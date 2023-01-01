Please select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review Display - 1920 x 1200 (Non-Touch) 1920 x 1200 (Touch) 1920 x 1080 CPU - Intel Core i3 1315U Intel Core i5 1335U Intel Core i5 1345U Intel Core i7 1355U Intel Core i7 1365U AMD Ryzen 3 7330U AMD Ryzen 5 7530U AMD Ryzen 7 7730U - AMD Ryzen 3 5300U AMD Ryzen 5 5500U AMD Ryzen 7 5700U AMD Ryzen 3 5425U AMD Ryzen 5 5625U AMD Ryzen 7 5825U RAM - 8GB 16GB 32GB - 8GB 16GB Storage - 256GB 512GB 1024GB - 256GB 512GB 1024GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the Lenovo ThinkPad L13 Gen 4 Around 32% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test

Around 32% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test Provides 33% higher max. screen brightness: 400 vs 300 nits Advantages of the Acer Swift 3 (SF314-44) Thinner bezels and 3% higher screen-to-body ratio

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 1.26 kg (2.78 lbs) 1.25 kg (2.76 lbs) Dimensions 305 x 218 x 17.06 mm

12.01 x 8.58 x 0.67 inches 321.7 x 211.7 x 15.90 mm

12.67 x 8.33 x 0.63 inches Area 665 cm2 (103 inches2) 681 cm2 (105.5 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~77.1% ~79.3% Side bezels 9.3 mm 5.9 mm Colors Black, Gray Silver, Pink Material Top: Aluminum

Aluminum Transformer No No Opening angle 180° - Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber No No Liquid metal No No Number of fans 1 2

Display 1920 x 1200 (Non-Touch) 1920 x 1200 (Touch) 1920 x 1080 Size 13.3 inches 14 inches Type IPS LCD IPS LCD Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz PPI 170 ppi 157 ppi Aspect ratio 16:10 16:9 Resolution 1920 x 1200 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels HDR support No No Sync technology No No Touchscreen No No Coating Matte Matte Ambient light sensor No No Screen space comparison Swift 3 (SF314-44) 14″ (16:9 ratio) = 83.8 in2 ThinkPad L13 Gen 4 13.3″ (16:10 ratio) = 79.5 in2 ~ 5% more screen space Display tests Contrast 1500:1 - sRGB color space 100% 100% Max. brightness ThinkPad L13 Gen 4 +33% 400 nits Swift 3 (SF314-44) 300 nits

Battery Capacity 46 Wh 48 Wh Full charging time - 2:00 hr Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Left Left Charge power 45 / 65 W 65 W Weight of AC adapter 360 grams -

Graphics Card GPU name Intel UHD Graphics (64 EU) Radeon RX Vega 6 (Ryzen 4000) TGP 45 W 15 W Type Integrated Integrated Fabrication process 10 nm 7 nm GPU base clock 300 MHz 0 MHz GPU boost clock 1400 MHz 1500 MHz FLOPS 1.43 TFLOPS - Memory size System Shared System Shared Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR4X Memory speed 4.8 Gbps 4.27 Gbps Shading units (cores) 512 384 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 32 24 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 16 8 GPU performance ThinkPad L13 Gen 4 1.43 TFLOPS Swift 3 (SF314-44) n/a

RAM RAM size 8GB 16GB 32GB 8GB 16GB Channels 2x4 GB 1x8 GB Clock 4800 MHz 4266 MHz Type LPDDR5 LPDDR4X Upgradable No No

Storage Storage size 256GB 512GB 1024GB 256GB 512GB 1024GB Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x256 GB 1x256 GB Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 1 1 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Audio chip Realtek ALC3287 - Speakers 2.0 2.0 Power 2x2W - Dolby Atmos Yes No Microphones 2 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6E v6E Bluetooth v5.2 v5.2 Fingerprint Optional Yes Infrared sensor Optional No Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 1920 x 1080 Ports USB-A 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 2x USB 4.0 2x USB 3.2 Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 No HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 1x HDMI 2.1 DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) No No SD card reader Yes No Proprietary charging port No Yes

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad No No Backlight Yes Optional Key travel 1.5 mm - Touchpad Size 11.5 x 5.6 cm - Surface Plastic Plastic Windows Precision Yes Yes

Further details Notes on ThinkPad L13 Gen 4: - The Intel version supports Thunderbolt 4 (USB 4.0) and LPDDR5 memory, while the AMD variant offers only USB 3.2 and soldered DDR4 memory.

* Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can vary depending on the laptop's specific configuration or region.