52 out of 100
Lenovo ThinkPad L13 Yoga Gen 2 (Intel)
VS
47 out of 100
ASUS VivoBook 14 X413 (K413)
Lenovo ThinkPad L13 Yoga Gen 2 (Intel)
From $961
ASUS VivoBook 14 X413 (K413)
Display 1920 x 1080
CPU
RAM
Storage

Evaluation of Lenovo ThinkPad L13 Yoga Gen 2 (Intel) and ASUS VivoBook 14 X413 (K413) important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
Advantages of the Lenovo ThinkPad L13 Yoga Gen 2 (Intel)
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1
  • Features a a little bigger (~10%) battery – 46 against 42 watt-hours
  • Display has support for touch input
  • 48% sharper screen – 166 versus 112 pixels per inch (PPI)
  • Provides 50% higher max. screen brightness: 300 vs 200 nits
Advantages of the ASUS VivoBook 14 X413 (K413)
  • Can run popular games at about 68-93% higher FPS
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • Thinner bezels and 8% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • User-upgradable RAM (up to 24GB)

Laptop:
ThinkPad L13 Yoga Gen 2 (Intel)
vs
VivoBook 14 X413 (K413)

Case

Weight 1.43 kg (3.15 lbs) 1.4 kg (3.09 lbs)
Width 311.5 mm (12.26 inches) 324 mm (12.76 inches)
Height 219 mm (8.62 inches) 215 mm (8.46 inches)
Thickness 17.6 mm (0.69 inches) 18.3 mm (0.72 inches)
Area 682 cm2 (105.7 inches2) 697 cm2 (107.9 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~71.5% ~77.5%
Side bezels 8.6 mm 7.1 mm
Colors Black Black, Silver, Gold
Transformer Yes No
Opening angle 360° -
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Number of fans 1 -
Noise level 36.9 dB -

Display

Size 13.3 inches 14 inches
Type IPS LCD TN LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 166 ppi 112 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1366 x 768 pixels
HDR support No No
Touchscreen Yes No
Coating Glossy (Antireflective) Matte
Display tests
Contrast 1200:1 -
sRGB color space 99.3% -
Adobe RGB profile 70.7% -
DCI-P3 color gamut 68.4% -
Response time 35 ms -
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes No
Charging port position Left Left
Charge power 65 W 65 W
Weigh of AC adapter 355 gramm -

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 1.7-3.0 GHz 1.7-3.0 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.1 GHz 4.1 GHz
Cores 2 2
Threads 4 4
L3 Cache 6 MB 6 MB
Integrated GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics G4 Intel Iris Xe Graphics G4
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 15 W -
Type Integrated Dedicated
Fabrication process 10 nm 14 nm
GPU base clock 300 MHz 1354 MHz
GPU boost clock 1100 MHz 1468 MHz
FLOPS 0.84 TFLOPS 1.879 TFLOPS
Memory size System Shared 2 GB
Memoty type DDR4 GDDR5
Memory bus - 64 bit
Memory speed 3.2 Gbps ~7 Gbps
Shading units 384 640
DirectX support 12 12
GPU performance

RAM

RAM size
Channels 1x4 GB 1x4 GB
Clock 3200 MHz 3200 MHz
Type DDR4 DDR4
Upgradable No Yes
Total slots 2 2
Max. ram size - 24 GB

Storage

Storage size
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB 1x256 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 1 2
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Audio chip Synaptic CX11880 -
Speakers 2.0 2.0
Dolby Atmos Yes No
Loudness 81.4 dB -
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6
Bluetooth v5.1 v5
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB Type-C 2x USB 4.0 1x USB 3.2
USB-A 2x USB 3.2 3x USB 3.2
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 1x HDMI 1.4
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No No
SD card reader Yes Yes
Proprietary charging port No Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No No
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel - 1.4 mm
Touchpad
Surface Plastic Plastic
Windows Precision Yes Yes

