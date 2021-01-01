Home > Laptop comparison > ThinkPad L13 Yoga Gen 2 (Intel) or ZenBook 13 OLED UM325 – what's better?

Lenovo ThinkPad L13 Yoga Gen 2 (Intel) vs ASUS ZenBook 13 OLED UM325

59 out of 100
Lenovo ThinkPad L13 Yoga Gen 2 (Intel)
VS
67 out of 100
ASUS ZenBook 13 OLED UM325
Lenovo ThinkPad L13 Yoga Gen 2 (Intel)
From $961
ASUS ZenBook 13 OLED UM325
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
CPU
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of Lenovo ThinkPad L13 Yoga Gen 2 (Intel) and ASUS ZenBook 13 OLED UM325 important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Lenovo ThinkPad L13 Yoga Gen 2 (Intel)
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • Display has support for touch input
Advantages of the ASUS ZenBook 13 OLED UM325
  • Easier to carry: weighs 290 grams less (around 0.64 lbs)
  • Around 2.6x better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R20 test
  • Features a much bigger (~46%) battery – 67 against 46 watt-hours
  • Thinner bezels and 10% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Provides 33% higher max. screen brightness: 400 vs 300 nits
  • Smaller footprint: 9% more compact case (95.8 vs 105.7 square inches)

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
ThinkPad L13 Yoga Gen 2 (Intel)
vs
ZenBook 13 OLED UM325

Case

Weight 1.43 kg (3.15 lbs) 1.14 kg (2.51 lbs)
Width 311.5 mm (12.26 inches) 304.2 mm (11.98 inches)
Height 219 mm (8.62 inches) 203 mm (7.99 inches)
Thickness 17.6 mm (0.69 inches) 13.9 mm (0.55 inches)
Area 682 cm2 (105.7 inches2) 618 cm2 (95.7 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~71.5% ~78.9%
Side bezels 8.6 mm 4.9 mm
Colors Black Silver, Pink
Transformer Yes No
Opening angle 360° 150°
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Number of fans 1 1
Noise level 36.9 dB 39 dB

Display

Size 13.3 inches 13.3 inches
Type IPS LCD OLED
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 166 ppi 166 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels
HDR support No Yes, HDR10
Touchscreen Yes No
Coating Glossy (Antireflective) Glossy
Display tests
Contrast 1200:1 -
sRGB color space 99.3% -
Adobe RGB profile 70.7% -
DCI-P3 color gamut 68.4% 100%
Response time 35 ms -
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Left Left
Charge power 65 W 65 W
Weigh of AC adapter 355 gramm -

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 1.7-3.0 GHz 2.1 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.1 GHz 4 GHz
Cores 2 6
Threads 4 12
L3 Cache 6 MB 8 MB
Integrated GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics G4 Radeon RX Vega 7
Fabrication process 10 nm 7 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 15 W 10 W
Type Integrated Integrated
Fabrication process 10 nm 7 nm
GPU base clock 300 MHz 0 MHz
GPU boost clock 1100 MHz 1600 MHz
FLOPS 0.84 TFLOPS 0 TFLOPS
Memory size System Shared System Shared
Memoty type DDR4 LPDDR4X
Memory speed 3.2 Gbps 3.73 Gbps
Shading units 384 448
DirectX support 12 12.1
GPU performance

RAM

RAM size
Channels 1x4 GB 1x8 GB
Clock 3200 MHz 3733 MHz
Type DDR4 LPDDR4X
Upgradable No No
Total slots 2 2

Storage

Storage size
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB 1x512 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 1 1
NVMe Yes No

Sound

Audio chip Synaptic CX11880 -
Speakers 2.0 2.0
Dolby Atmos Yes No
Loudness 81.4 dB -
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6
Bluetooth v5.1 v5
Fingerprint - No
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB Type-C 2x USB 4.0 2x USB 3.2
USB-A 2x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 1x HDMI 2.0
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No No
SD card reader Yes Yes
Proprietary charging port No No

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No No
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel - 1.4 mm
Touchpad
Surface Plastic Glass
Windows Precision Yes Yes

Cast your vote

So, which laptop would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related Comparisons

1. ThinkPad L13 Yoga Gen 2 (Intel) or ThinkBook 13s Gen 2 (Intel)
2. ThinkPad L13 Yoga Gen 2 (Intel) or ThinkPad L13 Gen 2 (Intel)
3. ZenBook 13 OLED UM325 or XPS 13 9310 (2-in-1)
4. ZenBook 13 OLED UM325 or VivoBook 14 X413 (K413)
5. ZenBook 13 OLED UM325 or Book 13 (2020)
6. ZenBook 13 OLED UM325 or Inspiron 14 7400
7. ZenBook 13 OLED UM325 or ZenBook 14 UX435

Comments

Write your opinion about the comparison of ASUS ZenBook 13 OLED UM325 and Lenovo ThinkPad L13 Yoga Gen 2 (Intel) or ask any questions
EnglishРусский