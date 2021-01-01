Lenovo ThinkPad L13 Yoga Gen 2 (Intel) vs ASUS ZenBook 14 UX435
Lenovo ThinkPad L13 Yoga Gen 2 (Intel)
From $961
ASUS ZenBook 14 UX435
From $1199
Review
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score
Key Differences
Advantages of the Lenovo ThinkPad L13 Yoga Gen 2 (Intel)
- Includes an old-school USB-A port
- Display has support for touch input
Advantages of the ASUS ZenBook 14 UX435
- Can run popular games at about 130-177% higher FPS
- Slightly easier to carry: weighs 140 grams less (around 0.31 lbs)
- Around 86% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R20 test
- Thinner bezels and 19% higher screen-to-body ratio
- Features a much bigger (~37%) battery – 63 against 46 watt-hours
- Smaller footprint: 7% more compact case (98.4 vs 105.7 square inches)
Tests and SpecificationsComparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
vs
Case
|Weight
|1.43 kg (3.15 lbs)
|1.29 kg (2.84 lbs)
|Width
|311.5 mm (12.26 inches)
|319 mm (12.56 inches)
|Height
|219 mm (8.62 inches)
|199 mm (7.83 inches)
|Thickness
|17.6 mm (0.69 inches)
|16.9 mm (0.67 inches)
|Area
|682 cm2 (105.7 inches2)
|635 cm2 (98.3 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~71.5%
|~85.1%
|Side bezels
|8.6 mm
|4.6 mm
|Colors
|Black
|White, Gray
|Transformer
|Yes
|No
|Opening angle
|360°
|150°
|Cooling system
|Active
|Active
|Vapor chamber
|No
|No
|Number of fans
|1
|1
|Noise level
|36.9 dB
|41.6 dB
Display
|Size
|13.3 inches
|14 inches
|Type
|IPS LCD
|IPS LCD
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|60 Hz
|PPI
|166 ppi
|157 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|16:9
|16:9
|Resolution
|1920 x 1080 pixels
|1920 x 1080 pixels
|HDR support
|No
|No
|Touchscreen
|Yes
|No
|Coating
|Glossy (Antireflective)
|Glossy
|Contrast
|1200:1
|897:1
|sRGB color space
|99.3%
|100%
|Adobe RGB profile
|70.7%
|-
|DCI-P3 color gamut
|68.4%
|-
|Response time
|35 ms
|33 ms
Battery
Capacity
|Voltage
|-
|11.6 V
|Full charging time
|-
|2:00 hr
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Ion
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|Yes
|Yes
|Charging port position
|Left
|Left
|Charge power
|65 W
|65 W
|Weigh of AC adapter
|355 gramm
|-
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|1.7-3.0 GHz
|0.9-2.4 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|4.1 GHz
|4.2 GHz
|Cores
|2
|4
|Threads
|4
|8
|L3 Cache
|6 MB
|8 MB
|Integrated GPU
|Intel Iris Xe Graphics G4
|Iris Xe Graphics G7 80EU
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|10 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1262
1193
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
ZenBook 14 UX435 +69%
3996
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
503
489
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
ZenBook 14 UX435 +86%
1758
Graphics Card
GPU name
|TGP
|15 W
|-
|Type
|Integrated
|Dedicated
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|12 nm
|GPU base clock
|300 MHz
|720-1395 MHz
|GPU boost clock
|1100 MHz
|930-1575 MHz
|FLOPS
|0.84 TFLOPS
|2.822 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|System Shared
|2 GB
|Memoty type
|DDR4
|GDDR6
|Memory bus
|-
|64 bit
|Memory speed
|3.2 Gbps
|~8-10 Gbps
|Shading units
|384
|896
|DirectX support
|12
|12
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|1x4 GB
|1x8 GB
|Clock
|3200 MHz
|3733 MHz
|Type
|DDR4
|LPDDR4X
|Upgradable
|No
|No
|Total slots
|2
|2
Storage
Storage size
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x256 GB
|1x256 GB
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|1
|1
|NVMe
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Audio chip
|Synaptic CX11880
|-
|Speakers
|2.0
|2.0
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
|No
|Loudness
|81.4 dB
|58 dB
|Microphones
|2
|2
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v6
|v6
|Bluetooth
|v5.1
|v5
|Fingerprint
|-
|No
|Optical drive
|No
|No
|Webcam
|Above the display
|Above the display
|Webcam resolution
|1280 x 720
|1280 x 720
|USB Type-C
|2x USB 4.0
|2x USB 3.2
|USB-A
|2x USB 3.2
|1x USB 3.2
|HDMI
|1x HDMI 2.0
|1x HDMI 2.0
|DisplayPort
|No
|No
|VGA
|No
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|No
|No
|SD card reader
|Yes
|Yes
|Proprietary charging port
|No
|No
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Island
|Numpad
|No
|No
|Backlight
|Yes
|Yes
|Key travel
|-
|1.4 mm
|Surface
|Plastic
|Glass
|Windows Precision
|Yes
|Yes
