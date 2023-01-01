You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review CPU - Intel Core i3 1115G4 Intel Core i5 1135G7 Intel Core i7 1165G7 Intel Core i7 1185G7 - AMD Ryzen 3 5425U AMD Ryzen 5 5625U AMD Ryzen 7 5825U RAM - 4GB 8GB 16GB - 8GB 16GB 32GB Storage - 256GB 512GB 1024GB - 128GB 256GB 512GB 1024GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the Lenovo ThinkPad L13 Yoga Gen 2 (Intel) Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1

Features a a little bigger (~10%) battery – 46 against 42 watt-hours Advantages of the HP ProBook x360 435 G9 Provides 233% higher max. screen brightness: 1000 vs 300 nits

Provides 233% higher max. screen brightness: 1000 vs 300 nits User-upgradable RAM (up to 32GB)

User-upgradable RAM (up to 32GB) High-speed PCI Express Gen 4 interface

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 1.43 kg (3.15 lbs) 1.45 kg (3.2 lbs) Dimensions 311.5 x 219 x 17.6 mm

12.26 x 8.62 x 0.69 inches 308.5 x 222.9 x 17.9 mm

12.15 x 8.78 x 0.7 inches Area 682 cm2 (105.7 inches2) 688 cm2 (106.7 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~71.5% ~70.9% Side bezels 8.6 mm 7.1 mm Colors Black Silver Transformer Yes Yes Opening angle 360° 360° Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber No No Number of fans 1 1 Noise level 36.9 dB -

Display 1920 x 1080 1920 x 1080 Size 13.3 inches 13.3 inches Type IPS LCD IPS LCD Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz PPI 166 ppi 166 ppi Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9 Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels HDR support No - Touchscreen Yes Yes Coating Glossy (Antireflective) Matte Display tests Contrast 1200:1 - sRGB color space 99.3% - Adobe RGB profile 70.7% - DCI-P3 color gamut 68.4% - Response time 35 ms - Max. brightness ThinkPad L13 Yoga Gen 2 (Intel) 300 nits ProBook x360 435 G9 +233% 1000 nits

Battery Capacity 46 Wh 42 Wh Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Left Right Charge power 65 W 45 / 65 W Cable length - 1 meters Weigh of AC adapter 355 gramm -

Graphics Card GPU name Intel UHD Graphics Xe G4 Radeon RX Vega 6 (Ryzen 4000) TGP 15 W 15 W Type Integrated Integrated Fabrication process 10 nm 7 nm GPU base clock 300 MHz 0 MHz GPU boost clock 1100 MHz 1500 MHz FLOPS 0.84 TFLOPS - Memory size System Shared System Shared Memory type DDR4 DDR4 Memory speed 3.2 Gbps 3.2 Gbps Shading units (cores) 384 384 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 24 24 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 12 8 GPU performance ThinkPad L13 Yoga Gen 2 (Intel) 0.84 TFLOPS ProBook x360 435 G9 n/a

RAM RAM size 4GB 8GB 16GB 8GB 16GB 32GB Channels 1x4 GB 1x8 GB Clock 3200 MHz 3200 MHz Type DDR4 DDR4 Upgradable No Yes Total slots - 2 Max. ram size - 32 GB

Storage Storage size 256GB 512GB 1024GB 128GB 256GB 512GB 1024GB Bus PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x256 GB 1x128 GB Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 1 1 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Audio chip Synaptic CX11880 - Speakers 2.0 2.0 Dolby Atmos Yes - Loudness 81.4 dB - Microphones 2 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6 v6E Bluetooth v5.1 v5.2 Fingerprint Optional Optional Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720 Ports USB-A 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 2x USB 4.0 1x USB 3.2 Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 No HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 1x HDMI 2.0 DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) No No SD card reader Yes Yes Proprietary charging port No Yes

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad No No Backlight Yes Yes Touchpad Surface Plastic - Windows Precision Yes Yes

* Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.