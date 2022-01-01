Home > Laptop comparison > ThinkPad L13 Yoga Gen 2 (Intel) or ThinkBook 14 Gen 4 (AMD) – what's better?

Lenovo ThinkPad L13 Yoga Gen 2 (Intel) vs ThinkBook 14 Gen 4 (AMD)

48 out of 100
Lenovo ThinkPad L13 Yoga Gen 2 (Intel)
VS
54 out of 100
Lenovo ThinkBook 14 Gen 4 (AMD)
Lenovo ThinkPad L13 Yoga Gen 2 (Intel)
Lenovo ThinkBook 14 Gen 4 (AMD)
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display 1920 x 1080
Battery 46 Wh
CPU
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of Lenovo ThinkPad L13 Yoga Gen 2 (Intel) and ThinkBook 14 Gen 4 (AMD) important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Lenovo ThinkPad L13 Yoga Gen 2 (Intel)
  • Display has support for touch input
Advantages of the Lenovo ThinkBook 14 Gen 4 (AMD)
  • Thinner bezels and 7% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Better webcam recording quality
  • User-upgradable RAM (up to 40GB)
  • High-speed PCI Express Gen 4 interface
We may earn commissions from Amazon for purchases made via the links below. This does not affect our assessment methodology.

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
ThinkPad L13 Yoga Gen 2 (Intel)
vs
ThinkBook 14 Gen 4 (AMD)

Case

Weight 1.43 kg (3.15 lbs) 1.4 kg (3.09 lbs)
Dimensions 311.5 x 219 x 17.6 mm
12.26 x 8.62 x 0.69 inches		 324 x 218 x 17.9 mm
12.76 x 8.58 x 0.7 inches
Area 682 cm2 (105.7 inches2) 706 cm2 (109.5 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~71.5% ~76.5%
Side bezels 8.6 mm 7.1 mm
Colors Black Gray
Transformer Yes No
Opening angle 360° 180°
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Number of fans 1 1
Noise level 36.9 dB 38.6 dB

Display

Size 13.3 inches 14 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 166 ppi 157 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels
HDR support No No
Touchscreen Yes No
Coating Glossy (Antireflective) Matte
Display tests
Contrast 1200:1 805:1
sRGB color space 99.3% 62.9%
Adobe RGB profile 70.7% 43.6%
DCI-P3 color gamut 68.4% 42.2%
Response time 35 ms 24 ms
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Left Left
Charge power 65 W 45 / 65 W
Weigh of AC adapter 355 gramm 186 gramm

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 1.7-3.0 GHz 2.7 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.1 GHz 4.1 GHz
Cores 2 4
Threads 4 8
L3 Cache 6 MB 8 MB
Integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics Xe G4 AMD Radeon Vega 6 (Ryzen 4000)
Fabrication process 10 nm 7 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 15 W 15 W
Type Integrated Integrated
Fabrication process 10 nm 7 nm
GPU base clock 300 MHz 0 MHz
GPU boost clock 1100 MHz 1500 MHz
FLOPS 0.84 TFLOPS -
Memory size System Shared System Shared
Memory type DDR4 DDR4
Memory speed 3.2 Gbps 3.2 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 384 384
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 24 24
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 12 8
GPU performance

RAM

RAM size
Channels 1x4 GB 1x8 GB
Clock 3200 MHz 3200 MHz
Type DDR4 DDR4
Upgradable No Yes
Total slots 2 1
Max. ram size - 40 GB

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB 1x256 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 1 2
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Audio chip Synaptic CX11880 Realtek ALC3287
Speakers 2.0 2.0
Power - 2x2W
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Loudness 81.4 dB 67.7 dB
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6E
Bluetooth v5.1 v5.2
Fingerprint Optional Yes
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1920 x 1080
Ports
USB-A 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 2x USB 4.0 2x USB 3.2
Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 No
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 1x HDMI 2.1
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No Yes
SD card reader Yes Yes
Proprietary charging port No No

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No No
Backlight Yes Yes
Touchpad
Surface Plastic -
Windows Precision Yes Yes
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.

Cast your vote

So, which laptop would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related Comparisons

1. Microsoft Surface Laptop 4 13.5 and Lenovo ThinkPad L13 Yoga Gen 2 (Intel)
2. Microsoft Surface Laptop Go and Lenovo ThinkPad L13 Yoga Gen 2 (Intel)
3. Lenovo ThinkPad X13 Yoga Gen 2 and L13 Yoga Gen 2 (Intel)
4. Apple Macbook Air (M1, 2020) and Lenovo ThinkBook 14 Gen 4 (AMD)
5. Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 10 and ThinkBook 14 Gen 4 (AMD)
6. Dell XPS 13 Plus 9320 and Lenovo ThinkBook 14 Gen 4 (AMD)
7. Lenovo ThinkBook 14 Gen 3 (AMD) and ThinkBook 14 Gen 4 (AMD)
8. Lenovo ThinkBook 15 Gen 3 (AMD) and ThinkBook 14 Gen 4 (AMD)
9. Lenovo ThinkPad T14 Gen 2 (AMD) and ThinkBook 14 Gen 4 (AMD)
10. Samsung Galaxy Book 2 Pro (13.3") and Lenovo ThinkBook 14 Gen 4 (AMD)

Comments

Write your opinion about the comparison of Lenovo ThinkBook 14 Gen 4 (AMD) and ThinkPad L13 Yoga Gen 2 (Intel) or ask any questions
Promotion
EnglishРусский