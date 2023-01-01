Please select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review Display - 1920 x 1200 (Non-Touch) 1920 x 1200 (Touch) - 1920 x 1080 (250 nits) 1920 x 1080 (400 nit) CPU - Intel Core i3 1315U Intel Core i5 1335U Intel Core i5 1345U Intel Core i7 1355U Intel Core i7 1365U AMD Ryzen 3 7330U AMD Ryzen 5 7530U AMD Ryzen 7 7730U - Intel Core i3 1315U Intel Core i5 1335U Intel Core i5 1345U Intel Core i5 1350P Intel Core i7 1355U Intel Core i7 1365U Intel Core i7 1370P RAM - 8GB 16GB 32GB - 8GB 16GB 32GB 64GB Storage - 256GB 512GB 1024GB - 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the Lenovo ThinkPad L13 Gen 4 Slightly easier to carry: weighs 150 grams less (around 0.33 lbs)

Slightly easier to carry: weighs 150 grams less (around 0.33 lbs) Provides 60% higher max. screen brightness: 400 vs 250 nits Advantages of the HP EliteBook 640 G10 Thinner bezels and 2% higher screen-to-body ratio

Thinner bezels and 2% higher screen-to-body ratio Features a bigger (~11%) battery – 51 against 46 watt-hours

Features a bigger (~11%) battery – 51 against 46 watt-hours User-upgradable RAM (up to 64GB)

User-upgradable RAM (up to 64GB) Better webcam recording quality

Value for money Please input the prices of the laptops (with selected configurations) and press the "Calculate" button to determine which one offers better value for money. Lenovo ThinkPad L13 Gen 4 USD GBP EUR CAD AUD PLN VS HP EliteBook 640 G10 Calculate

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 1.26 kg (2.78 lbs) 1.41 kg (3.11 lbs) Dimensions 305 x 218 x 17.06 mm

12.01 x 8.58 x 0.67 inches 321.81 x 213.86 x 19.81 mm

12.67 x 8.42 x 0.78 inches Area 665 cm2 (103 inches2) 688 cm2 (106.7 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~77.1% ~78.5% Side bezels 9.3 mm 6 mm Colors Black, Gray Silver Material Top: Aluminum

Plastic Transformer No No Opening angle 180° - Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber No No Liquid metal No No Number of fans 1 1

Display 1920 x 1200 (Non-Touch) 1920 x 1200 (Touch) 1920 x 1080 (250 nits) 1920 x 1080 (400 nit) Size 13.3 inches 14 inches Type IPS LCD IPS LCD Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz PPI 170 ppi 157 ppi Aspect ratio 16:10 16:9 Resolution 1920 x 1200 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels HDR support No No Sync technology No No Touchscreen No No Coating Matte Matte Ambient light sensor No No Display tests Contrast 1500:1 - sRGB color space 100% - Max. brightness ThinkPad L13 Gen 4 +60% 400 nits EliteBook 640 G10 250 nits

Battery Capacity 46 Wh 51 Wh Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Left Right Charge power 45 / 65 W 65 W Cable length - 1 meters Weight of AC adapter 360 grams 265 grams

Graphics Card GPU name Intel UHD Graphics (64 EU) Intel UHD Graphics (64 EU) TGP 45 W 45 W Type Integrated Integrated Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm GPU base clock 300 MHz 300 MHz GPU boost clock 1400 MHz 1400 MHz FLOPS 1.43 TFLOPS 1.43 TFLOPS Memory size System Shared System Shared Memory type LPDDR5 DDR5 Memory speed 4.8 Gbps 4.8 Gbps Shading units (cores) 512 512 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 32 32 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 16 16 GPU performance ThinkPad L13 Gen 4 1.43 TFLOPS EliteBook 640 G10 1.43 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 8GB 16GB 32GB 8GB 16GB 32GB 64GB Channels 2x4 GB 1x8 GB Clock 4800 MHz 4800 MHz Type LPDDR5 DDR5 Upgradable No Yes Total slots - 2 Max. ram size - 64 GB

Storage Storage size 256GB 512GB 1024GB 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x256 GB 1x256 GB Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 1 2 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Audio chip Realtek ALC3287 - Speakers 2.0 2.0 Power 2x2W - Dolby Atmos Yes No Microphones 2 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6E v6E Bluetooth v5.2 v5.3 Fingerprint Optional Optional Infrared sensor Optional No Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 2560 x 1440 Ports USB-A 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 2x USB 4.0 2x USB 3.2 Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 4 HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 1x HDMI 2.1 DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) No Yes SD card reader Yes No Proprietary charging port No Yes

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad No No Backlight Yes - Key travel 1.5 mm - Touchpad Size 11.5 x 5.6 cm - Surface Plastic Plastic Windows Precision Yes Yes

Further details Notes on ThinkPad L13 Gen 4: - The Intel version supports Thunderbolt 4 (USB 4.0) and LPDDR5 memory, while the AMD variant offers only USB 3.2 and soldered DDR4 memory.

* Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can vary depending on the laptop's specific configuration or region.