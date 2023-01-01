Lenovo ThinkPad L13 Gen 4 vs HP Laptop 14
Please select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Review
Performance
System and application performance
29
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
20
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
18
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
60
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
71
Portability
Design, materials, durability and usability
87
You can adjust the importance of each feature to more precisely determine which laptop better suits your personal needs.
Key Differences
Advantages of the Lenovo ThinkPad L13 Gen 4
- Around 2.5x better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
- Slightly easier to carry: weighs 140 grams less (around 0.31 lbs)
- Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1
- Can run popular games at about 51-70% higher FPS
- Features a bigger (~12%) battery – 46 against 41 watt-hours
- High-speed PCI Express Gen 4 interface
- Provides 60% higher max. screen brightness: 400 vs 250 nits
- 52% sharper screen – 170 versus 112 pixels per inch (PPI)
Advantages of the HP Laptop 14
- Display has support for touch input
- User-upgradable RAM (up to 16GB)
Value for money
Please input the prices of the laptops (with selected configurations) and press the "Calculate" button to determine which one offers better value for money.
Tests and SpecificationsComparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
vs
Case
|Weight
|1.26 kg (2.78 lbs)
|1.4 kg (3.09 lbs)
|Dimensions
|305 x 218 x 17.06 mm
12.01 x 8.58 x 0.67 inches
|323.6 x 214.9 x 17.8-32.5 mm
12.74 x 8.46 x 0.7-1.28 inches
|Area
|665 cm2 (103 inches2)
|695 cm2 (107.8 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~77.1%
|~77.7%
|Side bezels
|9.3 mm
|6.9 mm
|Colors
|Black, Gray
|White, Black, Silver, Gold, Blue
|Material
|Top: Aluminum
|Plastic
|Transformer
|No
|No
|Opening angle
|180°
|-
Size comparison
|Cooling system
|Active
|Active
|Vapor chamber
|No
|No
|Liquid metal
|No
|No
|Number of fans
|1
|1
Display
|Size
|13.3 inches
|14 inches
|Type
|IPS LCD
|TN LCD
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|60 Hz
|PPI
|170 ppi
|112 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|16:10
|16:9
|Resolution
|1920 x 1200 pixels
|1366 x 768 pixels
|HDR support
|No
|No
|Sync technology
|No
|No
|Touchscreen
|No
|Yes
|Coating
|Matte
|Matte
|Ambient light sensor
|No
|No
Screen space comparison
Laptop 14
14″ (16:9 ratio) = 83.8 in2
ThinkPad L13 Gen 4
13.3″ (16:10 ratio) = 79.5 in2
~5% more screen space
|Contrast
|1500:1
|-
|sRGB color space
|100%
|-
Battery
Capacity
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|Yes
|No
|Charging port position
|Left
|Right
|Charge power
|45 / 65 W
|45 W
|Weight of AC adapter
|360 grams
|-
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|1.2 GHz
|0 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|4.5 GHz
|-
|Cores
|6 (2P + 4E)
|4 (0P + 4E)
|Threads
|8
|4
|L3 Cache
|10 MB
|6 MB
|Integrated GPU
|Intel UHD Graphics (64EU)
|Intel UHD Graphics (32 EU)
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|10 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
ThinkPad L13 Gen 4 +86%
1570
844
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
ThinkPad L13 Gen 4 +167%
6001
2248
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
ThinkPad L13 Gen 4 +125%
1612
717
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
ThinkPad L13 Gen 4 +146%
5907
2398
Graphics Card
GPU name
|TGP
|45 W
|45 W
|Type
|Integrated
|Integrated
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|10 nm
|GPU base clock
|300 MHz
|300 MHz
|GPU boost clock
|1400 MHz
|1400 MHz
|FLOPS
|1.43 TFLOPS
|0.74 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|System Shared
|System Shared
|Memory type
|LPDDR5
|DDR4
|Memory speed
|4.8 Gbps
|3.2 Gbps
|Shading units (cores)
|512
|256
|Texture mapping units (TMUs)
|32
|16
|Raster operations pipelines (ROPs)
|16
|8
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|2x4 GB
|1x4 GB
|Clock
|4800 MHz
|3200 MHz
|Type
|LPDDR5
|DDR4
|Upgradable
|No
|Yes
|Total slots
|-
|2
|Max. ram size
|-
|16 GB
Storage
Storage size
|Bus
|PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
|PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x)
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x256 GB
|1x128 GB
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|1
|1
|NVMe
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Audio chip
|Realtek ALC3287
|-
|Speakers
|2.0
|2.0
|Power
|2x2W
|-
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
|No
|Microphones
|2
|2
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v6E
|v6
|Bluetooth
|v5.2
|v5.3
|Fingerprint
|Optional
|No
|Infrared sensor
|Optional
|No
|Optical drive
|No
|No
|Webcam
|Above the display
|Above the display
|Webcam resolution
|1920 x 1080
|1920 x 1080
|USB-A
|2x USB 3.2
|2x USB 3.2
|USB Type-C
|2x USB 4.0
|1x USB 3.2
|Thunderbolt
|Thunderbolt 4
|No
|HDMI
|1x HDMI 2.0
|1x HDMI 1.4
|DisplayPort
|No
|No
|VGA
|No
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|No
|No
|SD card reader
|Yes
|No
|Proprietary charging port
|No
|Yes
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Island
|Numpad
|No
|No
|Backlight
|Yes
|Optional
|Key travel
|1.5 mm
|-
|Size
|11.5 x 5.6 cm
|-
|Surface
|Plastic
|Plastic
|Windows Precision
|Yes
|Yes
Further details
Notes on ThinkPad L13 Gen 4:
- The Intel version supports Thunderbolt 4 (USB 4.0) and LPDDR5 memory, while the AMD variant offers only USB 3.2 and soldered DDR4 memory.
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can vary depending on the laptop's specific configuration or region.
