Home > Laptop comparison > ThinkPad L13 Gen 4 or Laptop 14 – what's better?

Lenovo ThinkPad L13 Gen 4 vs HP Laptop 14

53 out of 100
Lenovo ThinkPad L13 Gen 4
VS
38 out of 100
HP Laptop 14
Lenovo ThinkPad L13 Gen 4
HP Laptop 14
Please select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display
CPU
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of Lenovo ThinkPad L13 Gen 4 and HP Laptop 14 important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Portability
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score
You can adjust the importance of each feature to more precisely determine which laptop better suits your personal needs.
Adjust priorities
Feature
Priority (Weight)
Performance (Apps):
Gaming (3D):
Screen:
Battery Life:
Portability:
Connectivity:
The higher the priority, the more it will affect the final NanoReview score.

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Lenovo ThinkPad L13 Gen 4
  • Around 2.5x better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
  • Slightly easier to carry: weighs 140 grams less (around 0.31 lbs)
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1
  • Can run popular games at about 51-70% higher FPS
  • Features a bigger (~12%) battery – 46 against 41 watt-hours
  • High-speed PCI Express Gen 4 interface
  • Provides 60% higher max. screen brightness: 400 vs 250 nits
  • 52% sharper screen – 170 versus 112 pixels per inch (PPI)
Advantages of the HP Laptop 14
  • Display has support for touch input
  • User-upgradable RAM (up to 16GB)

Value for money

Please input the prices of the laptops (with selected configurations) and press the "Calculate" button to determine which one offers better value for money.
VS

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
ThinkPad L13 Gen 4
vs
Laptop 14

Case

Weight 1.26 kg (2.78 lbs) 1.4 kg (3.09 lbs)
Dimensions 305 x 218 x 17.06 mm
12.01 x 8.58 x 0.67 inches		 323.6 x 214.9 x 17.8-32.5 mm
12.74 x 8.46 x 0.7-1.28 inches
Area 665 cm2 (103 inches2) 695 cm2 (107.8 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~77.1% ~77.7%
Side bezels 9.3 mm 6.9 mm
Colors Black, Gray White, Black, Silver, Gold, Blue
Material Top: Aluminum
Plastic
Transformer No No
Opening angle 180° -
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Liquid metal No No
Number of fans 1 1

Display

Size 13.3 inches 14 inches
Type IPS LCD TN LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 170 ppi 112 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:10 16:9
Resolution 1920 x 1200 pixels 1366 x 768 pixels
HDR support No No
Sync technology No No
Touchscreen No Yes
Coating Matte Matte
Ambient light sensor No No
Screen space comparison
Laptop 14
14″ (16:9 ratio) = 83.8 in2
ThinkPad L13 Gen 4
13.3″ (16:10 ratio) = 79.5 in2
~5% more screen space
Display tests
Contrast 1500:1 -
sRGB color space 100% -
Max. brightness
ThinkPad L13 Gen 4 +60%
400 nits
Laptop 14
250 nits

Battery

Capacity
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes No
Charging port position Left Right
Charge power 45 / 65 W 45 W
Weight of AC adapter 360 grams -

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 1.2 GHz 0 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.5 GHz -
Cores 6 (2P + 4E) 4 (0P + 4E)
Threads 8 4
L3 Cache 10 MB 6 MB
Integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics (64EU) Intel UHD Graphics (32 EU)
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
ThinkPad L13 Gen 4 +167%
6001
Laptop 14
2248
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
ThinkPad L13 Gen 4 +125%
1612
Laptop 14
717
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
ThinkPad L13 Gen 4 +146%
5907
Laptop 14
2398
Submit your Cinebench R23 result

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 45 W 45 W
Type Integrated Integrated
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm
GPU base clock 300 MHz 300 MHz
GPU boost clock 1400 MHz 1400 MHz
FLOPS 1.43 TFLOPS 0.74 TFLOPS
Memory size System Shared System Shared
Memory type LPDDR5 DDR4
Memory speed 4.8 Gbps 3.2 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 512 256
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 32 16
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 16 8
GPU performance
ThinkPad L13 Gen 4 +93%
1.43 TFLOPS
Laptop 14
0.74 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x4 GB 1x4 GB
Clock 4800 MHz 3200 MHz
Type LPDDR5 DDR4
Upgradable No Yes
Total slots - 2
Max. ram size - 16 GB

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB 1x128 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 1 1
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Audio chip Realtek ALC3287 -
Speakers 2.0 2.0
Power 2x2W -
Dolby Atmos Yes No
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6E v6
Bluetooth v5.2 v5.3
Fingerprint Optional No
Infrared sensor Optional No
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 1920 x 1080
Ports
USB-A 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 2x USB 4.0 1x USB 3.2
Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 No
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 1x HDMI 1.4
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No No
SD card reader Yes No
Proprietary charging port No Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No No
Backlight Yes Optional
Key travel 1.5 mm -
Touchpad
Size 11.5 x 5.6 cm -
Surface Plastic Plastic
Windows Precision Yes Yes
Further details
Notes on ThinkPad L13 Gen 4:
    - The Intel version supports Thunderbolt 4 (USB 4.0) and LPDDR5 memory, while the AMD variant offers only USB 3.2 and soldered DDR4 memory.
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can vary depending on the laptop's specific configuration or region.

Cast your vote

So, which laptop would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related Comparisons

1. ThinkPad L13 Gen 4 vs ThinkPad L14 Gen 4
2. ThinkPad L13 Gen 4 vs ThinkPad L13 Yoga Gen 3 (Intel)
3. ThinkPad L13 Gen 4 vs ThinkPad X13 Gen 3 (Intel)
4. ThinkPad L13 Gen 4 vs ThinkPad L13 Yoga Gen 4
5. ThinkPad L13 Gen 4 vs XPS 13 9315
6. Laptop 14 vs Macbook Air (M1, 2020)
7. Laptop 14 vs Vivobook Go 14
8. Laptop 14 vs Aspire 3 (A315-24P)
9. Laptop 14 vs Laptop 15
10. Laptop 14 vs Inspiron 14 7430
Compare other laptops (620+)

Comments

Write your opinion about the comparison of HP Laptop 14 and Lenovo ThinkPad L13 Gen 4 or ask any questions
Promotion
EnglishРусский