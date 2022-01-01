You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review Display 1920 x 1080 - 1920 x 1200 3456 x 2160 3840 x 2400 Battery 46 Wh - 56 Wh 86 Wh CPU - Intel Core i3 1115G4 Intel Core i5 1135G7 Intel Core i7 1165G7 Intel Core i7 1185G7 - Intel Core i5 12500H Intel Core i7 12700H Intel Core i9 12900HK GPU Intel UHD Graphics Xe G4 - GeForce RTX 3050 Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3050 Ti Mobile 4GB RAM - 4GB 8GB 16GB - 8GB 16GB 32GB 64GB Storage - 256GB 512GB 1024GB - 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the Lenovo ThinkPad L13 Yoga Gen 2 (Intel) Includes an old-school USB-A port

Significantly easier to carry: weighs 410 grams less (around 0.9 lbs)

Display has support for touch input

Much smaller footprint: 14% more compact case (105.7 vs 122.8 square inches) Advantages of the Dell XPS 15 9520 (2022) Can run popular games at about 273-372% higher FPS

Around 6x better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test

Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 3 versus 2

Thinner bezels and 24% higher screen-to-body ratio

Features a bigger (~22%) battery – 56 against 46 watt-hours

User-upgradable RAM (up to 64GB)

High-speed PCI Express Gen 4 interface

Provides 67% higher max. screen brightness: 500 vs 300 nits

We may earn commissions from Amazon for purchases made via the links below. This does not affect our assessment methodology.

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 1.43 kg (3.15 lbs) 1.84 kg (4.06 lbs) Dimensions 311.5 x 219 x 17.6 mm

12.26 x 8.62 x 0.69 inches 344.4 x 230.1 x 18.5 mm

13.56 x 9.06 x 0.73 inches Area 682 cm2 (105.7 inches2) 792 cm2 (122.9 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~71.5% ~89% Side bezels 8.6 mm 4.2 mm Colors Black Black, Silver Transformer Yes No Opening angle 360° - Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber No - Number of fans 1 2 Noise level 36.9 dB 44.6 dB

Display 1920 x 1080 1920 x 1200 3456 x 2160 3840 x 2400 Size 13.3 inches 15.6 inches Type IPS LCD IPS LCD Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz PPI 166 ppi 145 ppi Aspect ratio 16:9 16:10 Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1920 x 1200 pixels HDR support No - Touchscreen Yes No Coating Glossy (Antireflective) Matte Display tests Contrast 1200:1 1650:1 sRGB color space 99.3% 100% Adobe RGB profile 70.7% - DCI-P3 color gamut 68.4% - Response time 35 ms 35 ms Max. brightness ThinkPad L13 Yoga Gen 2 (Intel) 300 nits XPS 15 9520 (2022) +67% 500 nits

Battery Capacity 46 Wh 56 Wh 86 Wh Voltage - 11.4 V Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Left Left, Right Charge power 65 W 90 / 130 W Weigh of AC adapter 355 gramm 429 gramm

Graphics Card GPU name Intel UHD Graphics Xe G4 GeForce RTX 3050 Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3050 Ti Mobile 4GB TGP 15 W 40 W Nvidia Optimus - Yes Type Integrated Dedicated Fabrication process 10 nm 8 nm GPU base clock 300 MHz 938 MHz GPU boost clock 1100 MHz 1223 MHz FLOPS 0.84 TFLOPS 5.01 TFLOPS Memory size System Shared 4 GB Memory type DDR4 GDDR6 Memory bus - 128 bit Memory speed 3.2 Gbps 12 Gbps Shading units (cores) 384 2048 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 24 64 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 12 40 GPU performance ThinkPad L13 Yoga Gen 2 (Intel) 0.84 TFLOPS XPS 15 9520 (2022) +496% 5.01 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 4GB 8GB 16GB 8GB 16GB 32GB 64GB Channels 1x4 GB 1x8 GB Clock 3200 MHz 4800 MHz Type DDR4 DDR5 Upgradable No Yes Total slots 2 2 Max. ram size - 64 GB

Storage Storage size 256GB 512GB 1024GB 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB Bus PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x256 GB 1x256 GB Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 1 2 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Audio chip Synaptic CX11880 Realtek ALC3281 Speakers 2.0 2.2 Power - 4x2W Dolby Atmos Yes - Loudness 81.4 dB 83.1 dB Microphones 2 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6 v6 Bluetooth v5.1 v5.2 Fingerprint Optional Yes Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720 Ports USB-A 2x USB 3.2 No USB Type-C 2x USB 4.0 3x USB 3.2 Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 4 HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 No DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) No No SD card reader Yes Yes Proprietary charging port No No

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad No No Backlight Yes Yes Touchpad Size - 15.0 x 9.0 cm Surface Plastic Glass Windows Precision Yes Yes

* Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.