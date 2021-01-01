Home > Laptop comparison > ThinkPad L13 Yoga Gen 2 (Intel) or Macbook Air (M1, 2020) – what's better?

Lenovo ThinkPad L13 Yoga Gen 2 (Intel) vs Apple Macbook Air (M1, 2020)

54 out of 100
Lenovo ThinkPad L13 Yoga Gen 2 (Intel)
VS
63 out of 100
Apple Macbook Air (M1, 2020)
Lenovo ThinkPad L13 Yoga Gen 2 (Intel)
From $961
Apple Macbook Air (M1, 2020)
From $999
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
CPU Apple M1
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of Lenovo ThinkPad L13 Yoga Gen 2 (Intel) and Apple Macbook Air (M1, 2020) important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Lenovo ThinkPad L13 Yoga Gen 2 (Intel)
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • Display has support for touch input
Advantages of the Apple Macbook Air (M1, 2020)
  • Can run popular games at about 116-158% higher FPS
  • Slightly easier to carry: weighs 140 grams less (around 0.31 lbs)
  • Around 2.2x better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R20 test
  • Thinner bezels and 11% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • 37% sharper screen – 227 versus 166 pixels per inch (PPI)
  • Provides 33% higher max. screen brightness: 400 vs 300 nits

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
ThinkPad L13 Yoga Gen 2 (Intel)
vs
Macbook Air (M1, 2020)

Case

Weight 1.43 kg (3.15 lbs) 1.29 kg (2.84 lbs)
Width 311.5 mm (12.26 inches) 304.1 mm (11.97 inches)
Height 219 mm (8.62 inches) 212.4 mm (8.36 inches)
Thickness 17.6 mm (0.69 inches) 16.1 mm (0.63 inches)
Area 682 cm2 (105.7 inches2) 646 cm2 (100.1 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~71.5% ~79.4%
Side bezels 8.6 mm 8.8 mm
Colors Black Silver, Gold, Gray
Transformer Yes No
Opening angle 360° -
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Passive
Vapor chamber No Yes
Number of fans 1 -
Noise level 36.9 dB -

Display

Size 13.3 inches 13.3 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 166 ppi 227 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:10
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 2560 x 1600 pixels
HDR support No No
Touchscreen Yes No
Coating Glossy (Antireflective) Glossy (Antireflective)
Display tests
Contrast 1200:1 1069:1
sRGB color space 99.3% 99.8%
Adobe RGB profile 70.7% -
DCI-P3 color gamut 68.4% -
Response time 35 ms 35 ms
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Voltage - 11.4 V
Full charging time - 2:23 hr
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Left Left
Charge power 65 W 30 W
Cable length - 2 meters
Weigh of AC adapter 355 gramm 172 gramm

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 1.7-3.0 GHz 2.1 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.1 GHz 3.2 GHz
Cores 2 8
Threads 4 8
L3 Cache 6 MB -
Integrated GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics G4 Apple M1 GPU
Fabrication process 10 nm 5 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 15 W 10 W
Type Integrated Integrated
Fabrication process 10 nm 5 nm
GPU base clock 300 MHz 450 MHz
GPU boost clock 1100 MHz 1278 MHz
FLOPS 0.84 TFLOPS 2.6 TFLOPS
Memory size System Shared System Shared
Memoty type DDR4 LPDDR4X
Memory bus - 128 bit
Memory speed 3.2 Gbps 4.27 Gbps
Shading units 384 1024
DirectX support 12 -
GPU performance

RAM

RAM size
Channels 1x4 GB 2x4 GB
Clock 3200 MHz 4266 MHz
Type DDR4 LPDDR4X
Upgradable No No
Total slots 2 2

Storage

Storage size
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB 1x256 GB
Upgradable Yes No
Total slots 1 -
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Audio chip Synaptic CX11880 -
Speakers 2.0 2.0
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Loudness 81.4 dB 79.6 dB
Microphones 2 3

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6
Bluetooth v5.1 v5
Fingerprint - Yes
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB Type-C 2x USB 4.0 2x USB 3.1
USB-A 2x USB 3.2 No
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 No
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No No
SD card reader Yes No
Proprietary charging port No No

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No No
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel - 1 mm
Touchpad
Size - 12.1 x 8.1 cm
Surface Plastic Glass
Windows Precision Yes No

