared System Shared Memory type DDR4 DDR4 Memory speed 3.2 Gbps 3.2 Gbps Shading units (cores) 384 384 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 24 24 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 12 8 GPU performance ThinkPad L13 Gen 2 (Intel) 0.84 TFLOPS ThinkPad E14 Gen 3 (AMD) n/a

RAM RAM size 4GB 8GB 16GB 4GB 8GB 16GB 24GB Channels 1x4 GB 1x4 GB Clock 3200 MHz 3200 MHz Type DDR4 DDR4 Upgradable No No Total slots 2 2

Storage Storage size 128GB 256GB 512GB 1024GB 256GB 512GB 1024GB Bus PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x128 GB 1x256 GB Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 1 2 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Audio chip Synaptic CX11880 Realtek ALC328 Speakers 2.0 2.0 Power - 2x2W Dolby Atmos Yes Yes Loudness 77.6 dB 77.5 dB Microphones 2 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6 v6 Bluetooth v5.2 v5.2 Fingerprint Optional Yes Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720 Ports USB-A 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 2x USB 4.0 1x USB 3.2 Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 No HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 1x HDMI 1.4 DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) No Yes SD card reader Yes No Proprietary charging port No No

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad No No Backlight Yes Yes Key travel - 1.8 mm Touchpad Size - 10.0 x 5.6 cm Surface Plastic - Windows Precision Yes Yes

