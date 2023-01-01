You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review CPU - Intel Core i3 1115G4 Intel Core i5 1135G7 Intel Core i7 1165G7 Intel Core i7 1185G7 Apple M2 RAM - 4GB 8GB 16GB - 8GB 16GB 24GB Storage - 256GB 512GB 1024GB - 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB

Includes an old-school USB-A port Display has support for touch input Advantages of the Apple MacBook Air (M2, 2022) Can run popular games at about 141-193% higher FPS

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 1.43 kg (3.15 lbs) 1.24 kg (2.73 lbs) Dimensions 311.5 x 219 x 17.6 mm

12.26 x 8.62 x 0.69 inches 304.1 x 215 x 11.3 mm

11.97 x 8.46 x 0.44 inches Area 682 cm2 (105.7 inches2) 654 cm2 (101.3 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~71.5% ~82% Side bezels 8.6 mm 5.6 mm Colors Black Silver, Gold, Gray, Blue Transformer Yes No Opening angle 360° 130° Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Passive Vapor chamber No - Number of fans 1 - Noise level 36.9 dB -

Display 1920 x 1080 2560 x 1664 Size 13.3 inches 13.6 inches Type IPS LCD IPS LCD Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz PPI 166 ppi 225 ppi Aspect ratio 16:9 16:10 Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 2560 x 1664 pixels HDR support No Yes, HDR10 Touchscreen Yes No Coating Glossy (Antireflective) Glossy (Antireflective) Display tests Contrast 1200:1 1384:1 sRGB color space 99.3% 99.9% Adobe RGB profile 70.7% 87.6% DCI-P3 color gamut 68.4% 98.4% Response time 35 ms 29 ms Max. brightness ThinkPad L13 Yoga Gen 2 (Intel) 300 nits MacBook Air (M2, 2022) +67% 500 nits

Battery Capacity 46 Wh 52.6 Wh Full charging time - 2:30 hr Battery type Li-Po Li-Po Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Left Left Charge power 65 W 30 / 35 / 67 W Cable length - 2 meters Weigh of AC adapter 355 gramm 174 / 189 / 250 gramm

Graphics Card GPU name Intel UHD Graphics Xe G4 Apple M2 GPU (8-core) TGP 15 W 15 W Type Integrated Integrated Fabrication process 10 nm 5 nm GPU base clock 300 MHz 500 MHz GPU boost clock 1100 MHz 1456 MHz FLOPS 0.84 TFLOPS 3 TFLOPS Memory size System Shared System Shared Memory type DDR4 LPDDR5 Memory bus - 128 bit Memory speed 3.2 Gbps 6.4 Gbps Shading units (cores) 384 1024 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 24 64 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 12 32 GPU performance ThinkPad L13 Yoga Gen 2 (Intel) 0.84 TFLOPS MacBook Air (M2, 2022) +257% 3 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 4GB 8GB 16GB 8GB 16GB 24GB Channels 1x4 GB - Clock 3200 MHz 6400 MHz Type DDR4 LPDDR5 Upgradable No No

Storage Storage size 256GB 512GB 1024GB 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB Bus PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) Custom Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x256 GB 1x256 GB Upgradable Yes No Total slots 1 - NVMe Yes -

Sound Audio chip Synaptic CX11880 - Speakers 2.0 2.2 Dolby Atmos Yes Yes Loudness 81.4 dB 82.7 dB Microphones 2 3

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6 v6 Bluetooth v5.1 v5 Fingerprint Optional Yes Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1920 x 1080 Ports USB-A 2x USB 3.2 No USB Type-C 2x USB 4.0 2x USB 4.0 Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 3 HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 No DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) No No SD card reader Yes No Proprietary charging port No Yes

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad No No Backlight Yes Yes Key travel - 1 mm Touchpad Surface Plastic Glass Windows Precision Yes No

* Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.