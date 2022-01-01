Home > Laptop comparison > ThinkPad L13 Yoga Gen 2 (Intel) or XPS 15 9520 (2022) – what's better?

Lenovo ThinkPad L13 Yoga Gen 2 (Intel) vs Dell XPS 15 9520 (2022)

48 out of 100
Lenovo ThinkPad L13 Yoga Gen 2 (Intel)
VS
64 out of 100
Dell XPS 15 9520 (2022)
Lenovo ThinkPad L13 Yoga Gen 2 (Intel)
Dell XPS 15 9520 (2022)
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display 1920 x 1080
Battery 46 Wh
CPU
GPU Intel UHD Graphics Xe G4
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of Lenovo ThinkPad L13 Yoga Gen 2 (Intel) and Dell XPS 15 9520 (2022) important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Lenovo ThinkPad L13 Yoga Gen 2 (Intel)
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • Significantly easier to carry: weighs 410 grams less (around 0.9 lbs)
  • Display has support for touch input
  • Much smaller footprint: 14% more compact case (105.7 vs 122.8 square inches)
Advantages of the Dell XPS 15 9520 (2022)
  • Can run popular games at about 273-372% higher FPS
  • Around 6x better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 3 versus 2
  • Thinner bezels and 24% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Features a bigger (~22%) battery – 56 against 46 watt-hours
  • User-upgradable RAM (up to 64GB)
  • High-speed PCI Express Gen 4 interface
  • Provides 67% higher max. screen brightness: 500 vs 300 nits
Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
ThinkPad L13 Yoga Gen 2 (Intel)
vs
XPS 15 9520 (2022)

Case

Weight 1.43 kg (3.15 lbs) 1.84 kg (4.06 lbs)
Dimensions 311.5 x 219 x 17.6 mm
12.26 x 8.62 x 0.69 inches		 344.4 x 230.1 x 18.5 mm
13.56 x 9.06 x 0.73 inches
Area 682 cm2 (105.7 inches2) 792 cm2 (122.9 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~71.5% ~89%
Side bezels 8.6 mm 4.2 mm
Colors Black Black, Silver
Transformer Yes No
Opening angle 360° -
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No -
Number of fans 1 2
Noise level 36.9 dB 44.6 dB

Display

Size 13.3 inches 15.6 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 166 ppi 145 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:10
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1920 x 1200 pixels
HDR support No -
Touchscreen Yes No
Coating Glossy (Antireflective) Matte
Display tests
Contrast 1200:1 1650:1
sRGB color space 99.3% 100%
Adobe RGB profile 70.7% -
DCI-P3 color gamut 68.4% -
Response time 35 ms 35 ms
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Voltage - 11.4 V
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Left Left, Right
Charge power 65 W 90 / 130 W
Weigh of AC adapter 355 gramm 429 gramm

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 1.7-3.0 GHz 2.5 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.1 GHz 4.5 GHz
Cores 2 12
Threads 4 16
L3 Cache 6 MB 18 MB
Integrated GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics G4 Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (80EU)
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 15 W 40 W
Nvidia Optimus - Yes
Type Integrated Dedicated
Fabrication process 10 nm 8 nm
GPU base clock 300 MHz 938 MHz
GPU boost clock 1100 MHz 1223 MHz
FLOPS 0.84 TFLOPS 5.01 TFLOPS
Memory size System Shared 4 GB
Memory type DDR4 GDDR6
Memory bus - 128 bit
Memory speed 3.2 Gbps 12 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 384 2048
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 24 64
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 12 40
GPU performance
ThinkPad L13 Yoga Gen 2 (Intel)
0.84 TFLOPS
XPS 15 9520 (2022) +496%
5.01 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 1x4 GB 1x8 GB
Clock 3200 MHz 4800 MHz
Type DDR4 DDR5
Upgradable No Yes
Total slots 2 2
Max. ram size - 64 GB

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB 1x256 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 1 2
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Audio chip Synaptic CX11880 Realtek ALC3281
Speakers 2.0 2.2
Power - 4x2W
Dolby Atmos Yes -
Loudness 81.4 dB 83.1 dB
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6
Bluetooth v5.1 v5.2
Fingerprint Optional Yes
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB-A 2x USB 3.2 No
USB Type-C 2x USB 4.0 3x USB 3.2
Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 4
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 No
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No No
SD card reader Yes Yes
Proprietary charging port No No

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No No
Backlight Yes Yes
Touchpad
Size - 15.0 x 9.0 cm
Surface Plastic Glass
Windows Precision Yes Yes
