Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the Lenovo ThinkPad L13 Gen 4 Around 2.5x better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test

Around 2.5x better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test Slightly easier to carry: weighs 140 grams less (around 0.31 lbs)

Slightly easier to carry: weighs 140 grams less (around 0.31 lbs) Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1

Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1 Can run popular games at about 51-70% higher FPS

Can run popular games at about 51-70% higher FPS Features a bigger (~12%) battery – 46 against 41 watt-hours

Features a bigger (~12%) battery – 46 against 41 watt-hours High-speed PCI Express Gen 4 interface

High-speed PCI Express Gen 4 interface Provides 60% higher max. screen brightness: 400 vs 250 nits

Provides 60% higher max. screen brightness: 400 vs 250 nits 52% sharper screen – 170 versus 112 pixels per inch (PPI) Advantages of the HP Laptop 14 Display has support for touch input

Display has support for touch input User-upgradable RAM (up to 16GB)

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 1.26 kg (2.78 lbs) 1.4 kg (3.09 lbs) Dimensions 305 x 218 x 17.06 mm

12.01 x 8.58 x 0.67 inches 323.6 x 214.9 x 17.8-32.5 mm

12.74 x 8.46 x 0.7-1.28 inches Area 665 cm2 (103 inches2) 695 cm2 (107.8 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~77.1% ~77.7% Side bezels 9.3 mm 6.9 mm Colors Black, Gray White, Black, Silver, Gold, Blue Material Top: Aluminum

Plastic Transformer No No Opening angle 180° - Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber No No Liquid metal No No Number of fans 1 1

Display 1920 x 1200 (Non-Touch) 1920 x 1200 (Touch) 1366 x 768 1920 x 1080 (250 nit) 1920 x 1080 (400 nit) 2560 x 1440 Size 13.3 inches 14 inches Type IPS LCD TN LCD Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz PPI 170 ppi 112 ppi Aspect ratio 16:10 16:9 Resolution 1920 x 1200 pixels 1366 x 768 pixels HDR support No No Sync technology No No Touchscreen No Yes Coating Matte Matte Ambient light sensor No No Screen space comparison Laptop 14 14″ (16:9 ratio) = 83.8 in2 ThinkPad L13 Gen 4 13.3″ (16:10 ratio) = 79.5 in2 ~ 5% more screen space Display tests Contrast 1500:1 - sRGB color space 100% - Max. brightness ThinkPad L13 Gen 4 +60% 400 nits Laptop 14 250 nits

Battery Capacity 46 Wh 41 Wh Battery type Li-Po Li-Po Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes No Charging port position Left Right Charge power 45 / 65 W 45 W Weight of AC adapter 360 grams -

Graphics Card GPU name Intel UHD Graphics (64 EU) Intel UHD Graphics (32 EU) TGP 45 W 45 W Type Integrated Integrated Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm GPU base clock 300 MHz 300 MHz GPU boost clock 1400 MHz 1400 MHz FLOPS 1.43 TFLOPS 0.74 TFLOPS Memory size System Shared System Shared Memory type LPDDR5 DDR4 Memory speed 4.8 Gbps 3.2 Gbps Shading units (cores) 512 256 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 32 16 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 16 8 GPU performance ThinkPad L13 Gen 4 +93% 1.43 TFLOPS Laptop 14 0.74 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 8GB 16GB 32GB 4GB 8GB 12GB 16GB Channels 2x4 GB 1x4 GB Clock 4800 MHz 3200 MHz Type LPDDR5 DDR4 Upgradable No Yes Total slots - 2 Max. ram size - 16 GB

Storage Storage size 256GB 512GB 1024GB 128GB 256GB 512GB 1024GB Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x256 GB 1x128 GB Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 1 1 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Audio chip Realtek ALC3287 - Speakers 2.0 2.0 Power 2x2W - Dolby Atmos Yes No Microphones 2 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6E v6 Bluetooth v5.2 v5.3 Fingerprint Optional No Infrared sensor Optional No Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 1920 x 1080 Ports USB-A 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 2x USB 4.0 1x USB 3.2 Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 No HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 1x HDMI 1.4 DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) No No SD card reader Yes No Proprietary charging port No Yes

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad No No Backlight Yes Optional Key travel 1.5 mm - Touchpad Size 11.5 x 5.6 cm - Surface Plastic Plastic Windows Precision Yes Yes

Further details Notes on ThinkPad L13 Gen 4: - The Intel version supports Thunderbolt 4 (USB 4.0) and LPDDR5 memory, while the AMD variant offers only USB 3.2 and soldered DDR4 memory.

* Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can vary depending on the laptop's specific configuration or region.