Lenovo ThinkPad L13 Yoga Gen 2 (Intel) vs HP Pavilion x360 2-in-1 (14")

48 out of 100
Lenovo ThinkPad L13 Yoga Gen 2 (Intel)
VS
49 out of 100
HP Pavilion x360 2-in-1 (14
Lenovo ThinkPad L13 Yoga Gen 2 (Intel)
HP Pavilion x360 2-in-1 (14")
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
CPU Intel Core i5 1235U
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of Lenovo ThinkPad L13 Yoga Gen 2 (Intel) and HP Pavilion x360 2-in-1 (14") important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Lenovo ThinkPad L13 Yoga Gen 2 (Intel)
  • Slightly easier to carry: weighs 130 grams less (around 0.29 lbs)
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1
  • Provides 20% higher max. screen brightness: 300 vs 250 nits
Advantages of the HP Pavilion x360 2-in-1 (14")
  • Around 2.1x better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
  • Can run popular games at about 37-51% higher FPS
  • Thinner bezels and 12% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • High-speed PCI Express Gen 4 interface
Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
ThinkPad L13 Yoga Gen 2 (Intel)
vs
Pavilion x360 2-in-1 (14")

Case

Weight 1.43 kg (3.15 lbs) 1.56 kg (3.44 lbs)
Dimensions 311.5 x 219 x 17.6 mm
12.26 x 8.62 x 0.69 inches		 322 x 209 x 19.9 mm
12.68 x 8.23 x 0.78 inches
Area 682 cm2 (105.7 inches2) 673 cm2 (104.4 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~71.5% ~80.3%
Side bezels 8.6 mm 6.1 mm
Colors Black Silver
Transformer Yes Yes
Opening angle 360° 360°
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Number of fans 1 1
Noise level 36.9 dB -

Display

Size 13.3 inches 14 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 166 ppi 157 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels
HDR support No No
Touchscreen Yes Yes
Coating Glossy (Antireflective) -
Display tests
Contrast 1200:1 -
sRGB color space 99.3% -
Adobe RGB profile 70.7% -
DCI-P3 color gamut 68.4% -
Response time 35 ms -
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Left Right
Charge power 65 W 65 W
Cable length - 1 meters
Weigh of AC adapter 355 gramm -

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 1.7-3.0 GHz 1.3 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.1 GHz 4.4 GHz
Cores 2 10 (2P + 8E)
Threads 4 12
L3 Cache 6 MB 12 MB
Integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics Xe G4 Intel Iris Xe Graphics (80EU)
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 15 W 15 W
Type Integrated Integrated
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm
GPU base clock 300 MHz 300 MHz
GPU boost clock 1100 MHz 1100 MHz
FLOPS 0.84 TFLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS
Memory size System Shared System Shared
Memory type DDR4 DDR4
Memory speed 3.2 Gbps 3.2 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 384 640
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 24 40
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 12 20
GPU performance

RAM

RAM size
Channels 1x4 GB 2x4 GB
Clock 3200 MHz 3200 MHz
Type DDR4 DDR4
Upgradable No No

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB 1x256 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 1 1
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Audio chip Synaptic CX11880 -
Speakers 2.0 2.0
Dolby Atmos Yes No
Loudness 81.4 dB -
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6
Bluetooth v5.1 v5.2
Fingerprint Optional Yes
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB-A 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 2x USB 4.0 1x USB 3.2
Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 No
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 1x HDMI 2.1
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No No
SD card reader Yes Yes
Proprietary charging port No Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No No
Backlight Yes Yes
Touchpad
Surface Plastic -
Windows Precision Yes Yes
